"Gytha, Greebo would like Norris the Eyeball-Eating Maniac of Quirm if he knew how to put food in a bowl."

Greebo says “Don’t be a pussy”

I don’t know how universal the Greebo Bowl Theory of human behaviour is in explaining things, but I suspect it’s not insignificant. It’s that quintessential “what’s in it for me?” attitude, conscious or unconscious, that is probably responsible for 99% of observed human behaviour.

If that sounds overly cynical, it’s not really meant to be - or at least only partially so. Evolution is (kind of) predicated on this whole notion, that adaptations conferring benefit are the ones that survive. We wouldn’t exist as a species if we weren’t driven in some way, and neither would any others.

I recall the whole kerfuffle over Jordan Peterson and lobsters. People who had clearly not understood the point he was trying to make took the piss and denounced him, whilst positioning themselves as intellectually ‘superior’. It was a very simple point which rather undermined their assumed superiority. The basic idea is that hierarchies are important, very important, and baked in by evolution in the deep past. To illustrate this he used the example of lobsters, not an overly sophisticated creature relative to us, in which the drive for status on a hierarchy is, nevertheless, critical to lobster behaviour.

The biochemical pathways for this are very similar in both lobsters and humans (and in many/most other creatures I believe) which indicates this evolutionary adaptation stems from the deep past and has survived across species, because it was extremely important.

This kind of thing sends a blank slatist into paroxysms of angst and performativity. These people seem to think evolution works only at a physical layer (when it comes to humans) and has bypassed any emotional or behavioural or intellectual shaping entirely.

So the drivers, the incentives, hidden or otherwise, are what makes the world go round, so to speak. We’re all Greebos looking for our next bowl.

But, if this hypothesis has any merit at all, look at what’s kind of hidden in there.

He who controls the incentives can control behaviour

Take Mamdani as an example. This guy just comes across as almost surreally insincere to me - he’s a Disney snake with the googly hypnotic eyes. He won on a platform of “Hell yeah, I’ma gonna give you free stuff - trust me”. The only ‘free’ thing he seems motivated to actually deliver is a New York free of Jews.

Jew hatred has become the new morality - if you don’t hate them you’re not a ‘good’ person and political races are being determined based entirely on this. It’s the new virtue signal that puts you in the “good guys” group. Never mind the fact that local issues take something of a back seat - what’s really, really, really, really, super-duper, mega important is Palestine, you see. City falling apart? Lots of shooting up, shooting, and shitting on the street? Pah, what you worried about that for? - it’s Palestine all the way.

A conflict half way across the world, whatever you think about it, is the key issue that people are now using to decide how they vote in local elections. It’s happening in the UK too.

It makes very little sense, but neither do most human beings (myself included).

Syria; over 600,000 dead

Yemen; over 350,000 dead

Somalia ; over 1 million dead (since 1991)

Iran; estimates of 30,000 protesters massacred in a few days

By Hamas’ own figures, correctly interpreted, the number of non-combatant fatalities in Gaza is around 30,000 - 40,000 over the 2 plus years of the war. Not something to celebrate, to be sure, maybe even something to be critical of, but certainly a number to be put in proper perspective. The ICE protests in the US resulted in the deaths of 2 protesters and the ‘left’ lost their shit.

What’s the incentive to freak out about Israel when there are clearly many examples of greater violations of human rights existing in the world? (And that’s assuming the narrative that Israel is violating human rights in any significant or egregious manner).

The incentive is largely one of hierarchy. If you don’t ‘support the cause’ you’re out - you’re one of the evil guys, the baddies. The fear of exclusion from the group, the fear of losing this carefully-crafted moral status, of losing your position on the moral hierarchy, is driving a lot of this ridiculous anti-Jewish crap.

This will be denied - of course it will. They will claim it’s genuine moral outrage - and it probably feels that way to them - but one cannot deny the extreme selectivity with which they apply such moral outrage. The outrage, the feelings, are all part and parcel of the performative necessities for maintaining one’s position in the moral hierarchy of “being a good person and being seen to be a good person”.

It’s not enough to say that you think Israel may have overstepped and that it may have a case of ‘genocide’ to answer for in some sort of reasonable, considered, tone. In order to be properly in Club Crazy Progressive (the CCP) you have to spit these things out with certainty and with venom, as if you’ve been on meth for the last week and your haemorrhoids are giving you serious gyp.

Israel, then, in the view of the CCP, sits leeringly atop the pyramid of world evil dwarfing all others in its malignancy. Any other position is not acceptable, not permitted, by the rigidity of worldview one must adopt to be seen to be one of the good CCP guys.

You get the impression that were Israel to be wiped out tomorrow with millions dead and hundreds of thousands of women subjected to sexual slavery (something Islam over the years has practiced with some enthusiasm) none of these rabid CCP folk, the proggers, would shed a single tear, despite positioning themselves as the good guys. I’d be willing to bet a substantial amount of money that were such a terrible tragedy to take place there would be a thousand ‘reasons’ given why it wasn’t a genocide but entirely justified.

This incentive structure doesn’t, of course, stop at Israel but pervades almost every other ‘hot’ issue of the day. Mamdani’s “warmth of collectivism” only includes members of the ‘collective’ who think in the sanctioned, prescribed way and who must perform the public rituals to demonstrate this allegiance.

Don’t be that person who stops clapping first at Mao’s speech - you’ll be seen to be not sufficiently dedicated to ‘the cause’.

We’ve seen this incentive mechanism in action directly. You only have to look at the numbers of proggers who’ve cut off family members for voting in the ‘wrong’ way (i.e. voting for Trump). This is the penalty the proggers fear the most; social isolation.

Psychologists tell us that humans are very prone to making some sort of ‘decision’ or ‘judgement’ and then, post-hoc, filling in the chain of reasoning that justifies that. We don’t even know we’re doing it most of the time. The fear of exclusion is almost certainly operating below the conscious level. Just like for all (most) of us we ‘fill in the blanks’ afterwards and are not really aware of any more fundamental, base drivers. So our decisions and judgements seem rational and considered in an a priori fashion, but are often anything but.

I maintain that nobody who takes an honest look at the evidence and the science could ever get on board with all the trans-malarky. The notion that some people really “are” women (in some vague, unspecified way) despite having a male body is preposterous. It’s just gibberish. Some people have a desperate desire to be the opposite sex, they may even firmly believe they are the opposite sex, but none of this changes reality. They are NOT the opposite sex and never will be.

In order to ‘side-step’ this uncomfortable biological reality you have to invent a term like ‘gender’, which nobody can define in any fully objective, logically coherent and consistent way, and then proclaim we all have some mysterious property known as a ‘gender identity’. You then work to make ‘gender’, an almost wholly subjective term, the important thing legally and societally, despite not being able to define it properly, and relegate the objective and more consequential property of sex to be some more trivial characteristic.

And throw in a large smattering of (deliberate) confusion when you use the terms ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ and you’re on the Rainbow Road to Ruin glorious path towards the all-inclusive harmonious society we’ve all only dreamed of, the land of plenty (paid for by the ‘rich’) where the biggest danger is dropping dead from an overdose of ‘kindness’.

Then you can try to force everyone to play this game of make believe. You develop an incentive structure whereby anyone who says “Hang on, that’s not a woman - he’s got a dick” becomes an outcast, maybe even subject to legal sanction, or fired. Anyone who disagrees that Pecker Pete is actually Princess Persephone is immediately cast into the role of ‘bigot’ and ‘hateful’.

It works, until it doesn’t. Even the propagandist persuasive powers of the MSM have not been enough to convince most of us that Swinging Simon is really Sweet Sophie.

Not sure who this is, or even what this is, but this is the sort of thing you get when you allow ‘gender’ to take primacy over sex (not all, obviously, blah, blah, blah . . .)

But so many played along with this because they were in genuine fear for their livelihoods if they spoke out. If you denied that that thing in the picture was a woman, you could be in serious trouble and find yourself unemployed or ostracized or both. In this particular case the fear was largely conscious because the ‘ask’ was too much for most.

We’re still fighting these battles to re-establish reality when it comes to sex, across the world. Giggle got well and truly Tickled at appeal by the Australian Federal Court in a bizarre ruling that, no real surprises, heavily relied on the notional ‘existence’ of a gender identity. Tickle is actually quite a good example of that absurd thing I’m going to call a HUMLY and represents one of the inevitable end-points of the whole sorry sack of shit that is ‘gender ideology’.

Roxanne Tickle (on the left) claims to be a woman. He wanted access to a female-only app developed and run by Sall Grover (on the right) and was barred on the grounds that he’s not, actually, a woman. This upset his delicate male sensibilities and sense of entitlement and he subsequently (and successfully) sued Grover and Giggle for discrimination on the grounds of his (legally) protected make-believe characteristic

The proggers, often institutionally backed, are in full attack mode over their lessening control of the narrative, because they can see their control beginning to slip away - and the much lower enthusiasm and financial support of Perv Pride Month is just one piece of evidence for that. Most (sane) people, or those not captured in the proggers purity spiral nightmare, have rejected the trans-malarky for the nonsense it is and the cracks are starting to show.

As I mentioned in the footnotes I have some growing disquiet about Trump and his agenda, but one great thing he has done for the US is to alter the incentive structure sufficiently so that speaking out against the trans-malarkey is no longer quite the socially suicidal act it used to be.

Meanwhile, here in the UK, we have our Deputy PM David Lammy, not really the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree, believing that men get a cervix installed when they ‘transition’. This guy, who lambasted Trump for being a ‘Nazi’, is a senior figure partly responsible for running a country. The guy’s as thick as mince - but, sure, let’s let him loose on an entire country. He’s also Secretary of State for Justice. It’s a bit like appointing Hannibal Lecter as the head chef.

There are many reasons why, in the 21st century, we got to this point of ‘believing’ in some kind of gender gremlin that lives inside all of us - not least because of the actions of a bunch of insufferable clowns known technically as the sub-species Academicus Dickus - but it got ‘glued’ in because standing firm, holding to the truth, requiring evidence and science-backed data, got labelled as ‘hateful’ and you became one of the baddies if you insisted. The glue is still holding on in places, but it’s starting to dissolve in the acetate of common sense.

It’s dissolving in the US because the Trump administration, and the Supreme Court, has held to thousands and thousands of years of evidence and required science before magical thinking. It’s dissolving in the UK because the Supreme Court here ruled that sex means sex and a gender recognition certificate does not change that. We’re also the home of the Cass review which revealed just how sparse the ‘scientific’ evidence for all of the trans-malarkey really is.

In other words, the legal incentive structure altered. You can now question these things without (as much) fear of your livelihood. That fear is still there - various institutional bodies are either ignoring or downplaying the various rulings - but the process of nuking the nonsense is underway. It will be a fairly long and sometimes painful road, but I have little doubt reality will re-assert itself eventually, as it always does.

And because it’s an important 250th birthday today let me talk a bit about different, more wholesome, incentive structures. Just like any other country there are reasons to admire the US and also not to admire so much. They do some bonkers things like ‘birth-right citizenship’ where some visiting pregnant woman gives birth to a US citizen if they happen to go into labour on US soil. That’s, frankly, just weird.

But they’ve also gifted us a model of government that, at least in its initial intent and set-up, was quite unlike anything seen before. It tried to properly balance rights and responsibilities and explicitly set limits on what government could and could not do. Granted, the US may not always have quite lived up to that magnificent vision, but which of us, truly, live up to our finest ideals?

The incentive structure that developed in the US was given a short hand; the American Dream. It may not have worked out for many, but the intent was clear. Be hard-working, be a full and committed citizen of this country, and we won’t stand in your way - we’ll cheer your success. Not perfect in its actual implementation by any means, but still a grand vision, a righteous conception.

The googly-eyed Mamdani-snake gives you a different message - work hard, succeed, and we’ll take what you earn to give to people who haven’t earned it

Overall I’d prefer Trump’s Greebo Bowl than Mamdani’s Greebo Bowl despite my current misgivings about Trump. Trump’s failings (if they turn out to be failings) in no way imply that Mamdani is ‘good’.

I wish us all well - I wish all countries well and that they choose the path of righteousness and wisdom - but on this day in particular I wish the US a very Happy 250th Birthday indeed.

Share

Leave a comment