Riggery Pokery

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
4h

One must do BOTE because the data for a true analysis will never be provided. No doubt there is also data manipulation being employed, further corrupting any analysis performed. It also leads to the question of “why bring rapists in to the country in the first place”?

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
5h

Thank you for a Reasonable Conclusion of your BOTE. I use a Napkin.

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