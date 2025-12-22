Riggery Pokery

John Moses Browning
I think that mass deportation of the easily excitable Islamic individuals back to their home countries is probably the best solution to the problem.

I agree that things will get really ugly in the long term if western governments continue to import and pander to these barbarians.

kapock
The meme of the British police going after someone on social media is absurd: there are only four of them, and they don’t appear to be armed.

