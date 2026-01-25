I suppose it was odds on there would be another fatal shooting at some point given the tense situation, the actions of ICE, and the actions of the ‘protestors’.

The ‘usual suspects’ are out framing this as an “execution”. This is a bit of an overwrought description of events, but the situation (and the footage) is not as clear cut as with the shooting of Renee Good.

In Good’s case I am personally satisfied that the shooting was justified, legal, and reasonable. I can’t, yet, say the same thing about the shooting of Alex Pretti. At the moment it looks to me like a bit of a fuck-up - an arrest that went very wrong.

Both incidents are deeply tragic and no cause for celebration or triumphalism. They represent a very serious breakdown of the usual order.

I’ve watched the clearest footage and, frankly, it’s not all that clear what’s going on. I’ve read claims and counter-claims in the various comments by people who see two completely different versions of events in the same footage, but who are, nevertheless, completely convinced by their own interpretation of what went down.

But here’s a thought, as one comment I read stated something along the lines of :

If people with the benefit of hindsight and slowed-down footage are confused about what was happening, does that not mean the ICE agents involved might have been similarly confused in the chaos of the moment as events unfolded over seconds (again)?

Maybe they had a better perspective, maybe they didn’t. Maybe they were confused, maybe they weren’t. But it’s worth again emphasizing the chaos and split-second nature of the events.

There are (at least) two facts which seem concrete at the moment

He had a gun

He was resisting arrest

That’s enough to immediately rule out any kind of ‘execution’ narrative - which is just emotive dribbling from the left. It does not, of course, immediately render the shooting lawful or just, but it does weigh the scales, at least initially, in favour of the ICE agents. This was not some ‘random’ interaction or wanton brutality towards an innocent ‘bystander’.

I wish I had recorded the link - but in one piece I read, the author made a rather salient point which I will try to quote from memory :

It is extraordinarily easy to NOT get shot by cops

I do not know why they tried to arrest Pretti. My working assumption is that they perceived an imminent threat, but it is very highly likely they were responding to something specific about Pretti or his behaviour at that moment.

It all very quickly went tits up. They tried to subdue him, and even used pepper spray, but they failed to properly control the situation as Pretti resisted. They then shot him.

People, as they always do, make a big deal about the number of shots fired but, as I understand it, law enforcement is trained to continue firing until the threat is eliminated. It’s not Hollywood.

Pretti had a gun with him for fuck’s sake. What was he thinking? It’s not illegal to have a gun, but if you’re being arrested and you are in possession of a gun you really need to keep your hands as far away from that weapon as possible and to comply with all instructions - otherwise you’re massively raising the risks of something going very badly wrong.

Once again we’re facing an incident in which very poor choices were made by the victims - choices that massively increased the risks of something terrible happening. Poor choices alone do not automatically give licence for the use of lethal force, but they sure as heck can put everyone in a totally different risk landscape.

Short post - that’s pretty much all I want to say for now - but once again we’ve seen the boundary between legitimate and lawful protest and illegal behaviour being blurred.

If the ‘protestors’ keep doing this I fear we’ll see more and more incidents of this nature. This might get much worse, before it gets any better - and that’s a not a comforting thought. I pray that things might calm down, and very quickly, as the ‘protestors’ begin to realize the true nature of the risks they’re placing themselves in.

