One of the things we learn to do as physicists are what we call “Back of the Envelope” calculations. Let’s call this doing a BOTE. There are different kinds of these things, but one of the first we practice is that of estimation. So, typically, I would ask my students to try to figure out things like

How many atoms are there in the Earth?

How many 1 litre cartons can be transported by a typical large truck?

What’s the thickness of a piece of paper?

You’re not looking for exact answers here - you’re trying to get a ballpark figure that is around about the right order of magnitude. The more you do this kind of thing (and I think it’s fun - but then I am a bit odd) the more you get a kind of ‘feel’ for physical quantities and sensible numbers for things.

So for the carton question, would the number be more like 10,000 or 10,000,000?

Google AI is kind of nice in that it will give you the answer to these things more or less accurately - but that takes all the fun out of it!

I was looking at discussions on Notes about the rapey scum cultural enrichers from a certain demographic in the UK. The usual counter is along the lines of “but what about native Brits - the numbers are much higher?”. That’s certainly true in stark numbers, but that’s somewhat deceptive. In order to understand and compare properly you need to do that per capita thing.

This is the thing that some ‘progressives’ claim not to understand, or reject, whenever they are confronted with it.

I realized I didn’t have a good, or even any, handle on the data for things like rape in the UK. I realized I needed to float a BOTE - containing immigrants.

The scale of the problem

I wanted to try to get a feel for the number of rapes committed per male in the UK. This includes everyone - of all origins.

What follows is a fairly crude, very initial, stab at understanding the scale. Without too much effort you can pull down graphical data that shows the number of reported rapes in the UK over the last 25 years. Actually, most of the figures on a quick scan are from England & Wales, but we’re not doing absolutely exact stuff here - just trying to get a sense of the size of the problem.

Google AI will tell you that this sharp increase is not ‘real’ and that ‘experts’ say the rise is due to better reporting procedures, culturally more willingness to report the crime, and wider legal definitions. Let’s just take that at face value, even though we might have one or two qualms about the opinion of those ‘experts’.

What this means is that were the same trends in existence back in 2002 (the start of the graph) we’d be seeing about 70,000 reported rapes. This is our baseline figure, then, which we’ll accept. This means that over the last 25 years there have been, in the UK

25 x 70,000 = 1,750,000 rapes

Here I’m just going to assume every single one of the reports represents an actual crime. We are doing a BOTE, after all.

There are roughly 30,000,000 men in the UK - another BOTE figure (we really need to look at younger demographics since it’s probably not the case that Uncle Godfrey chased after a woman with his Zimmerframe).

It is very important to note that this figure includes all men - of whatever demographic.

Doing the simple arithmetic gives us a figure of about 0.058 rapes per male in the UK across all demographics.

The scale of cultural enrichment

Now let’s focus in on a BOTE for CEP’s (Culturally Enriching People - from that demographic).

Number of CEP males : around 800,000

Now here we run into a more serious problem because there are no good stats on the number of young British girls who have been culturally enriched. Estimates vary wildly - even up to a million. Focusing just on one town in the UK where the data is thought to be reasonably accurate and extrapolating from that leads to these figures. Let’s put that number, which many would say is quite conservative, at 100,000 over the last 25 years.

This gives us a figure of 0.125 cultural enrichment events per CEP male.

So based on this rather crude BOTE we see a potential problem indicated per capita. CEP’s do their cultural enrichment at roughly twice the rate of the general population. It’s going to be worse than this because the overall stats include the CEP population (and other demographics who also tend to be a bit on the rapey side).

What Does This Mean?

The BOTE here only indicates a potential problem - and there are obvious flaws to be considered. I highly doubt the initial figure of 70,000 is applicable to every single year since 2000. ‘Experts’ will downplay things for political reasons. I am somewhat sceptical that the roughly 900% increase in reported rapes is entirely due to the reasons given (although they will be a factor).

As already mentioned, the overall stat includes all demographics - so we end up with a kind of ‘double counting’ where CEP stats are represented in both BOTE’s.

The big imponderable here is the actual number of British girls who have been culturally enriched. That data is not available.

What we’re also doing is comparing all reported rapes across all ages with cultural enrichment events which pretty much targeted only a young demographic. Again this would make the case against CEP’s in per capita terms with respect to this younger victim demographic much more serious.

What this means is that there’s potentially something to look at here.

Can we attribute this rise to immigration?

That’s not so easy to do as we’re eyeballing certain graphs and doing the whole correlation vs causation thing (cue chorus of disapproving tsk tsks). The figures from elsewhere in Europe seem to indicate a pattern with those countries who are less keen on immigration (Poland, for example) faring wildly better in terms of low rates of sexual assault. There is a noticeable correlation between higher immigration and higher reported sexual crime across Europe.

The net migration figures for the UK (from around 2012) look something like this

The shaded area very roughly represents the great gift the last Tory government gave us - and some of those responsible have now joined the Reform party in the UK.

I don’t know about you, but I’m only seeing a marginal correlation between the sharp rise in reported rapes from about 2013 and the rise of immigration. Again - very crude, first estimate, stuff here though.

Much more interesting would be a proper demographic breakdown - but those figures have not been easy to come by and seem to indicate there is, indeed, a serious problem with some demographics in terms of their per capita effect.

One should, of course, ask the rather pertinent question as to why those figures have been so very difficult to obtain (multiple FOI’s and political pressure was needed to squeeze the data out of the official bodies). I think most of suspect what the answer to that question is. If the data looked really favourable for the beloved newcomers do we think it would have been that difficult to obtain?

Of course this is entirely consistent with what we already know about how government operates. During Covid, when it appeared that the vaccines were ‘beneficial’ in the initial period - it was a case of “Look at all this lovely data - have some more - and, look, there’s even more data. Drown in the data”

When the data started to look increasingly bad for the vaccine narrative, what did they do? They stopped publishing the data - and even FOI’s weren’t enough to wrestle it from their cold, dread, hands.

Conclusion

Please treat these BOTE ‘results’ very much as a crude, initial, assessment aimed at getting some ‘handle’ on the scale of things and merely an indicator, at this moment, of a potential problem.

Food for thought, which may or may not be nourishing.

We need to be careful with our BOTE’s and should probably stop the boats.

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