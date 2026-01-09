Minnesota seems to have become a bit of an epicentre for loon in recent times. I’ve never been, don’t know much about the place (but I’m learing), and in 2020 it became Ground Zero for a mind virus that affected much of the Western world. In its milder form it caused people to have a pathological hatred of statues and to spend a good deal of each day kneeling. The more unpleasant variant of concern caused a rash - of looting, arson, and violence.

In another tragic twist of fate a woman, Renee Good, was shot and killed by ICE agents on Wednesday this week in Minneapolis.

Thankfully, Renee was not black. Had she been, I’ve no doubt that Minnesota would have already become the single biggest contributor to global warming in the last couple of days.

I’ve watched the footage, pored over it in slow motion from all the available angles, and am still not sure the shooting was wholly justified. But there are a couple of caveats with that. Huge caveats.

I am not, and have never been, a Law Enforcement Officer (or Agent). I’ve never had to put my life on the line facing hostile and dangerous situations on a daily basis. I’ve never had to make a split-second decision knowing that other people’s lives, as well as my own, might be on the line as a result of that decision.

Faced with a vehicle that is accelerating towards me (albeit from a standing start) in the midst of an operation can I be 100% certain that the driver is just ‘trying to get away’? Can I be 100% certain that this person does not pose a threat to life, or to the success of that operation? This person has already ignored commands from the agents and must be considered to be hostile. Split-second decision.

Basically, I’m not qualified to indulge in amateur-hour second guessing here.

I’m also from the UK, from a culture that is not familiar with firearms as an everyday and (relatively) normal thing.

The question I have is, roughly, the following : what is going through the mind of someone who interferes with a law enforcement operation undertaken by armed agents?

Why did this unfortunate woman put herself in such a dangerous and volatile situation - a situation in which she had no business getting involved with?

Feelings, nothing more than feelings

Undoubtedly Renee Good had strong feelings. Strong feelings about the morality (and possibly the legality) of the ICE operations going on. They were feelings that, ultimately, cost her her life. But they were, sadly, nothing more than feelings.

Feelings aside, and trying to engage with what’s left of any rational processing faculty still remaining, what the holy fuck did she think she was going to achieve?

Why did she think it was appropriate and right to insert herself into the middle of an active operation? From whence came her moral ‘authority’ to do such a thing?

Wokal Distance has, I think, provided us with a great deal of insight into this kind of behaviour

Here’s a quote from that piece :

I think leftist activists see themselves as occupying some sort of de facto social office or position that grants them prerogative to act outside the boundaries of civil society when they want to interfere with the affairs of other people for reasons of social justice. They believe they have some officially sanctioned moral authority or culturally recognized social position that grants them the prerogative to intervene in any situation they happen to stumble upon, and everyone else (including law enforcement) has to defer to them.

There’s a wider issue here and it’s one I don’t have a good answer for;

What is it these people want, what they really, really want?

Do they want a country that any and all can just Walz waltz into and set up Learing Centres to siphon off millions of dollars of taxpayer money? Do they want their country to be spending billions of dollars on unaccountable ‘aid’ programs which have no discernible audit trails? Do they perceive their country to be the Homeless Shelter for the entire world?

It’s rather simple for me, I’m afraid.

If someone enters your country illegally and slips under the radar of the authorities making efforts to eschew any legal means of abode (like claiming asylum, for example), then they have no right to be there.

An individual could be a good person, just trying to make a better life for themselves. They could be hard-working and have managed to avoid closer inspection for years. They could have integrated well and even be a valued member of the community. This makes their case more tragic, but it doesn’t change the underlying reality one jot; they have no right to be there.

These people avoided due process when they entered the country, so what ‘due process’ does that country owe them now?

None whatsoever

There is no reason why they should be afforded the same due process that is the right of a legitimate citizen, or legitimate non-citizen immigrant, of that nation.

Even if you’ve been in a country, illegally, for years, have made the place your home, you must know somewhere in the depths of your mind that you are living on borrowed time. It’s sad, but you chose not to do things the right way, through a due legal process of immigration.

One of the best ways to stop the absurd current fad for welcoming vast hordes of cultural enrichers into one’s country is simply to disincentivize immigration. I suspect one important feature of the ICE raids is to send such a message; you might have been welcomed by the previous Vegetable-In-Chief and his cackling bit on the side, but this Administration’s not the same.

I’m kind of baffled by the current hatred of ICE we see online. They’re doing what they’re supposed to do. Rooting out people who have no right to be in the country and sending them back from whence they came. I just can’t figure out what, in principle, is actually wrong with that?

Why is it that so many of the ‘progressive’ causes seem to basically boil down to the following incisive, coherent, and logical argument?

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna really, really, really wanna zigazig ah

I took a trip down memory lane and watched this. Interestingly, and appropriately, the video shows them gatecrashing some club. Illegal immigration or what?

