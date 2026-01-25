Riggery Pokery

Rikard
3d

Simulation Commander has good write-up on the incident.

And J. Daniel Sawyer wrote a really great piece on how to behave when detained/arrested or just interacting with police in general just the other day:

https://jdanielsawyer.substack.com/p/how-to-survive-police-encounters

"Men whose profession is violence sleep with one eye open, and are always waiting for someone to start some shit. This means that they respond very poorly to agitation, emotion, anger, and large/sudden hand movements."

I recognise this mindset from a) having worked the door at a semi-legal nightclub when I was 18-19, and b) having worked with "troubled teenagers". Being assaulted or attacked is /always/ on the table under such circumstances.

And so, when someone starts posturing and displaying threatening behaviour/language, you have two options, and two options only that will keep you safe:

Lay them out, immediately, or run away.

Which you cannot do if you're a doorman, or are supposed to keep the deleted redacted 15-year old goblin under control and from hurting itself/others.

Police work under even greater dangers, ergo they can, will and must respond with even greater force. "De-escalation" and "low-affective behaviour" and so on are nice on paper in the office at the faculty of Pedagogy and Social Psychology. But wouldn't you know - not one such theoretician has ever been willing to try their hypotheses out in reality.

And thus we get events like these. People who live in virtual reality all their lives bring that mindset with them into actual reality, and other people who also live in the land of What if reet and spaz out about it, without understanding in the slightest what happened or why.

Meanwhile, a pigeon will learn in under five minutes which lever to push to get feed.

Dennis
3d

There is another issue, outside of the immediate frame but still important. Protesters have been making a lot of noise outside the hotels that agents are trying to sleep at. A tried irritable agent is going to interpret any negative interaction with a protester in the worst way, assuming they are human. I know that when I am short on sleep, and if I associated the protesters in front of me with those that kept me up half the night, I would be less than charitable in my reactions.

