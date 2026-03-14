Mr Bean after seeing the beaver that will feature on the new banknotes to be issued in the UK

Just a small note (get it?) about the UK’s money. It seems that the Bank of England (BoE) - the high and mighty institution responsible for issuing new money - is going to change the designs of our (physical) currency.

It’s not a big issue (also get it?) in the grand scheme of things but, rather, indicative of the pervasive sickness that has taken hold of us. As Mark Tapson in his piece (linked below) states, the BoE requires that any new currency design must satisfy some requirements

It must symbolize the UK

It must resonate with the public

And there’s another

It must not be divisive

Champion! But what does any of that mean?

It must symbolize the UK. Cool - fish and chips anyone? (But please, please, no mushy peas - which are a crime against humanity). What about the Wombles? They were good - although Uncle Bulgaria was always a bit suss and looked more like an Ayatollah

Did the Israelis mistakenly take out Uncle Bulgaria? We need to know

The Wombles were also heavily into recycling - although they hadn’t yet progressed at that time to throwing soup over works of art or gluing themselves to roads.

But what about great Brits of the past? Nah - we don’t want any of those fuckers. What did they ever do for us, eh? They don’t symbolize the UK at all. I know, let’s go, as the BoE have decided, with small, furry animals.

So in the eyes of the good and great and (because this came about as a result of public consultation, allegedly) in the eyes of the not so good and great, Britain is best symbolized by a bunch of small, furry animals.

Doesn’t that just beautifully capture the reality of Britain today?

Do the British people resonate more with badgers and goats than they do with, say, a Faraday or an Austen? It would appear so.

And then we have the weasel. Not the small, furry kind, but the weasel words of the BoE. The design, whatever it is, must not be divisive. According to whose criteria? Dunno - can’t say. Probably criteria established by the same kind of people who think the British countryside is divisive.

I dare say that if ever the Wombles were to be on the shortlist to represent Britain some fuckwit would pop up and talk about their ‘problematic’ links to the slave trade.

This is what we have become - a nation of worriers and worrywarts fighting imaginary monsters whilst the real monsters within are bringing their own flavour of cultural enrichment to our women and girls.

These are the kind people who support the current Iranian regime, or whatever’s left of it, because, because, because . . . fuck knows. The backwards and primitive religious freaks in Iran are hellbent on actually implementing a kind of Handmaid’s Tale, for real, globally. Yaay - way to go modern progressivism - let’s fight The Patriarchy™ by attacking the Wombles for its patriarchal leadership style, but ignore the brutal repression of millions of women by religious dickheads.

Maybe, one day, we’ll have Keir Starmrabbit on our notes to recognize the amazing contribution he has made to the decline of the UK.

The muddled thinking and grotesque over-emotionalizing that characterizes the ‘left’ of today is funny, but also dangerous. They seem to be thinking of the UK as a sort of United Kumbaya and not the United Kingdom.

Mark Tapson goes into these things in a bit more detail and his piece is well worth a read

And that’s it for today. In the light of the anecdotal footnote, perhaps it is best not to be standing behind our small furry animals.

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