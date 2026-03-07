Riggery Pokery

Lon Guyland
20h

“absolute fucking joke”

For some value of “joke”. Britain is dangerously close to pre-1989 East Berlin. Nobody was laughing then.

You guys had better get your feces in formation before the Caliph moves into Buckingham Palace.

Either way, serious trouble ahead.

Neil Pryke
20h

The Starmoron appears to be a jigsaw of a person...but there are at least three jigsaws, each with only two-thirds of their pieces...

I refuse to do any more thinking about him...life is too short...

