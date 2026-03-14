Riggery Pokery

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
5h

Back-door Shariah law...depiction of people is not permitted...all Islamic art is abstract...Have you noticed how interest rates are virtually extinct..?

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
3h

The Communist Chinese went to great lengths to erase their history. After they took over. Just saying.

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