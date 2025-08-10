I was musing on something I wrote recently to the effect that expecting one’s neighbours not to paraglide across your border and indulge in an orgy of raping and butchery that would put your average (apocryphal) Viking to shame was a bit of a low bar, really, when it came to expectations of civilisation.

Perhaps I might also add not filming your absolute delight in your own depravity and butchery for all the world to see as another relatively low bar of ‘achievement’. Or howzabout not enjoying your barbarity in the first place, filmed or otherwise?

Maybe I have this all wrong, but surely this isn’t too big of an ‘ask’ is it?

As prime requirements for ‘civilisation’ go, “just don’t be a twat”, seems quite reasonable - although I’m sure. like me, you might have one or two questions about what that actually means, in practice.

One person’s twattishness is another’s virtue in today’s world. Boners in the broad’s bathroom? A wonderful expression of inner beauty and being one’s authentic self - or just behaving like a twat?

When Oct 7th happened I was stunned. I didn’t watch very much of the footage that was emerging, I couldn’t take too much of it, but what I did see was like a horror movie with the most psychotic villains imaginable.

Barely a day later, some people were gleefully writing on (anti) social media stuff like “this is what ‘decolonization’ looks like” and seemed to be supportive of the psychotic butchers. Calls for a “ceasefire” abounded, before Israel had had any time to even begin to process the magnitude of this event, or the grief, or even to begin to formulate an actual response. Barely a day later there were ‘protests’ organized in support of ‘Palestine’.

This horrific event of Oct 7th, and the subsequent response from some quarters, went way, way beyond mere “twattishness”.

Realistically, how does one live in peace with neighbours who can do an Oct 7th, and who have told us they will do it again, and again, until they get their own way?

This is really the fundamental question that is facing Israel today.

It has been the fundamental question ever since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. The proto-Palestinians, alongside their Arab allies, decided from the outset that they wanted a ‘one state’ solution; a state without any Jews in it at all. They started a war of annihilation that they fully expected to win - 5 nations sent their troops to help eradicate the Jews from the entire land that had previously been the territory called Palestine.

Israel did not start this war, but they’ve had to live with the consequences of it ever since. As have the Palestinians.

In some respects I might even argue that the 1948 war has never ended.

How does a state like Israel negotiate, or live in peace, with a people whose primary goal is to seek the annihilation of Jews and the eradication of Israel?

What is the historical evidence that Palestinians are fully-committed to a (peaceful) two-state solution? There is none, as far as I can see.

And even if a two-state solution were to be found and agreed upon, what assurances would exist that it is not simply a launching-pad for (yet another) attempt to exterminate the Jews and their nation?

Like any other people, the ‘Palestinians’ are not a homogenous blob. Some will fully support Hamas and be delighted at their slaughter of Jews. Others will want to live peacefully and to make the much-vaunted two-state ‘solution’ work.

It’s hard to know the ratio here but many ‘opinion’ polls would suggest that support for Hamas within ‘Palestine’ is quite widespread and widespread enough so that were there to be elections in the disputed territories it is likely that Hamas would win.

These are the questions that the Israeli government have had to wrestle with. Trying to figure out a solution that will ensure a peaceful future for everyone (or at least those who want it) can’t be easy. But existence and co-existence kind of have to be primary requirements here, don’t they?

To a much lesser extent, although one that may have just as serious impact in the long term, here in the UK we must wrestle with similar questions. We know, for example, that a significant minority fraction of our recent crop of immigrants are a bit like the Palestinian super-twat - they have their own agendas and are not really interested in co-existence, but domination.

If these demented fuckers walked around with a big neon sign on their heads saying “super-twat”, things would be easy - we could then just get rid of the maniacs, preferably to some fundamentalist hell-hole where they can froth and screech to their heart’s content, and let the rest of us get on with building a peace with those who want to help Britain climb out of the hole it has dug for itself.

None of this is going to be easy - and some hard choices are going to have to be made. Just as building a peace out of the ruins of Gaza isn’t going to be easy. It’s going to take more than unilateral declarations of statehood from the useless two-tier twat of a Prime Minister we currently have in the UK to resolve the situation in Gaza and the rest of Israel. It’s going to take more than stilted speeches to fix the problems we have in the UK, too.

But peace can be achieved. Israel has already shown us that it can be achieved. Jews and Arabs live peacefully together in the state of Israel. There’s no apartheid, no two-tier treatment. I’m sure that Israel’s greatest desire is for this to extend beyond its border and to the disputed regions too. Their problem is that the Palestinian super-twats won’t let them, and at the moment they make up far too large a section of the Palestinian population.

We can’t afford to let the super-twats fester here in the UK, either. They will eventually grow to a sufficient number to start causing some real trouble - and then heaven help us all - non-Muslim and (moderate) Muslim alike.

Once you’re infested with super-twats the only real solution is to become a bit of twat yourself and knuckle down and try to disinfect things. It’s this process of disinfection that Israel are attempting in Gaza. They’ve already lost the propaganda war - which isn’t really any surprise given our useless media who trot out any old crap that Hamas tells them - and so they might as well roll their sleeves up and get the job finished, as horrible and difficult as it may be.

If you want a really good summary of what Israel needs to do, from an expert in urban warfare, and someone who has seen some of the conflict on the ground in Gaza, then it’s well-worth popping over to the Substack of John Spencer.

You’ll also get a feel for the extraordinary measures Israel are taking to preserve innocent life from some of his other articles. He’s witnessed what they do, and I’d rather take his word over the Pallywood fictionalized accounts that get reported as ‘news’ in a lot of the MSM.

There are, for example, claims of famine and starvation in Gaza - and I’m sure things are not exactly all tickety-boo on the food front, despite Israel’s best efforts. But when the media, like the New York Times, uses a photo of a ‘starving’ Palestinian child for its front page who wasn’t actually starving but suffering from a congenital disease, then you kind of have to wonder whether Jussie Smollett had been their consultant - he’s the guy who couldn’t find any actual white supremacists in the US to ‘lynch’ him and so he had to pay two brothers from Nigeria to do it. You’d think with all that claimed starvation going on they’d be able to find a genuine case to photograph? There’s supposed to be hundreds, and they just happened, disastrously, to pick the one that wasn’t actual starvation?

This is why I just can’t believe most of what’s written or presented in the media on the conflict in Gaza. It kind of feels like this (fake) headline

But the fundamental question remains. How are we to live alongside those with vastly different ‘fundamental’ values to our own? We’re not talking about things like the ‘right’ vs ‘left’ split here - or at least not the more moderate versions of that split - but something a bit deeper. The issue isn’t totally about beliefs and ‘values’ though, but about what behaviours people are prepared to indulge in to make their values the ‘dominant’ ones. This is where the “don’t be a twat” requirement comes in. It’s all about how much of a twat one is prepared to be in order to promote one’s values and ideals and where the limits of that are, or should be.

The problem is that, sometimes, in order to defeat the monsters we have to do monstrous things ourselves. This is the situation in Gaza, where Israel are faced with almost impossible choices; do nothing or little to eliminate Hamas and face years of further butchery and barbarism, or try to root out the monsters now at some considerable cost to a population who are not all hostile to them?

And let’s be very clear; there is no genocide in Gaza. There’s a war and it has been conducted in a quite remarkable way in order to minimize civilian casualties (for details see John Spencer’s writing). Horrible, tragic, heart-breaking? Yes, all of those things, but does anyone seriously believe that if Israel’s true intent was genocide it would have taken them 2 years to (not) achieve it?

There are always going to be those, even in Israel itself, who believe that all it will take is to be ‘nicer’ to the Palestinians and that this will magically transform them into people who are (in the majority) prepared to live at peace. October 7th put paid to that idealization, or at least it should have done. All being ‘nicer’ has achieved, historically, is more violence, more death, and more extremism.

Whilst the injunction to “just don’t be a twat” seems to be a reasonable tongue-in-cheek way of describing how to run a successful civilization, it turns out that you need most of your population to believe in that and act accordingly. It just doesn’t work with people who want to live outside that stricture - they will take advantage of you and see it as weakness. Get enough of those in one place and you end up with Gaza.

