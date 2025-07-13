Riggery Pokery

CindyArizona
5h

Being a police officer for 25 years and starting out way back when there were zero female officers, I had the pleasure of working with and hanging out with men all day. I’ve always preferred the company of men over women so it was a perfect fit. The guys were rough, and tough and often crude. And I loved every minute of my 25 years with those knuckleheads. They were truly my brothers. When I met my husband they wanted to meet him and give their approval. LOL He passed and we’ve been together 36 years. But, being a farmer and tradesman he was just like them. Rough, tough and sometimes crude. They understood each other and would probably be considered “toxic” by today’s pussy man standards. I make no excuses or apologies for my admiration and love of strong, fearless, protective men.

Rikard
8h

"It’s all about “what is this costing me?” and if that’s the way you view a relationship, you probably shouldn’t be in one."

A friend of mine, an economist/engineer by trade (guy is super-smart and discipline, he took both degrees simultaneously in the early 90s without going into student debt, and his folks didn't pay his way either) once asked me:

"But, how do you [meaning me personally] know the relationship is worth investing into?!"

I'm still a bit stumped for an answer, tell the truth. Relationships/marriages is more like a craft you have to learn by trial and error and being a bit humble about the material and the tools; when scrimshawing, you can't demand of the bone or the awl that they comply with your mental image of what's to become of the piece. You wanted a spiffing image of the "Af Chapman" in relief done in moose-antler horn - you got a VW Beetle-replica.

(What a great segue to the meme, eh? Eh?)

The top image is what women claim they don't desire, sex-wise. And the lower image is what they won't admit they want, marriage-wise.

What's the smart man to do? (Sticking to the car/motor vehicle theme.) ->

The logical solution: put a V8 prepped for Nitro injection into your practical-but-unsexy-station wagon, jack it up on raised suspension, put on a few geegaws and doodads, and (drum roll!) ask her once in a while about stuff like "Do we go with nylon polar bear skin in the back seat, or the mauve-and-eau de nil-pleather seat cover?" or "Union Jack-patterned Wunderbaum in the rear view mirror, or fuzzy dice, or plushy titties?".

Because sometimes, you need to be able to go on a trek with the family, or go shopping or haul your sister-in-laws stuff around town because she broke up with one of her dip-and-ditch boyfriends - and sometimes, the kids are with the greys* and you and the missus just want to open up and go pell mell full ti(l)t down the Autobahn, blasting könsrock** at full volume and seeing the squares pee themselves at the sight of your shiny winklepickers and foot-long skiff.

*"Grålling" is an nowadays obscure affectionate Swedish slang/dialect/sociolect term for senior citizen; esp. family/relatives. It lit. translates to "grey one" or "grey".

**Könsrock = sex-rock. Sub-sub-genre of Rock'n'Roll with lots of sexual innuendo, or in your face: rustic, robust, vulgar to 11, and so over the top it stops being offensive and becomes fun. Also, since it's built on wordplay, colloquialisms, and idiomatic expressions/references, it's almost impossible to translate without losing the point: you'd need to re-write the lyrics from scratch to make them fit.

