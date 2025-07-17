Our local school recently had a Culture Day. Students were invited to arrive, bedecked in attire that reflected their culture, and give a speech about their traditions and history. All cultures have some skeletons in their closet - most quite literally - and there was a fun competition at the end of the day to see whose culture could claim the most buried femurs per capita. The day was a great success in celebration of all the wondrous diversity of the cultures of planet Earth.

The Rwandan student brought in a machete

The Palestinian brought in a rocket launcher and gave a speech on how to paraglide

The Cambodian brought in some bones from the killing fields and tried to reconstruct a full skeleton

The Russian student wore a T-shirt with Stalin on it and got drunk on vodka

The Jamaican lit up a spliff

The Chinese student sat quietly hacking into everyone’s mobiles and installed a social credit scoring app

The Israeli had a private word with the Chinese guy and said “You might not want to use that in case your phone explodes”

The Italian student just passionately waved his arms about

The Japanese student had to be taken to hospital; he cracked his head on a desk with a mis-judged bow

The Iranian called half the class whores

The Welsh student talked about interesting things one can do with sheep

The Gambian girl gave a rousing speech, but not an arousing one, about the joys of not having a clitoris

The student from Afghanistan couldn’t understand why girls were being allowed to speak in public at all

The British student turned up wearing a Union Jack dress and the teachers were so horrified they had to yank her out of the classroom and put in isolation, and forbade her to give her speech, lest she cause further unparalleled offence to others.

Only one of these things actually happened, of course.

Most of you will probably already be aware of the incident that happened at Bilton School in Rugby, UK. Courtney Wright, 12 years old, turned up to her school’s Culture Day hoping to be able to celebrate her culture, the culture of the UK. My culture. She wore a Union Jack dress and I thought she looked great - and pulled the look off even better than Geri Halliwell did

She’d even written a really bigoted speech in which she said awful things like

I think culture should be for everyone - not just people from other cultures or backgrounds. Being British is still a culture, and it matters too. It’s part of who I am.

And then ended with the hate-filled pronouncement

So let’s celebrate all cultures - whether they come from far away or right here at home

What kind of NaziRightWingFascistBigotColonialistWhiteSupremacistRacistMonster are we growing in the UK?

The teachers had a meltdown. Of course they did. Half of them are still in counselling, and one of them might even be on permanent emotional dialysis. How dare this know-nothing 12 year old say or display anything positive about the country and culture she comes from?

She’s not allowed to do that. She comes from the wrong culture.

In order to limit the damage, already severe and on the scale of a Rwandan genocide, the teachers rushed to put her in isolation safely away from the other students and themselves and told her father to come and pick her up.

It was an emergency the like of which the school has never experienced before. It was even worse than when Trump won the US election. Again.

Of course the children had to be protected from the egregious and unwarranted harm that seeing a Union Jack might do to them.

Trying to be serious for a moment, this incident has made me, and lots of other people, extremely angry. A 12 year old girl was humiliated and made to feel like a pariah in her own school. Not by her classmates, but by her teachers.

Let’s just emphasize that a bit

BY HER TEACHERS

Why did her teachers, the ones so committed to “inclusivity”, decide to make an example of this particular student in this particularly cruel way? Were there no teachers who stood up for her?

There have been calls for the head to resign. I don’t think so. In my view the whole lot should be sacked and prosecuted. They’re not fit to be within a few hundred miles of a school.

We may think this is an ‘outlier’, and this may be true, but think about what was needed for this to happen in the first place. We’re not talking about some random whacko on the internet (like me) who spouts forth, but a whole set of educated and intelligent people whom we entrust with the development and well-being of our children.

Of course, of course, the school has issued an ‘apology’. But would they ever have offered such an apology had there not been a massive public backlash? Not in a million years. They thought they were doing the right thing.

It’s like Jack the Ripper issuing an apology for causing distress to Londoners and promising to learn from the experience.

It’s so crucial, in my view, to appreciate just how far things have fallen when a group of professionals, entrusted with the care of children, can act in this way, and think they are being ‘good and virtuous’. How did we even get here?

And here’s how the school worded their initial invitation to the students

My culture and history, British culture and history, has not always been perfect. Name me one country or culture that does have a spotless record in that regard. But we’ve also done a whole lot of things we can take some measure of pride in. And so we should.

I can’t say whether this will be the great straw of outrage that breaks the back of the camel of woke destiny, but it might be. This kind of “two-tier” approach becomes more and more apparent to normal British people every day.

I’m not exactly a huge fan of Farage, but at the moment Reform are the only people who have any chance of reversing the course of the unsinkable ship of woke before it hits the iceberg of reality. I wish it weren’t so, but the other 2 main political parties, Labour and the Conservatives, no longer talk anything approaching sense. Neither can be trusted to run a bath, let alone a country.

Those teachers at Bilton have made it loud and clear what they want, what they really, really want. We cannot afford to let them have their way.

