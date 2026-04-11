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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
19h

I share your feelings Sir.

I'm a serious man. Well, I've been advised that I have what the dating sites call a GSOH, but still, I'm not stupid and I like to reflect, in a serious manner, on things.

So when I hear gibberish like "Nobody is safe until we're all safe" I want to reach for (one of) my gun(s). Of fucking course you're safe, if you're safe. If somebody else on the other side of the country isn't safe, that has no effect on you whatsoever.

Similarly with all your other examples. If one is reasonably intelligent, it certainly appears as though a combination of insane people (Ed Milliband), malevolent psychopaths (Ed Milliband) and immature children who need spanking (Ed Milligand...no, wait...Zak Polanski, that snaggle toothed imbecile) have taken over the world.

How did a fucking obnoxious, permanently surprised looking, incompetent, dishonest, pasty faced, pencil necked, needle dicked buffoon like Two Tier Top Gear Starmer the Farmer Harmer ever become PM? On what ridiculous planet would such an absurd thing ever happen, FFS?

And yet, here we are.

Things aren't *serious* any more. We are fed lies and bullshit and expected to believe that they're truth and champagne. The things we vote for (eg, don't import thousands of savages rapists) are ignored. Everything is circling the toilet bowl.

I'm in my mid-60s now. The world wasn't always like this and it simply can't go on like this. That which can't continue, won't.

I shudder to think what will happen when these things stop continuing. Still, anything would be better than this.

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Monsieur Pierrey's avatar
Monsieur Pierrey
16h

You're onto something there for sure. I think the Calhoun findings are absolutely relatable to today's society - up to and including the 'final' downfall of the colony: The Beautiful Ones - the mice who just spent their time grooming themselves and having no social engagement at all. A lot of our current society are 'beautiful ones', and we're stampeding towards the inevitable outcome of over-stimulated and under socialized living.

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