CindyArizona
6d

I was a LEO for 25 years. Those split second decisions, made at times of extremely high stress are are always difficult for others, who have never experienced it, to accept or even comprehend.

These ICE agents have been constantly vilified, attacked, threatened, doxxed, and harassed now all across the country. Our politicians are actively encouraging these actions. These aren’t spontaneous protests. They are well organized, often paid for by some ghost organization. (Ever wonder how those professionally printed signs can show up so quickly at “spontaneous” uprisings?)

ICE agents are operating at an extremely high state of awareness even before they head out. I’ve been in some scary situations but can’t imagine the stress level of these guys. Every day. Every operation. Hundreds of people surround you who want to see you dead for doing your job.

Would I have taken the shot in the same situation? If someone is using a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon I have the right to respond accordingly. I can only assume if someone who has repeatedly defied lawful orders to stop her vehicle and get out of the car, and is now driving towards me means me severe bodily harm. An officer doesn’t need to wait to be run over, or shot, or stabbed before reacting.

On a completely different note…what the fuck kind of mother, with three children at home, would risk her safety and her life to insert herself into a volatile situation this way???? Seriously! WTF??? I bet she didn’t have an ounce of alcohol or take an aspirin while pregnant to protect her babies…but then decides this is a noble thing to do and risk her life. She absolutely, positively, without any shadow of a doubt thought that she would be able to do as she pleased and there would be no chance of repercussions. Well, she FAFO. Too bad. So sad. I have zero sympathy. Mommy#2 can explain to the children that this stupid act of insanity was more important to Mommy#1 than they were.

Rikard
6d

I and three fellow teachers-in-training performed an exercise on stage once, at the Teachers' College. The topic for a series of seminars and work-shops was "Conflict resoultion and de-escalation*).

We were me with my somewhat Mechanical Citrus-youth background, another Swedish man (a security guard which here does not mean "mall cop" but should be understood as "unarmed instead-of-police"), and two women, one from Senegal and one who grew up in Jugoslavia right before and during the war. I mention this because it matters.

The exercise simulated a class-room incident we had agreed to play-act. One played the teacher, two played students, and one was speaker, the latter asking the audience (teachers, tutors, professors) "What is the Teacher supposed to do now?" as we progressed the scene at intervals.

A simulated stabbing, it was, using a red marker pen and a white t-shirt to really make it obvious.

It cause an uproar and nearly got us kicked out.

You see, the professors et c just couldn't accept the pacing and speed with which an argument goes from that to a murder. They couldn't accept that the teacher saying "Stop, we must sit down and work this out together as friends" didn't stop the stabber. They couldn't accept that their words simply didn't affect things.

When I say "couldn't accept" I do mean that. Not just rational or reasonable objections to the scene, but that they could no more accept it as something that could happen. To them, reality itself simply doesn't work that way.

(Which is why this poor fool of a woman did what she did, by the way.)

The scene ended with one student stabbing another since no-one in the audience said the obvious: pick up a chair and belt him with it, or get the other student out of there and call police, or something other that would have had a real tangible effect.

*Hilariously named "lågaffektivt bemötande" in Swedish, meaning "low-affective approach". However, "lågaffektivt" sounds as if you're saying "lågeffektivt" which means "low effective", which is what it is in reality.

