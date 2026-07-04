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Euan's avatar
Euan
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CCP ( club crazy progressive) brilliant 👌

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3 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
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"A conflict half way across the world, whatever you think about it, is the key issue that people are now using to decide how they vote in local elections."

Why do you think 'orrible racist nationalists and patriots such as myself always say: "Not my people, not my war" about the whole thing? I'm not on the side of Israel, nor am I on the side of Palestine.

Frankly, if I was to get a news-update that the whole crumple & volcano-zone east of Crete had had a violent eruption sending a 500 meter high tidal wave across both Israel and Palestine, I'd probably go "Well then, your god has spoken, and good riddance to the both of you!".

Another thing: for people of Mamdani's race and creed, disliking or hating Jews is perfectly normal and they have a really hard time understanding why not everyone does it, and that attitude has precisely zero to do with Palestine; most Arabs see Palestinians the way our great-grandfathers' generation viewed gypsies and pikeys, and for the same reasons too, to boot.

And just to put a wasp in the sherbet: any Westerner born post-WW2 has been conditioned from birth into a "Jews are special"-framework, where criticism of f.e. Jewish genital mutilation has been excused as a cultural trait and heritage rather than the disgusting filthy abuse it is, where criticism of Israeli de facto apartheid policies is met with "antisemitism" as if that was an argument - if the event happened and what happened was wrong, then it doesn't matter if the perpetrator or the viticim was a Jew or a Palestinian, and where Jews have been put on pedestal.

Now, the backlash to that is in full swing, and us 'orrible racists did warn about it decades ago, because one of the benefits of being an honest racist is understanding what special treatment on the grounds of race breeds:

Resentment, of the most emotional kind, going far and beyond any facts or any practicality. The next generation in Europe will bear the same resentment towards darkies of all kinds, and esp. against moslems, because they and their parents have all been brought up under the same conditioning-process but with "Jew" edged out by "dark-skinned migrant/moslem".

Side note: it's double-plus fun (not the ha-ha kind) to compare Ireland vs Britain with Palestine vs Israel. Some are consistent in being on the side of the colonised and occupied people trying to oust their oppressors (even when that fight takes the form of nailbombs against civilians or Oktober 7-style atrocities). Some are consistent in always putting themselves on the side of the one with the highest vitim-score.

But most get confused and want to be told "Who's the baddies, and who do we cheer for?".

Which is why we fight the fight of ideas, over what ideas get to control society, because that hierarchy of ideas is what defines reality to 85% or more of all humans. And it has nothing to do with intelligence - about 1/6 is simply wired different when it comes to hierarchy-stuff (is my non-scientific claim).

PS: "It's not a crime if it's an Ogg doing it" is from Maskerade I believe? Conc. the lead on the roof of the opera house.

PPS: "Shame about the Nitt" still makes be break out laughing when I think about the scene in the novel.

PPPS: And that the Beeb hasn't long ago made one humungous high-end Very British live-action series of Pratchett's entire Discworld-collection of stories is a crime against storytelling and Art.

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