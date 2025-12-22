We’re heading into the Christmas period proper and it will soon be time to indulge in that yearly display of excessive hedonism and rank commercialism. I love it. I’ll drink too much, eat too much, laugh too much, and forget about the weird shit for a while. There’s much to be depressed about, but I’ll be turning off the executive depressive functions and glorying in my privileges, whilst fully understanding that there will be many people for whom this Christmas will not be quite so rosy.

Not every culture quite gets the meaning of Christmas . . .

I will forget about the Allahu Akbar people for a while, even though there will be families around Bondi who will never be able to forget. I will forget, for a while, about those sacrificed this year on the demonic altar of empathy; people like Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska, or the thousands of young British girls who have had so much cultural enrichment at the hands of a certain demographic they might never properly enjoy another Christmas again. I will try to forget that even the mere mention of these things in the UK might land me in a shit ton of legal misery. At least I’m too old to be drafted for the war with Russia our leaders seem to be lusting for - there is that to be thankful for.

An example of an obviously illegal meme. Egregious use of the Union Jack is definitely verboten in the UK

It’s getting on for a whole decade since I got the first glimmerings that something was going badly awry with ‘the world’ I knew. Within the space of a few short years it seemed that things I had blithely taken for granted - minor stuff like truth, reality, rational thought - were being dismantled before my eyes and I had been totally ignorant of it all happening. How very naïve I was.

Of course, this intellectual rot had been bubbling away for decades, mostly in the universities, before its infection in ‘wider society’ became too widespread to ignore. It had every appearance of being manufactured overnight, of being foisted upon us from above by some set of global ghouls with dastardly plans of their own. The ghouls part may still be true, but it was a Sinister Plot™ that was decades in the making.

Butler is an identity tenuously constituted in reality, instituted in an exterior space through a stylized repetition of gibberish

There was a recent poll in the UK that indicated support for the Green Party stands at around 17%. That’s not very comforting. It means that roughly 1 in 6 of the UK population (at least) are absolute fucking lunatics. This is a party that is fully committed to the notion that everyone has a special (invisible) inner gender part and that those with the wrong (visible) outer gender parts should be able to trample over the rights of those with the correctly matching gender parts. If your inner and outer gender parts don’t match it’s not the end of the world, but merely the beginning of a whole new glittery, stunning, and brave one in which you can force everyone to accept your delusion as reality - whilst still claiming to be even more disadvantaged and persecuted than your average Gazan.

But the Greens are the party of women - whatever one of those is supposed to be these days - and they’re actively considering, should they get in power, to introduce a law which classes disagreement with a woman as ‘misogyny’. I never knew The Patriarchy™ had damaged women so much that they have become so weak and ineffectual to need such legal protection.

Wind the clock back 50 years and the kind of brain-numbing drivel espoused by the Green Party in 2025 would have been the cause of much merriment and derision.

That 1975 face

Another group that clearly need our protection is the Muslim community. Because of the appalling and rampant Islamophobia™ that is rising in Europe we’ve had to introduce all sorts of measures like concrete bollards at Christmas markets to prevent those enraged by Islamophobia™ from driving their Vehicles of Peace™ into them.

It’s a sad world where, clearly, so many Muslims have been driven to violence because of the ever-growing threat of Islamophobia™. Hurty words and images have their consequences, you know!

Islamophobia has real world consequences . . .

The Christmas story itself is shrouded in myth and legend. Mary, betrothed to Joseph, finds herself in something of a sticky situation. She’s up the duff - caused (she claimed) by the supernatural gifting of the Holy Y Chromosome. A likely story, our modern cynical mind tells us. The modern cynic in us thinks “Nicely played, Mary. Very inventive way of hiding that moonlight tryst with the neighbourhood bad boy”.

Joseph clearly had the hots for Mary because, at least publicly, he went along with it all. One can only imagine the conversations we didn’t get to see.

It could only happen back then, of course. These days she’d have signed up for every benefit on offer, ditched Joseph, and might even have recorded the miraculous conception for her OnlyFans followers. Although perhaps we also have to speculate whether, today, a more unholy version of planned parenthood would be contemplated instead.

For all its obvious flaws I still find the Christmas story uplifting. I prefer to remain uncynical about it all. It’s something I would like to think is true, just like Father Christmas. Myth? Legend? Yes - and almost certainly untrue - but like many fables it contains a truth all of its own, despite not being grounded in actual truth. Do I really think Gabriel fluttered down to deliver a divine message to the selfless Mary and that there was a subsequent spot of cosmic artificial insemination? Not at all. But there is power and mystery and truth in the traditional story, nevertheless.

I still enjoy the whole Christmas rigmarole - the nativity plays, the Christmas carol concerts, and will even attend the odd church service, despite not really believing any of it is ‘true’ in the strict science sense of ‘true’.

The snarky part of me looks at the Baby Jesus in the manger and wonders about the rights of Foetus Jesus. A particularly divine clump of cells one feels.

A bit of preaching over the years and the handing out of a few loaves and fishes and here we meet the man who was to change the world. Not a bad resumé when all’s said and done. He might have only echoed the teachings of the great rabbi Hillel when he said things like treat others as you would like to be treated - but it was a subversive message that exploded beyond Judaism, because of Jesus. It’s not a politically prescriptive message like those found in Islam, which is in my view more properly viewed as a political system than a religious one, but it implies a certain morality when you do finally get around to constructing a political system.

Shame that it took so long and centuries of blood for us to finally get the message that Jesus was trying to convey. Humans being what they are manage to FUBAR the most benevolent of religions. Treat others as yourself and turn the other cheek turned into national bloodlust as people fought over the minutiae. A leader who told us to forgive others as the Father forgives us got turned into a figurehead for the most unforgiving and power-crazy political systems.

I remember back when I was taking the New Testament seriously being very confused about how the words that were (allegedly) uttered by Jesus being effectively ignored by the ‘Christian’ powers that had operated throughout history. The mismatch between the actions of the ‘Christian’ powers in history and the actual words of Jesus is really quite stark.

Not so with Islam, unfortunately. It really isn’t all that difficult to pick up a Qur’an and find rather a lot of violent and unpleasant verses. It takes quite a lot of religious ‘scholarship’ to soften and smooth these out - which is what had to be done in order to make Islam even remotely palatable to those who didn’t want to spend their lives slicing infidels into pieces but would rather, just like most of the rest of us, be allowed to raise their kids in some kind of stability and safety.

The history of Islam is one of conquest and colonization, often brutal and bloody. The same could be said of Christianity, too. Yet there’s very little support within the New Testament (if any) for such bloodlust. The same could not be said of the Qur’an, alas.

Judaism has always been a non-proselytizing religion and it’s not very easy to become Jewish. As far as I can tell they’ve pretty much only ever been interested in one relatively tiny bit of land in the Middle East. I don’t think we could ever accuse them of having dreams of Empire or global domination. Not so with either Christianity or Islam, of course. Both of them wanted more followers and more land and more power.

If you read the New Testament it’s pretty clear that it’s almost all about one’s personal relationship with God the Father and morality. I started off thinking of Jesus as some kind of God-Avatar, because that’s what I had been taught, but in my teens I grew more sceptical of this and came to view him as just a man. Nothing more, and nothing less. A great man, I thought. One who, perhaps, at least had his finger on the pulse of God.

Islam, however, is a political system wrapped in religion. I would put it in that order. Islam, most Muslims believe, is the perfect way to organise all societies, all countries, in perpetuity. It’s explicitly political and explicitly totalitarian in a way that neither Judaism or Christianity are. To think of Islam as “just another” religion is a profound category error. It is a religion, but it’s also much more than that.

It’s this totalitarian nature, this inbuilt intolerance, its explicitly political goals, that is really why Islam is incompatible with ‘western’ democracies. Secular Muslims are able to disregard the more inconvenient bits of the Qur’an in the same way that secular Christians can disregard some of the teachings of Jesus. Moderate believers, however, are rarely the problem. It’s always the zealots.

I don’t find any religion particularly convincing, but of the big 3 Islam is the least convincing for me. I hesitate to call Islam an ‘Abrahamic’ religion. Islam basically makes the claim that all the Jewish prophets, and Jesus, preached Islam but their words were corrupted and that Muhammad came to put all that right. It’s not even ‘appropriation’ in a strict sense - it’s just a radical revision. Read the words of Jesus in the New Testament and read the Qur’an - you’d be really hard pressed to frame Jesus as a ‘Muslim’ except by making the claim that pretty much everything Jesus said had been incorrectly recorded and/or altered.

Christianity did, of course, appropriate Judaism but the link between the two is extremely evident. Christians make the claim that Jesus was the Messiah and fulfilled the Jewish prophecies and formed a ‘new covenant’ between God and His people. But, for the most part, it’s entirely obvious that Jesus was a Jew. It’s not even clear to me that the claims made on behalf of Jesus, his divinity, his Messiahship, his fulfilment of the prophecies, were things he would have agreed with. It’s certainly possible to read the New Testament and see Jesus as entirely Jewish and operating entirely within Judaism. This is essentially the position that Geza Vermes, a renowned scholar of early Christianity, took on the matter and his books are well worth a read.

But, fundamentally, whilst I’m OK with politics and society being inspired by religion I am not at all OK with religion dictating all the rules. I don’t want some nutty notion of the Big Angry Sky God determining how people should live, or how many times a day they need to pray, or whether they are allowed to eat during the day at certain times of the year, or whether men and women should be segregated, or whether we can enjoy a glass of wine or not, or whether taking slaves in the aftermath of war is an acceptable practice, and so on.

Secular Islam, a version of Islam that fully accepts and tolerates other religions and doesn’t mix religion and political systems, is fine. The other kind of Islam, the one that wants to enforce its rules and religion on all societies the world over, is not fine. Not fine at all.

We’re making a profound mistake here in the UK and elsewhere by pretending that Islam is “just another religion”. It isn’t. I’ve been reading claims that the number of terror attacks committed globally by Muslims since 2000 numbers in the tens of thousands. That’s quite some record for the supposed “religion of peace”. I suspect much of these figures are derived from Muslim on Muslim violence, but even so there is only one religion that gives the rest of the world such a headache and we all know which it is. We cannot claim that it is ‘just like Christianity’ when it so clearly is not, and we need to stop pretending that it is.

This is the dilemma facing ‘the west’ today. There are many good Muslims who do not wish to upend everything, to force others to live in some intolerant religious hellscape. They live, as most of us do, peacefully. They are, by any standard we might apply, good people. Yet the zealots, the ones who have this totalitarian vision, who are prepared to shed blood to see their aim of domination succeed, spoil everything.

If we carry on as we are, with all this Islamophobia™ nonsense, and the ridiculous one-way pandering to Islam, we’re heading for very dark times indeed, because most of us in the UK are not Muslim and neither do we wish to live under Islamic ‘rule’. If we don’t sort this out properly there will be terrible violence and nobody in their right mind wants that. There will come a point where all the threats of violence, the actual violence, the praying in the streets, the de-facto no-go zones, the one-way demand for respect, becomes too much - and at that point things will kick off. Please God don’t let it get to that point. I have little sympathy for the zealous Muslim, but they do not represent the majority and really good and decent and lovely people, who happen to be Muslim, are going to get caught up in it all too.

We need to find a way to resolve all the tensions peacefully, but as time progresses I’m becoming less and less optimistic that such a way will be found. I hope and, despite not being religious, pray that we can avoid violence.

I don’t know how to sort this out. I might put forward some suggestions, but I suspect any such suggestion will fall foul of the impending legislation to make criticism of Islam a hate crime, or get me classed as some kind of ‘terrorist’. If harsh criticism equates to ‘terrorism’ in the UK these days then we’re definitely somewhat fucked-up.

I’ve got the new season of Stranger Things on my watchlist. It’s basically just a monster show, but the monsters all emanate from ‘Upside Down World’ which is a kind of alternate reality. We’re definitely living in some kind of amalgam of ‘normal’ and ‘upside-down’ at the moment - and the two realms are locked in battle.

Choose your monsters carefully.

And do have a fantastic Christmas!

