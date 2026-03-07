Teacher : Can anyone give me a word with 3 syllables?

Ella (hand straining to the ceiling) : I can miss! Caravan!

Teacher (smiling) : Very good Ella. Can anyone give me a word with 4 syllables?

Johnny : Me miss. I’ve got one. Masturbation!

Teacher (flustered and embarrassed) : Well, that’s a bit of a mouthful, Johnny

Johnny : No miss, that’s a blowjob!

In his latest act of political fellatio for the Muslim community the absolute wazzock of a Prime Minister we have has just announced that, from this coming Monday, we’ll have someone called the Anti-Muslim Hostility Tsar in the UK.

That’s a bit of a mouthful. But what does it mean?

Jimmy Carr nails it here

There is, we are told, something called Islamophobia - one of the seven deadly sins, along with using the wrong pronouns or looking at a woman in a funny way.

No one seems to be quite sure what this is and our government has spent months and months, convened panel after panel of ‘experts’, in an attempt to define it. So now there are at least two reasons to be ‘respectful’ towards Muslims - you might end up in jail, or in pieces. Take your pick.

Anyone with half a brain knows that forced respect is not any kind of respect at all - in fact it is quite the opposite. Does anyone ‘respect’ a bully?

Do these thundering dickheads in power have any insight into human behaviour? At all? Do they not know that this is going to increase the amount of hostility towards Muslims? Except it will no longer be overt, but internalized, silent, festering, and much more dangerous. Muslims will be despised because of it. This new campaign to give the Muslims a happy ending will be utterly counter-productive.

Depending on how this gets implemented (and there’s no good way to implement it, because it’s wrong-headed and dumb from the outset) this is skirting perilously close to the establishment of a blasphemy law in the UK; one that applies to one, and only one, religion.

Remind me again, Keir, how the UK isn’t a two-tier society?

I’m absolutely on board with the notion of nuance and that ‘Muslim’, as a descriptor, is woefully inadequate given the range of beliefs and attitudes within the Muslim world. But we also have to recognize that a significant fraction of the Muslim community are not our friends, they despise us for our ungodly ways, and would like to force the UK to operate under Islamic precepts.

Some are quite open about that, others are quite open about the eventual takeover of the UK via demographic change. Other, more secular Muslims, are just as fearful as we are about the consequences of letting the hard-liners get too much power.

But is such nuance going to be ‘acceptable’ under the new regime of Muslim appeasement? Are we going to be able to criticize Islam at all? Are the government, or their agents, going to be able to distinguish legitimate criticism from the ‘hate’. Are they even going to try to?

We shall have to see, but our track record of ‘common sense’ and proportion with regards to so-called ‘hate speech’ here in the UK is not that good at all.

We need only remind ourselves that here in the UK, yes, the UK, the home of Shakespeare, Milton, Locke, Mill, and Orwell, someone was arrested for calling someone else a muppet. Nothing came of it, of course, but that’s not really the point. It shows we have reached the point of abject spinelessness. We’re not a serious nation anymore.

The fact that this is rare, maybe a one-off, is utterly irrelevant. It should have been impossible to have happened at all; one of those unthinkable events.

It’s actually much darker than this, and the darkness and depravity is well-captured by this meme

And just to emphasize how ridiculous our nation has become Keir Dunderhead recently gave some sort of speech where he said he was going to tackle the issue of people using the British flag in a hateful or divisive way.

Patriot, proud of country : waves flag

PC Plodlet : I’m going to have to arrest you for waving that flag in a hateful way

I’m waiting for all the new job ads for psychics to appear. How else are they going to figure out how to distinguish between flag-waving of the hateful kind from flag-waving of the non-hateful kind?

Thanks Keir - you’ve turned the UK into an absolute fucking joke.

I learned a new word whilst doing the NYT spelling bee game; cloaca. You might have to look that one up (I did). All I can say Keir is that I’d like you to shove all this non-crime hate stuff, hate stuff which is a (so-called) ‘crime’, and the new Anti-Muslim Hostility Tsar, so far up your cloaca that it never sees the light of day again.

