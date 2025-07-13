Apparently, there’s a new term in town with which to beat men with. It’s Mankeeping. It refers to the ‘emotional labour’ women have to do when their man confides in them and relies on them to help him sort through his feelings.

It seems after decades of being told we don’t ‘open up’ enough that when we finally do, women, as ever, are the ones who suffer.

Damned if we do, damned if we don’t

It’s a real pain. I’ve only just got my level 2 certification in toxic masculinity, and it now appears I’m going to have to go on yet another training course to learn how to make a woman mankeep me. I got my advanced accreditation in mansplaining ages ago and I’m still working on my manspreading, but I don’t have the same flexibility as I used to in my younger days. On the plus side, I have let my membership of POS lapse (Patriarchal Oppression Society). I think I’ve got a fairly decent male gaze, but much of that is because I’m a bit short-sighted and so have to stare a bit to actually see things.

The original article appeared in Vice and it has caused a bit of a stir - at least in some online spaces. I don’t want to link to the original article, but you can read a nice rebuttal of it here.

So I’m going to coin a new term; mansqueaking

This is when a woman writes an article criticizing men as a sex class without ever once considering that women have any faults of their own or, heaven forbid, may have actually contributed to the perceived problem at hand.

These femmesplainers seem to be very good at telling men what they need to do. Making a genuine attempt to understand where men are coming from or why they might behave in the way they do? Not so much.

I never did like the whole Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus schtick. I thought it was wrong. We’re not even in the same galaxy, let alone the same solar system.

Anyone who thinks scatter cushions are a good idea has to be an extra-terrestrial, right?

When did we become so mean-spirited? To reduce trying to care for someone you (are supposed to) love into such bleak terms as ‘emotional labour’ seems to me to point to a really twisted and unhealthy way of viewing relationships.

It’s all about “what is this costing me?” and if that’s the way you view a relationship, you probably shouldn’t be in one.

It’s basically the relationship version of porn. Porn is all about a physical transaction. Like ‘hook-up’ culture it’s purely about physical gratification and what you’re getting out of it. The whole intimacy and connection side of things is entirely missing. And even where women say they want more intimacy and connection, it’s not true intimacy or connection if you’re trying to figure out what it’s costing you.

Traditionally men, mostly younger men, have had a bit of a problem. There’s like this crotch superhighway from our meat and 2 veg that floods our brain with Ferraris (which is a bit of a problem when all you have is a Morris Minor) that completely overrides any kind of rational thought. If you haven’t consciously built in traffic calming measures like a few traffic lights or roundabouts, you’re in big trouble.

That’s how you end up with “she’s got all the charm and personality of an anal fistula, but, damn, is she hot. I think she’d make a great girlfriend”

There’s a reason why dads don’t like their daughter’s 16 year old boyfriends. It’s because they were 16 too once.

Evolution has given us this desire to procreate - and that can be a bit overwhelming when you’re younger for both sexes in perhaps slightly different ways. That desire definitely needs to be moderated in a healthy way that’s going to, we hope, lead to a full, happy, and productive life.

I don’t know how it works for other guys, but as I got older I found that the feeling of closeness, that intimacy, based on mutual love and respect was so much more of a turn-on than any outer shell, however hot.

Without that intimacy and mutual closeness you’re basically just using someone else’s body as a masturbation device.

That can be very pleasurable - sure it can - but it doesn’t really compare all that well with the same physical act wrapped in the blanket of a shared life, a shared intimacy, a shared love.

I’m not exactly the world’s best relationship coach but it seems to me that men and women tend to express their intimacy and love in slightly different ways and that many problems are caused by a failure on both sides to recognize those acts of love.

It took me nearly 2 decades to stop myself going into ‘solution mode’ when my partner launched into a discussion of the crap day she’d had. Guys - you need to learn to shut up, stop thinking about why glue doesn’t stick to the inside of the bottle when it sticks to the outside, and try to keep up with the gist of what she’s saying so that you can make those grunts of support and sympathy at the appropriate junctures. Try having a secret stash of nice stuff so that you can say “I was saving this for your birthday, but I think you’ve had a terrible day and might need a little pick-me-up”. Try to look like it wasn’t pre-determined.

I jest, of course, but a little bit of give and take goes a long way - particularly when men and women tend to process the crappy stuff in quite different ways. You need to stop trying to turn your partner into some version of yourself. He’s not you. She’s not you. For the love of God let’s let each other be that little bit different, eh?

