That's a Very Nice Beaver You Have There
Just a small note (get it?) about the UK’s money. It seems that the Bank of England (BoE) - the high and mighty institution responsible for issuing new money - is going to change the designs of our (physical) currency.
It’s not a big issue (also get it?) in the grand scheme of things but, rather, indicative of the pervasive sickness that has taken hold of us. As Mark Tapson in his piece (linked below) states, the BoE requires that any new currency design must satisfy some requirements
It must symbolize the UK
It must resonate with the public
And there’s another
It must not be divisive
Champion! But what does any of that mean?
It must symbolize the UK. Cool - fish and chips anyone? (But please, please, no mushy peas - which are a crime against humanity). What about the Wombles? They were good - although Uncle Bulgaria was always a bit suss and looked more like an Ayatollah
The Wombles were also heavily into recycling - although they hadn’t yet progressed at that time to throwing soup over works of art or gluing themselves to roads.
But what about great Brits of the past? Nah - we don’t want any of those fuckers. What did they ever do for us, eh? They don’t symbolize the UK at all. I know, let’s go, as the BoE have decided, with small, furry animals.
So in the eyes of the good and great and (because this came about as a result of public consultation, allegedly) in the eyes of the not so good and great, Britain is best symbolized by a bunch of small, furry animals.
Doesn’t that just beautifully capture the reality of Britain today?
Do the British people resonate more with badgers and goats1 than they do with, say, a Faraday or an Austen? It would appear so.
And then we have the weasel. Not the small, furry kind, but the weasel words of the BoE. The design, whatever it is, must not be divisive. According to whose criteria? Dunno - can’t say. Probably criteria established by the same kind of people who think the British countryside is divisive.
I dare say that if ever the Wombles were to be on the shortlist to represent Britain some fuckwit would pop up and talk about their ‘problematic’ links to the slave trade.
This is what we have become - a nation of worriers and worrywarts fighting imaginary monsters whilst the real monsters within are bringing their own flavour of cultural enrichment to our women and girls.
These are the kind people who support the current Iranian regime, or whatever’s left of it, because, because, because . . . fuck knows. The backwards and primitive religious freaks in Iran are hellbent on actually implementing a kind of Handmaid’s Tale, for real, globally. Yaay - way to go modern progressivism - let’s fight The Patriarchy™ by attacking the Wombles for its patriarchal leadership style, but ignore the brutal repression of millions of women by religious dickheads.
Maybe, one day, we’ll have Keir Starmrabbit on our notes to recognize the amazing contribution he has made to the decline of the UK.
The muddled thinking and grotesque over-emotionalizing that characterizes the ‘left’ of today is funny, but also dangerous. They seem to be thinking of the UK as a sort of United Kumbaya and not the United Kingdom.
Mark Tapson goes into these things in a bit more detail and his piece is well worth a read
And that’s it for today. In the light of the anecdotal footnote, perhaps it is best not to be standing behind our small furry animals.
There was a case some thirty or so years back where this, erm, gentleman kept a goat on his allotment. Tied up at the end of the plot and just beneath an embankment, this goat, one morning, found itself being ‘resonated with’ against its will by the owner of the allotment.
An embankment. An embankment constructed for the train line. So the morning commuters into London got a full view of Mr Allotment doing a spot of resonating with his goat at 8.20 in the morning. I can only imagine their faces as they peered out of the window
Back-door Shariah law...depiction of people is not permitted...all Islamic art is abstract...Have you noticed how interest rates are virtually extinct..?
The Communist Chinese went to great lengths to erase their history. After they took over. Just saying.