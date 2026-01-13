The tragedy in Minnesota in which an activist woman lost her life during an interaction with Law Enforcement Agents (LEA’s) is worth spending a bit of time focussing on.

I’m not from the US - I live in the UK - and so there would be some justification for telling this limey to butt out of issues upon which he has no business commenting. Yet America is not only interesting right now, it’s also a very critical pivot point for the world in my view. There is little doubt that Trump has upset the global playing field.

If Trump loses his way and the likes of that semi-sentient walking bowl of custard Harris take over again, you can kiss goodbye to any semblance of sanity in the west for quite some time. Trump, for all his faults (and they are many and quite worrying), is still infinitely preferable to the kind of government who can do things like call J6 an ‘insurrection’, employ extensive lawfare against their political opponents, indulge in quite spectacular electoral shenanigans, flood the country with illegal immigrants, run cover for an obviously ga-ga President (just who, exactly, was in charge?), operate a quite breath-taking fraud management scheme under the guise of ‘benefits’ and various NGO’s and USAID, and support the Frankenlumps of performative womanhood in their quest to invade women’s spaces, to name just a few things.

In a nutshell, Trump for me represents the side of rugged individualism whereas Team Blue represent the side of the warmth of collectivism. It’s a critical ideological divide that has important ramifications globally.

Of course, I’m one side of the partisanal divide, and my counterparts on the other ‘team’ have pretty much orthogonal opinions, viewing Trump as some kind of authoritarian fascist nazi dictator monster who will end democracy as we know it. I don’t know whether they like all the fraud and insane levels of immigration and the ridiculous woke posturing (much of which has real-world consequences like DEI and ‘lady’ boners in the changing rooms) or whether it’s just because they hate Trump so much.

It’s the whole two versions of ‘reality’ thing again with each side seemingly utterly unable to understand how the other can view things in the way they do.

The shooting of Renee Good is just one further example in this reality split but, like many such examples, it illustrates the divide quite neatly.

I’ve been reading a lot of commentary on Substack - both sides of the divide. The “ICE bad” side’s opinions range from interesting and considered to completely unhinged. The “ICE good” side do tend to be more nuanced and balanced with a serious attempt to get at the truth - but maybe that’s just my own preconceived bias talking. I haven’t yet seen a pro-ICE piece that I would describe as ‘completely unhinged’ but do feel free to offer examples - I’d be very interested to see them.

For me, things can be broken down roughly into 3 more or less distinct areas

the technical details of the shooting (what actually happened) the legal and procedural issues the wider context

So from an entirely limey perspective I’m going to try to delve into these things.

1. The Technical Details

I’m going to take a good deal of my view here from an excellent article written by Shipwreckedcrew's Port-O-Call. Here’s the article :

I don’t think I will able to add anything substantive to the arguments outlined there, but it’s worth going over them to get (some) facts straight. I’ve lifted the pictures and analysis pretty much directly from that article.

Before the sequence of pictures below, Good’s vehicle was positioned in such a way as to obstruct an ICE operation. It seems clear this was deliberate and part of her activist plan and spurred on by her wife (other footage confirms this) but let’s be charitable and assume that maybe she

got lost on the way to Walmart and, distressingly, found herself in the middle of an ICE operation. Could happen to anyone. Or . . . was practicing for the international competition of abstract parking

She was approached by ICE agents who instructed her to exit the vehicle. She ignored those requests and started to reverse the vehicle.

Now maybe just a couple of seconds later after reversing

Fractions of second after this the car is in drive, brake off. It’s hard to see but Ross has not yet unholstered his firearm

The last picture shows the response of Ross to the vehicle starting to drive. He draws his weapon. The car is pointed directly at him. Had the wheels not lost momentary traction on the ice it is quite likely the car would hit him.

The wheels have not yet turned.

This is the sequence of events as objectively and factually as I can lay them out.

So here’s a question now. Shortly after this you can see Renee Good has turned the wheels to the right as if she intends to flee the scene and avoid Agent Ross. But what we don’t know, and cannot know, is whether she intended to do this all along or whether this was in response to Agent Ross withdrawing his weapon.

We can certainly speculate and offer an opinion as to likelihood. Did she initially intend to nudge him out of the way with her car and change her mind when she saw him draw? This is certainly plausible - as is the assertion that she intended to flee all along.

Could/should Agent Ross have moved out of the way instead of drawing his firearm? Maybe. There are several possible factors to consider here. What threat did Agent Ross perceive? Did he feel he had secure enough footing on the icy ground to effect a safe retreat? Did the fact that Ross had been fairly seriously injured by a vehicle during a previous ICE operation weigh on his mind?

Had Ross made a tactical error and ended up in a bad position? Possible - I don’t know anything about ‘correct’ strategies here, or how ICE agents are trained for these kinds of situations.

Here’s another plausible (but in my view much less likely) train of thought. Did Agent Ross think he might slip if he rapidly moved out of the way thus giving Mrs Good the opportunity to drive over him?

These are all speculations - and nobody except the people directly involved can tell you what the truth of the matter is. Sadly, very sadly, we will never now get to know Renee Good’s state of mind as this incident unfolded. We can certainly speculate that she intended to flee - it’s certainly plausible given that she turned her wheels to the right. But we can also, more or less equally plausibly in my view, speculate that her turning the wheel was a responsive gesture on her part to being faced with an Agent drawing his weapon.

To describe this as a ‘murder’ is, frankly, a nonsense. It’s a really tragic incident and most sane people wish it had never happened, that the Agent had not been forced into that situation; a situation in which he had to make a split-second decision. It is not his fault he was placed in that position, even if he had made some error of strategy - the onus is entirely on Renee Good and the choices she made which led to it. We could certainly come to the conclusion that both Mrs Good and Agent Ross made mistakes on that day - mistakes which had tragic and fatal consequences. That’s also a legitimate position I think, although not necessarily the correct one.

I would have to defer to a subsequent investigation/assessment by other professional Agents before judging whether Ross made a mistake, because (a) I’m not an Agent and (b) I would need to know the briefing materials/training that ICE Agents had been given in light of the massively elevated threat level they’re currently facing because of ‘activist’ actions.

And now we probably should look at the legality and process issues next

2. Legality and Procedure

There’s a lot of opinion floating about that ICE agents cannot arrest or detain US citizens. This is ridiculous. Just a moment’s thought, obviously beyond some though, should be sufficient to convince you what a seriously dumb opinion this is.

If this were universally true then ICE agents would be powerless to prevent any of their operations from being disrupted and rendered ineffective. It is true that they have a very specific remit and set of operational parameters, but they absolutely do have the authority to detain and arrest people (including US citizens) who are interfering with that.

I will quote from Shipwreckedcrew’s Port-O-Call’s article linked above :

ICE has two sets of law enforcement personnel — Special Agents who are criminal investigators, and deportation officers who process civil deportation cases. Special Agents are covered by GS-1811 series position with a general description of “criminal investigator.” They are armed and possess police powers to investigate and make arrests for any crime committed in their presence, as well as for the enforcement of all crimes under Title 8 of the United States Code — “Aliens and Nationality.” Within their authority are crimes under Title 18 such as “conspiracy” and “obstruction” that intefere with their enforcement of the provisions of Title 8. But the claim floating around social media that ICE officers have no jurisdiction over U.S. citizens is simply wrong. They are law enforcement officers with the authority to detain citizens briefly as part of their investigatory powers, and to arrest citizens who conspire to obstruct and/or do actually obstruct their lawful operations.

I’m not going to weigh in in detail on the various legal considerations here and prior case law - Shipwreckedcrew does an admirable job of going into a few pertinent and significant past judgements that are relevant to some of the issues arising from this shooting.

I will make a few observations, though.

The pertinent thing here is the perception of Agent Ross and the ‘reasonableness’ of that perception. It is actually irrelevant what Good’s intentions were, only that a ‘reasonable’ assessment of those (perceived) intentions was arrived at by Agent Ross. It is immaterial whether his assessment was right or wrong with respect to her actual intentions.

Did he react reasonably in assessing her actions to constitute a threat to the safety of himself and others?

It is easy, with the luxury of hindsight and in a situation where adrenalin isn’t squirting out of your ears, to make various judgements such as “she was obviously fleeing the scene” or “he should have just moved out of the way” or even the rather ridiculous “he should have shot the tyres”

As the article above outlines, the US Supreme Court also recognises the inadequacy of that cosy and luxurious hindsight in coming to a just conclusion. Chief Justice Rehnquist, wrote the following for the Court following a unanimous decision in a 1989 case involving the use of excessive force and the Fourth Amendment.

The “reasonableness” of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight

. . . and further

The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments -- in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving -- about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.

Thus we can see that it is, legally speaking, irrelevant whether Mrs Good’s intention was to flee or not. The only relevant thing here is Agent Ross’ threat assessment and whether that was reasonable - and furthermore, that the “luxury of hindsight” should not be used to impact upon that decision of reasonableness.

The standard, the metric if you like, is that of a reasonable officer on the scene in the same set of circumstances having to make the same split-second decisions.

I am (quite obviously) not a lawyer and it may well be that Shipwreckedcrew has missed some pertinent case law in his brief outline that would disagree with his stance - although I suspect not. However, it is pretty clear that courts in the past have applied this “reasonable officer on the scene” standard.

The question of whether Ross would pass or fail such a standard of reasonableness is not really something I can determine - that should be the purview of other Law Enforcement Officers who have faced broadly similar situations, or who have experience of making such split-second life-or-death decisions. My own (amateur) assessment is that his actions would easily pass such a test given the previous case law outlined by Shipwreckedcrew, but I simply don’t have enough (i.e. any) real-world experience of such things to know.

It may be that a room full of LEO’s would end up disagreeing about the issue of ‘reasonableness’, too.

These, then, are some of the technical facts and some of the legal considerations. There will, doubtless, be more online analysis of varying degrees of quality to come. I have tried to be as objective as possible with the facts and the case law, but given my antipathy to the screaming woke hordes of loony-land I suspect bias may well have crept in. What is, perhaps, more important are the wider ramifications and the wider context.

3. The Wider Context

A few questions immediately arise.

Are ICE operating in a substantially different way than they have previously done? If they are, is this a response to the heightened threat level, or under direction from above independent of that?

What seems to be true is that the Obama administration deported many more illegal aliens than Trump has so far. Was ICE just operating in a totally different way back then? Were they just politely asking folk “I say, dear chap, would you mind awfully if you could just hop on the next flight out of here? We’d be ever so grateful”

Or, as I suspect, they were operating more or less as today with the only difference being a significant shift in political climate? It is, I think, going to be quite difficult to draw a comparison because Obama-ICE and Trump-ICE are not operating under the same conditions. Right from the outset Trump-ICE have been met with much more serious and organized resistance and that will clearly have an impact on behaviour and operational approach.

Both Clinton and Obama were strong on illegal immigration. Today, however, there seems to be the attitude amongst the BKC (Be Kind Crew) that all illegal immigrants have some right of residence in the US. The disruption of ICE is not, therefore, in response to the specifics of what they’re doing, but that they’re doing it at all.

What is not at all clear is what’s the end goal of the ICE disruptors - that all illegal aliens should remain in the US? That US borders should not exist? Refusal to defend one’s borders against illegal immigration is a de facto declaration that your borders do not, in fact, exist.

What’s the moral principle or precept in operation here? Why are ICE under Trump viewed with such hatred, but ICE under Obama were not the focus of such scrutiny?

Why is it wrong to seek to deport people who are living in your country on an illegal basis?

There should, in fact, be little “due process” required. Do you have permission to be here? Yes or no? It ought to be that simple. I do not understand why it isn’t. I’ve lived in a country that welcomed legal and controlled immigration - quite a lot of it in fact - but who didn’t dick around when it came to people who weren’t supposed to be there. Wrong language, but lots of afuera. And pretty damn quick afuera, at that. No pratting about with months of ‘due process’.

Like I said in the last piece there will undoubtedly be some tragic and sad cases - people who are not bad people at all, who have lived for years under the radar to some extent. I suppose one might consider some kind of ‘statute of limitations’ - but I’ve never really understood such things anyway.

The second important change here is the willingness to directly confront LEO’s and LEA’s in the course of their duties, and to disrupt those duties. This kind of thing can be important (not to mention the very considerable levels of courage required) if you’re living in some authoritarian shithole governed by deranged and cruel bastards like the Mad Mullahs of Iran - but it could only happen in the US if you’ve been ‘persuaded’ to view the current government in a similar fashion; cruel, capricious, authoritarian, and wholly immoral.

Trying to draw some ‘equivalence’ between conditions in places like Iran, or similar authoritarian and ‘fascistic’ regimes, and conditions in the US is, erm, how shall I put it politely? Nope - can’t do it. It’s like taking a spectacular nosedive into the black hole of fucking dumb and entering into a whole new dimension of galactic imbecility through the wormhole of crushing idiocy.

But so many people, even people whose non-TDS commentary is insightful and entertaining, seem to view current conditions in the US as being some kind of bastard love child of the politics of Mao, Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot and Mussolini all rolled into one. It’s definitely weird. This is not to say that there aren’t some things to be concerned about - Trump needs watching pretty closely in my view - but you’re hardly at the level of the fucking Killing Fields in the US yet are you?

Yet more than a few commentators seem to suggest that, yes, things really are this bad. And this coupled with the pronouncements of various politicians and the media seems to have convinced a lot of people to go and ‘bash the fash’, so to speak. It’s very dangerous and very stupid.

Maybe it’s true that the US has descended into some kind of fascist state (somewhat unlikely to put it mildly), but there are plenty of people who seem to have the opposite view and who also live in the US. They can’t both be right. The media, mostly, does its level best to portray Trump as the devil incarnate bringing about the genocide of the American Way of Life, but what he seems to be doing is bringing about the genocide of the magic money tree that has fuelled all sorts of mysterious initiatives and NGO’s in the US and across the world, and trying to genocide the brainless idiocy that has been the implementation of DEI and to finally release the stranglehold the unconscionable and cretinous ‘trans’ movement has had.

As an outside observer (a very outside observer) it’s not all that easy to figure out the truth between all of the various claims and counter-claims that are made in the US - this is an ultra-partisanal split, not just about ideas, but about what constitutes reality itself.

What has been very interesting is a noticeable split along party lines about the shooting of Renee Good. We watch the same videos and yet draw diametrically opposite conclusions from the footage. In many cases you see people stating things as ‘fact’ which are clearly, very clearly, at odds with the video footage. It’s all rather weird.

This is one of the reasons I’ve tried to just lay out the basic factual elements above (albeit mostly a repeat of Shipwreckedcrew’s excellent analysis). The analysis so clearly demonstrates that Agent Ross did not act (draw his weapon) until he was faced with an immediate threat (car revving, car and wheels pointed towards him). In that split-second he determined that Renee Good posed a threat - and probably not just to his own safety. It’s very clear from the photo sequence that his weapon was only drawn in response to Good’s actions. Before then he had not considered her to be much of a threat. An annoying jerk that should be arrested, perhaps, but a serious threat? He was filming the interaction on his mobile for Christ’s sake. What was he going to do? Snapchat her to death? Not until she acted in such a way that could legitimately be interpreted to be a serious threat did he respond accordingly.

As the Supreme Court has affirmed on more than one occasion it matters not whether in the comfort and time of our own homes we come to the conclusion that Good was just trying to flee the scene and had no intent to drive the vehicle at Ross (the interpretation I favour); a conclusion that is only possible when watching with the luxury of hindsight. You have to, and the Court certainly will, put yourself in the shoes of Agent Ross and determine how everything looked to him in that moment and in the context of the situation and the background of the raised threat and his own encounter with a moving vehicle at a previous ‘protest’.

In wanky ‘progressive’ language it actually requires empathizing with Agent Ross.

Above all, and probably in slightly more polite language, the Court will conclude that Agent Ross is not a fucking mind reader.

And that leads us to the central conundrum of why did she do this? Did she think she was in some ‘gentle parenting’ kindergarten where a tantrum/protest might get smoothed over with a hug and an exploration of inner feelings? She was in the middle of serious people doing serious business with a serious duty to undertake.

It’s fine to strongly disagree with that duty and with the way they are undertaking that duty. It’s even fine to publicly protest. It’s not fine, however, to endanger anyone whilst doing so. It’s not fine to commit a federal crime whilst doing so. Interfering with the operations of federal law enforcement can carry a penalty of up to 1 year (and be classed as a misdemeanour). Interfering in a way that causes physical contact or an intent to commit another felony will be classed as a felony and carry a sentence of up to 8 years. If a dangerous or deadly weapon is employed or bodily injury is inflicted on an officer then a sentence of up to 20 years can result (see the article linked above for more detail).

This is clearly serious stuff - and viewed seriously by the courts.

Underlying all of this is the performative element. Mrs and Mrs Good were acting like they were at some theme park called ‘Disrupt ICE World’ and filming their day out. They obviously didn’t really appreciate the gravity of what they were doing, the risks involved, and nor did they appear to have any real understanding of just how quickly situations like these can spiral out of control.

Renee Good was not simply an innocent bystander; she was breaking the law. This was not an action of mere ‘protest’. She was interfering with the operation of federal law enforcement. That alone carries a potential sentence of up to 1 year in prison. The moment she decided to flee the scene she elevated the risk to all concerned. Who, for example, could definitively say that there was no risk to an Agent even if one didn’t find himself placed in front of her vehicle? What if she’d skidded or dragged the agent who was trying to open her door? As it happens she didn’t - but none of the agents there could possibly predict that would be the outcome with certainty.

If Agent Ross at the moment she showed intent to drive the vehicle forward thought something like “She’s trying to hit me and there’s no telling what she’ll do next” and you find that to be a reasonable assumption to make, at that moment in time, then you must conclude that Ross acted within his authority, and reasonably, when eliminating the threat to himself and others.

If you do not think such a thought is reasonable at that moment (even if you think it was incorrect, or that subsequent events proved it to be incorrect) then you’re going to have to explain, without relying on subsequent events, why it was unreasonable. Incorrect is not the same thing as unreasonable.

You can’t, for example, use the fact that she turned her wheels to the right after Ross had drawn his gun to argue that his actions were unreasonable because that’s using future knowledge that Ross did not, at that time, possess.

You could argue that Ross should have realized, in the period between drawing his weapon and firing, that Good was attempting to flee. That might require delving into things like psychology and reaction times, but it still does not fully implicate Agent Ross because he still may have considered her to be a threat - especially if he believed that she only changed course in response to the drawing of his weapon. In this scenario Ross would have assessed that she’d already shown intent to drive into a federal agent, was dissuaded from doing so by the drawing of his firearm, and that she may well attempt to target another. He does not know that her intent is actually to flee at this stage (even though that would seem to be the most likely interpretation in hindsight). Again the onus is on those who wish to blame Ross to explain why this line of thinking is unreasonable for Ross given the conditions at the time.

The onus here is to demonstrate that Ross’ perception and interpretation of events as they unfolded was unreasonable. That’s the legal standard as seems clear from the previous Supreme Court judgements. That standard of reasonableness cannot rely on hindsight, but must take into account events and contexts as they unfolded and as they appeared to Agent Ross.

It’s all so unspeakably sad. The whole ramping up of the ‘fascist state’ thing by the media and politicians (along with the rise of social media cosplay) has led directly to an atmosphere in which people feel the need to play the hero; to demonstrate their social justice credentials and to film it for all the world to see. The result is that a woman has lost her life and children have lost their mother. She may have had a take on ICE and protesting ICE that I would describe as dumb, she may have thought she was helping people by making the disastrous choices she did that day, but I’m sorry that she’s dead. May she rest in peace.

