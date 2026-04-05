Riggery Pokery

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LauraJ's avatar
LauraJ
1d

"If we can’t exercise some degree of compassion for edge cases like this then what kind of society are we?"

The problem here is that the "left" will not allow the edge to remain at the edge. They will insist on it becoming the center.

You cannot give them back even this tiny courtesy. The very second you do, you will be made to reget it.

The dialectic is supreme.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1d

The pity for people with DSD should be not just for their effed-up genitals and body (the dysmorphia included), but for the increase in overall risk of cancer.

I've seen the figure fifty-fold thrown about in the wife's literature but that may well be an "academic truth" and not actual biology. Add various hormonal treatments before, during and after pubery and that risk is compounded: most real trans-sexuals won't live to draw a pension no matter what.

(Esp. not when their higher risk of suicide and being the victim of violent crimes - which is a lifestyle-dependent factor - is taken into consideration.)

But pity goes the way of the Dodo when someone acts as an arse.

Or as I'm wont to put it to insert-identity-moniker-here-people when they clamour about group X's rights:

Equal rights means equal treatment means equal responsibilities: shirk one or the other, and you no longer have the right to equal rights either.

That usually reveals whom among such people can actually think like a logical reasoned human, and whom are to be seen as of lesser standing.

(Want to improve your standing? Improve your manners, modes of behaviour and way of reason and articulation - be better than yourself.)

The woman you refer to would have had her internal testes "killed" and removed as soon as they were discovered, precisely because of the risk of cancer.

Speaking of ladies' football and assorted sports, it does give a whole new meaning to "Baller up", does this trans-issue don't you think?

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