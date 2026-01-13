Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2d

It is a question of narrative reality vs actual reality.

Delving into exact angles et cetera is risking stepping into narrative reality via a sort-of Xeno's paradox:

"Could X have done Y instead?", asked again and agian every time it is answered, incrementally moving from what actually happened into a space where even if it did happen, it didn't happen the way it happened because of the "Could X have done Y?"-series of questions.

The point of the exercise is not to find out what happened, but to be able to claim being right. It is a fundamental difference in mindsets, with different theories of mind and the gap is irreconcilable.

It's a trap, just as all the other games of definitions are.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
2dEdited

This analysis of split second decision making and the actions of Agent Ross reminds me of the film 'Sully' where the real life hero of the Hudson, the pilot who made a split second decision, and made an amazingly technically proficient landing of a passenger aircraft on a narrow strip of water, saving the lives of everyone on board. He was then, unbelievably, hauled before a disciplinary committee to defend his actions.

As you will doubtless recall, the complaint against him was that he could have returned to the airport after the bird strike and didn't need to take the riskier option of landing on water. Of course, the computer simulator operators demonstrating this were not operating under the same conditions of catastrophe, imperfect knowledge and stress - they KNEW all the circumstances of the accident and could coolly calculate options. They did not factor in the reality of making a decision in those circumstances and the seconds it took the Captain to process all the horrifying information that was bombarding him. His amazingly fast processing and reaction time and subsequent actions undoubtedly averted a tragedy. One that operators of a computer simulation could not possibly recreate.

Similarly, in this situation, a scientifically cold analysis of angles with a 3D view of everyone's positions and movements is an unrealistic way of assessing a situation which was fast, dangerous and unpredictable with Agent Ross only having moments and a narrow street-level view of events. He was facing a huge vehicle/weapon being driven erratically by a person with hostile intentions. We now KNOW what happened but dissecting it post-facto is unfair to Agent Ross - particularly since he had already suffered in a similar situation in which he had been hit by the car being used as a weapon.

Goode was playing with fire - and she got burned. Lesson: don't play with fire. She was acting criminally, impeding a federal officer in carrying out his duties. He was doing his job.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rudolph Rigger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture