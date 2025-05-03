Riggery Pokery

Rikard
7d

Pornithology.

I am in shock. And awe.

And it works just as well in Swedish: Porn/porr, ornithology/ornitologi. Porrnitologi. Egads, the singularity! "Birds of a feather f*ck together" you might say.

'Lesbian Robot Dogs' sounds like the sequel to 'Gay Niggers From Outer Space' (a Danish, what else, art-house film from 1992). If I had a good AI and L33t sk1llz using it, I'd ask it to make a movie about 'Lesbian Robot Dogs', maybe. I'm sure there's a market for it.

And that's what the evolution-environ-mental issues is about: there's a market, i.e. an evolutionary "nitch" to be filled. And just as in certain clubs, if there's a hole to fill, filled it will be. Same as with dentists, I guess. Was going to write "I suppose" but in this context, that's a loaded word and no mistake.

If being XYZ removes you from the genepool, there'll be fewer like you. If being XYZ makes life easier, then you get more XYZ. Simple as smallpox. Look at my chicken coops: the aggressive cocks gets killed before they impregnate any hens. (Also, cuts down on inbreeding.) The more docile ones who are also good with the chickens, gets to breed. My invisible hand rules their procreation, so I guess I'm the free market in action?

No, I'm not drunk, by the way. Or on something. It's Spring and I'm in a good move, further improved by your post. Was actually starting to worry the Starmtroopers had paid you a visit.

Do you know what's the easiest way would be to get rid of all this "mental illness" would be?

For the state regulators to give the NHS or eq. this order:

"Is the patient a danger to him/herself? Is the patient a danger to others? If yes on either, then put patient in locked but comfortable mental hospital, for an indefinte time-period. Upon release, the psychiatrist signing the release accepts full fiscal and criminal responsibility for 1-3 three years for the patient's conduct. If the psychiatrist refuses to accept that, someone else must do so, or the patient may not be relesed."

Add to that no internet, TV, movies or anything like that excepting books, and craft/arts shop, and that each institution is to grow its own food, patients to act as farmers, and I'd bet 99% of mental illness problems goes away inside a year.

Key of course being that it's not turned into some Karen Ratchett's wet dream-fart of Neo-Bedlam.

Stephen Antonucci
7d

Thanks Rudolph. Glad to have you back. I needed some humor this morning. I’m reading RFK’s book ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’.

