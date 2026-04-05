Although my Dad was a professional football player in the UK (back in the days when their salary was roughly twice the national average instead of hundreds of times the national average paid to today’s top players) I more or less stopped being interested in it some time around the age of 12 or so. I still watch the occasional game but most of them are rather dull affairs compared to the matches I went to see as a kid.

There’s far too much rolling around in faux ‘agony’ going on for one thing, and most of the games I’ve watched in the last few years seem to be more of a ‘waiting game’ where teams just pass the ball endlessly back and forth and getting nowhere as they incrementally try to probe for an opening instead of creating one.

When I first watched a women’s game, some time ago now, it was a bit comical to be honest. Well, they were trying their best, God love ‘em. No longer. Women’s football has drastically improved and I would say it’s actually now more enjoyable to watch than the men’s game, on average.

I originally saved this photo as an illustration of the collective mental breakdown known as ‘Covid’. We might have laughed at the cardboard Ayatollah, but we did it first. Looking at the pic now I’m not certain whether this is the men’s or women’s game - or maybe it was just Camp United playing

But put any top female team against a top male team and it would be like watching Armageddon on the sports field. It would be, in sporting terms, a massacre.

The other night I watched a clip on Notes of some discussion between 3 or 4 ladies. I’ve tried to find it again, but to no avail. Anyway, one of the ladies, some politician maybe (?), made an extraordinary claim. She said that women were prevented (damn that Patriarchy™) from playing football back in the 1920’s because they were better than men.

It is kind of hard to understand the level of delusion this requires, although given that so many women seem to think that Harry Hotrod in a skirt is actually a woman these days, perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised.

Another clip I remember, although I may have some aspect of ‘reconstructed memory’ going on, was when John McEnroe was asked how many games one of the Williams sisters would take from him. His answer was one of surprise (and something like) :

Games? She’d be lucky to take a point

The notion arose in certain feminist circles that the only reason women could not compete with men wasn’t because of biology, oh no, it was because they were being held back by The Patriarchy™. Years of ‘conditioning’ had convinced women they were physically inferior (in sports terms). No matter how much dedication and training a woman brought to bear, the invisible patriarchal tentacles reached out and prevented her from achieving dominance over males.

One also supposes that The Patriarchy™ managed to stunt women’s height, on average, compared to men.

Do we really need a ton of ‘academic’ studies to prove that, physically, men outperform women, often by significant margins? The difference is even there pre-pubertally although greatly magnified at puberty. It’s easy to find tables of World Record data in which it is very clear that the age at which the top boys surpass the women’s world record is around 15 years old in many cases (but not all). In other words, at the age of 16 or so your pretty decent high school male athlete will outperform the very best woman in the world.

I actually do enjoy the Hollywood trope of the stick-like woman, arms like pipe cleaners, laying waste to a group of hulking great man-brutes. It’s fun. But no more than that. It’s, essentially, science fiction. I also enjoy the trope of a guy getting blasted back several feet when shot - also science fiction. The problem comes when people confuse entertainment with documentary.

The case against men competing in women’s sports is pretty much ironclad; there is simply no equal footing to be had. In some sports it’s not even close.

And then, as we know, came the ‘trans’ athlete. I have a problem with the word trans, which is why I’ve put it in quotes. It’s a shorthand for transition. But transition carries a sense of change, of some kind of metamorphosis. A man cannot ‘transition’ into being a woman; it is simply not possible. Their outward appearance can be physically modified, they can alter the internal chemistry of the body a bit with powerful drugs, but all they ‘become’ is a modified male.

I’m not trying to be cruel here, I’m just restating the nature of reality - you know, that science stuff. The question of how society decides to deal with this ‘transition’ process and whether it accords the transitioners the legal status of the opposite sex is a different matter. But no ‘legal’ determination or ruling changes the science.

The fact that, for sports, this is almost entirely asymmetric (how many Female to Male trans athletes win gold medals?) merely underscores the reality that operates. From what I can tell the FTM ‘transition’ tends to be, at least visually, more effective on average which I think is because of the greater impact of testosterone on the human body.

Here in the UK, the Green Party is all in favour of trans athletes competing in the category of their chosen ‘gender’. They hold to the non-scientific mantra that “trans women are women”. Historically, the Green Party have been seen as a bunch of fringe weirdos - kind of like an eco version of the Monster Raving Loony Party - and so we might not have worried too much about their non-scientific claptrap. However, they’ve had something of an ascendency and, if polling is to be believed, if the vote in the UK were restricted to the under 50’s, the Green Party would probably form our next government.

If people like the Greens hold sway then within a generation we’d probably see the effective death of women’s sports. More and more young girls would be thinking “what’s the point?”. And who could blame them? The solution, right now, would be for women to refuse to compete against a trans athlete altogether - but this is horrendously unfair. Men make women pay the cost in terms of medals and opportunities (not to mention things like safety and dignity) and then women are made to pay the cost to fix things before we get to the point where there isn’t really much left anyway if the ‘progressives’ get their way.

Let’s see how this process might work in a commercial venture. You have a professional women’s league - say basketball or soccer or something like that. One team fields a trans athlete and it makes a difference (and the likelihood is that it will). Next season all the teams are going to be trying to recruit trans athletes to maintain a competitive edge. Where does that process end, you may ask?

And then we have another category of athlete; those with a DSD or Difference of Sexual Development. I think the original term was Disorder but they changed it to Difference because it probably seemed kinder. These people are really nothing at all to do with ‘trans’. The vast majority of self-declared trans people do not have a DSD, just like the rest of us. The number of people who are born with some degree of ambiguity of their secondary sexual characteristics is about 0.02% or around 1 in 5,000.

The incidence of DSD’s itself is a bit higher because not all DSD’s lead to such ambiguity. DSD’s are almost all sex-specific. They split into two kinds; male and female DSD’s. So someone with a male DSD would have developed fully as a man had not something gone a bit awry in that developmental process. I say ‘almost all’ because, knowing the sheer bloody-mindedness of biology, there may be some incredibly rare cases in which this split into a category can’t be done. I don’t know.

So, basically, we have men for whom the development of sexual characteristics has gone a bit wonky and women for whom the development of sexual characteristics has gone a bit wonky. These do not represent some new ‘sex’ category.

In terms of sports, the most tragic of these cases would probably be those born with 46,XY 5-alpha-reductase deficiency (5-ARD) and these include Imane Khelif and Caster Semenya. Here’s what my Google AI overview (which appears to have been lifted directly from the Wiki page) has to say about Semenya :

Caster Semenya has a Difference of Sex Development (DSD) known as 46,XY 5-alpha-reductase deficiency (5-ARD). This genetic condition means she has XY chromosomes and internal testes that produce high, male-range testosterone levels, though she was born with female genitalia, assigned female at birth, and identifies as a woman

Caster Semenya

That’s a fairly accurate summary based on what I’ve read elsewhere about the condition. In pretty much all other respects this disorder results in a male body, except for the external genitalia. It’s one of the rare cases where “sex assigned at birth” actually makes sense , because individuals (male, and only male) with this condition might have external genitalia that closely resemble female genitalia at birth.

It would be more accurate to state that sex is measured at birth and that in rare cases, because of DSD’s, that measurement gives us the wrong answer. So if we think of this visual assessment at birth as a measurement (which it is) it gives us the correct answer some 99.98% of the time.

It’s absurd to describe sex as being ‘assigned’ when you have an observational test this accurate.

It’s kind of sad. Think about it from Caster’s perspective. She thought she was a girl, her parents thought she was a girl, she was brought up as a girl. Everything about her life screamed ‘girl’ - until puberty hit. And then she finds out that, no, actually she’s really a man who, unfortunately, just looked to be a girl on the outside. That’s quite some shock.

But, feelings aside, she had the advantage of a male puberty. That’s going to give her a massive advantage when competing with women. As hard as it is on Semenya I don’t think we can, or should, make exceptions here. She should not be allowed to compete against other women at this level (or any level, really). It’s a tough call - and I don’t know about you, but I do feel sympathy for her predicament.

And I’m also OK with the whole ‘pronoun’ thing here even though, technically, she is a man. If we can’t exercise some degree of compassion for edge cases like this then what kind of society are we?

The counter to this is that once Semenya realized that she was, physically, a ‘he’ except for the external genitalia she should have recused herself from competing against women and so we shouldn’t have sympathy for her. I did say it’s a tough call this one.

If we’re going to exercise some degree of compassion here then why can’t we for those who have a mental condition that leads them to believe that they ‘are’ a woman and have been, in some sense, ‘born in the wrong body’?

In strictly materialist terms the difference is one of biology. We have on the one hand what is, in essence, a physical ‘deformity’ ranged against a feeling - which is entirely a mental/emotional condition. Of course it is entirely trite and trivial to state, from a materialist perspective, that the mind is also a biological phenomenon and so those thoughts and feelings are, in this trivial sense, also ‘biology’.

We should have sympathy for those with such a mental condition. It must be quite harrowing. I feel that the answer isn’t to disregard science altogether and simply declare that someone is a woman if they feel themselves to be. When the answer to a question is “chop their cock off and pump them full of chemicals” one has just a smidgeon of awareness that you might possibly have asked the wrong question.

I’ve asked the hypothetical question before:

Suppose we discovered some ‘talking therapy’ that would lead people away from their belief that they are trans, and allowed them to live a happy and fulfilling life, would it be unethical to conduct such therapy?

If the alternative to that is a lifetime of surgical modification and medication then I would suggest it would be unethical not to conduct such therapy.

But we appear to be, at least for the moment, stuck with a group of people who wouldn’t know what science is if it kicked them in the nads. The thought that these people may soon be in power soon in the UK is kind of terrifying.

Do we need the football boot of destiny to deliver a swift kick to the balls of derangement?

Happy Easter everyone

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