This might possibly be the strangest title I’ve come up with yet. At this stage of bashing away on the keyboard I’m not even sure where I’m going with this, to be honest. I’ve been somewhat quieter of late - not because there’s nothing to comment on, there is plenty, but I’ve been a bit busy doing other stuff and trying to keep the blood pressure down by limiting what outrage porn I read in a day.

Trump has been dictatoring away for just over 3 months and, as far as I can tell, American women haven’t yet been sold into slavery. Their fate as baby factories for unappealing white men has not yet materialised. Give the triple orange Hitler a bit of time - we’re only just getting used to Nazi salutes again after they were tentatively re-introduced by Elon.

Trump has been doing his best to stem the queer tide, too, and we hope he isn’t a Canute.

Meanwhile, here in the UK at least, seagulls appear to be shagging as normal, blissfully unaware of humanity’s queer landscape and predilection for butt plugs and other exotica.

I went down to Felixstowe beach last week to practice with my camera. The highlight of the day was the humping gulls. Pornithology at its finest.

Although, like our own human couplings, things can get awkward and not so graceful as poor Mr Gull struggled to maintain his balance

And, just like us, they can have a ‘bit of a domestic’ going on at times

The great game of life continues - and for these birds at least, tweets are actually important.

Life is designed to beget life. Everything we know about has been shaped by natural forces. I would include our own human ability to develop and use tools in that too. It’s no less natural than seagull behaviour, because it’s what we have been shaped, by nature, to do.

Of course, seagulls don’t quite have the ability to destroy an entire planet - which could be one potential outcome of our natural enthusiasm for tool making and deployment. But there have been examples of animals, in their natural state, who have ‘behaved’ themselves into oblivion. They have been unable to successfully adapt to changing environments, even before humans came along and really screwed with those environments.

In evolutionary terms the ‘environment’ isn’t just the niceties of the weather - it’s everything and anything that affects reproductive success. It includes predation, the social behaviours that have developed, the mating game, and so on. The bird that pretties himself up for the object of his affections might look splendid and colourful, but he’s probably also much more visible to that bastard falcon hovering a few hundred yards above.

The species who survive are the ones who get the balance between all of the environmental pressures they face just right.

The human environment shares many of the same components, but there’s one extra thing (at least) we have to navigate, and that’s a mental environment. I may be wrong on this, but it’s only us humans, I think, who don fetish gear or shove things up our arses in pursuit of non-reproductive sexual pleasure.

Some other animals do pursue sexual pleasure for its own sake, it seems - at least I don’t think the neighbour’s dog tries to hump my leg in the vain hope I may give birth to puppies, but who knows what the horny little mutt is thinking?

But I don’t think Peter the Pooch has quite yet risen to the level of perviness displayed by us humans.

And I really don’t think Mrs Gull above is thinking “I wish I had a strap-on so I could show that letch what it feels like”. Nor is Mr Gull thinking that he’s really a Mrs Gull.

That kind of mental response to the pressures of our mental environment is the exclusive purview of humans.

And here’s a heretical thought. Given that we’ve completely dicked around with our environment in all sorts of ways (technology to heat homes, provide plentiful food, having to sit in a cubicle doing mind-numbing work, and so on) it may be that, for some, a ‘queer’ response is an entirely natural response to a seriously fucked-up environment. Natural is not synonymous with good, however.

It may be that their brains aren’t broken, it’s just that their particular brain is trying to cope with what is, essentially, an environment it hasn’t been properly shaped for.

On the other hand, they could just be really pervy.

But given the kind of society we’ve made for ourselves, one which is very, very far removed from the one we were evolutionarily adapted for over millennia, maybe the bizarre stuff we’re seeing is a consequence of maladaptation. The mouse utopia experiments in which a bunch of mice were given everything they needed basically turned the mice into weird buggers with some very bizarre behaviours. Now we can’t directly extrapolate from mice to men (although when it comes to ‘gender’ woo we are allowed to extrapolate from Clownfish to crossdressers it seems) but it’s certainly suggestive of the possibility that when an environment is radically altered strange things might happen.

None of this means we should turn the clock back and forego the benefits of our tools or the societies constructed around them, but perhaps we need to think a bit more about where the boundaries and balances should be.

I’ve been inspired to think again along these lines by a truly magnificent article I read recently. It might be one of the best things I’ve seen on Substack and I think the insights it provides go way beyond the nominal subject matter, which is about how normal mental struggles are being medicalized. The Pharma Harma bandwagon rolls mercilessly on.

In very broad brush terms the article highlights the disaster that is having too much of an external locus of control where everything is somebody else’s fault and no personal responsibility is ever assumed. It’s a message that mini-Hitler, Jordan Peterson the Crazy Kermit Canadian, has promoted ever since he revealed his heinous side by refusing to be compelled to speak in a government-sanctioned way.

But it really does seem that (again in broad terms) humans thrive better when at least some mantle of responsibility is taken on.

It’s the difference between “sticks and stones may break my bones . . .”

and

“Nasty bigotty-wigotty Nazi-Fascist said hurty things. Quick, get me therapy. And lots of pills”

Now I’m not suggesting that us flawed and emotional humans should never be offended by what others say, but there has to be a line somewhere. If you’re reading Winnie the Pooh and find yourself devolving into a seething maelstrom of fury and outrage, then might I suggest you need to re-draw that line?

Chill out. Go watch some seagulls on the beach doing seagull things. Revel in their grace (when they’re not humping away, which is anything but graceful)

Or if you prefer a more intellectually challenging pursuit (or just a good belly laugh) you could read this article which Daughter No 2 made me aware of

I suppose seagull porn is a bit weird - but at least it’s intra-species intimacy.

I haven’t read it yet. Perhaps I shouldn’t judge a book by its cover (or its title), but when I’ve managed to decode the title into meaningful English - probably after a decade or so of mental torture - I’ll let you know what it’s about. Meanwhile, all I can think of is Lesbian Robot Dogs.

Is there any more pertinent indictment of what our society has degenerated and devolved into than this? Yes, of course it’s an ‘outlier’ and some people still do try to do meaningful scholarship in these Diddly-DIE times, but this kind of thing used to be restricted to the mentally-questionable who raved on street corners. Today it gets funding and published in (allegedly) academic journals.

Now where’s my camera? I’m off to hunt for some Lesbian Robot Dogs to photograph.

