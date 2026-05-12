Or how about Nigeria is for the Nigerians?

Or maybe we might say that Argentina is for the Argentinians?

I could probably say these things without being branded as some kind of far-right evolutionary throwback. I would imagine most people, including the woke-addled, would nod in agreement.

But what if I said Britain is for the British? Or Germany is for the Germans?

Ah, that would be different. At least in the UK and Germany. You’d be put on some kind of ‘watchlist’ in which they’d check your thinking and try to figure out whether you’ve read Lord of the Rings.

When I was in the car with my (more) progressive mate we drove down a road festooned with the flag of St George. This was last Summer at the height of the brief pushback of nationalism here in the UK. He was disgusted and trotted out all the usual “far-right uneducated bigots” kind of commentary. He asked how immigrants must feel on seeing this flag and how scared they must be.

About as scared as I felt when I lived in another country for 10 years and saw lots of their national flags everywhere, I replied.

He didn’t pick up on the sarcasm, and I didn’t press the issue.

I probably should have remarked on how I’d seen way more Palestinian flags in the UK over the past couple of years than any other. Way more. Was I not supposed to feel scared of those? Apparently not. There’s just something about the flag of St George and the Union Jack that radiates evil far-right bigot waves in a way that flying the Palestinian flag doesn’t. Flying the Palestinian flag indicates you are a ‘good’ person, full of truth and beauty and compassion (and the occasional desire to butcher, rape, and burn people and take hostages whilst starring in your own self-filmed mini-documentary). Wearing that tea-towel thing shows everyone what a wonderful human being you are.

I’m just going to start flying the flag of Gondor, or maybe Rohan. Those horse lords were very cool.

Is this a dagger I see before me? One does not simply mix fiction, Harry, that would be illogical Captain. After having been Wormtongued to the brink of madness Theoden wakes up and realizes what a fool he’s been. What an interesting metaphor for what’s been happening in the ‘West’ these past decades. Are we waking up yet?

I am philosophically predisposed to want some kind of ‘one world’ government. That’s because I am naïve to the point of incapacity and an idiot. I still cling to that shred of optimistic lunacy which can be best described as “wouldn’t it be nice if everyone was nice”.

The cynical part of me sneers and asks myself “What are you? 5 years old?”

But what does it mean to be Japanese, or Nigerian, or British? This kind of question has been causing a fair bit of a kerfuffle over the past few months in the UK. It turns out not to be an altogether easy one to answer. In the past I would have said that possession of a British passport made you British - and I still hold to that to a large extent - but it has to mean more than that. Our identities are not wholly determined by bits of paper issued by some official body.

Just as our sex (yes, our sex and not that largely meaningless word ‘gender’) is not determined by the possession of some gender recognition certificate.

When I was in my teens one of my heroes was a guy called Daley Thompson.

He’s an amazing athlete from the UK, the son of a Nigerian father and a Scottish mother, and born in the UK. In ‘modern’ terms he “doesn’t look like me” and so, according to the woke weirdness, I should not, by rights, have been inspired by him - because you can only ‘identify with’ people of the same skin shade as you, right?

Is he British?

I bloody well don’t see why not. Second generation immigrant, a skin tone not native to these isles, but so what?

In principle I would not want Daley Thompson to be described as anything else other than fully British. But there’s a bit of a grey area here. Thompson, who appears to have had a bit of a troubled childhood (his dad buggered off when he was 7 and was murdered a few years later in what appears to be some crime of passion), was educated in a different system and in a Britain still relatively sure of itself and its values.

But what about a 2nd generation immigrant today who is largely shielded from British society and inculcated with values that reflect more of the parent’s host culture than those of the UK? What then?

I still think the fact that this person is born in the UK and grew up in the UK makes them British - I won’t change on that score because I don’t see how else we could operate - but this means we have to accept that some people are going to be growing up with a set of values and a worldview that don’t really reflect the historical values and traditions of the UK.

This rather places something of a major responsibility on government to be careful about who they allow in and to whom they grant citizenship. We used to be quite good at this, and now we’re not. Successive governments have ditched their responsibility on this score as quickly as they ditched our pandemic preparedness plans during Covid.

I would hate for “Britishness” to be judged solely on one’s skin tone. That just seems wrong to me. I get that for much of our history over the last 2 millennia we were pasty white folk. I get that the whole “this nation was built by immigrants” thing is utter tosh. I get that “diversity is our strength” is a steaming great pile of horse poo. But I hate the idea that someone belongs or doesn’t belong purely based on their superficial physical characteristics. In true British fashion I would have to say “Bollocks to that”.

I’ve seen people decry the notion that there is such a thing as British culture, with some even denying ‘white’ culture in general. We are seen by some like some kind of blank slate that other cultures (other people are allowed to possess a culture, apparently) can claim squatters rights upon and imprint their own set of rules and behaviours.

Like so much of ‘progressive’ opinion, it’s based on a fiction, a fantasy, and the most superficial understanding of history and the forces that move the world. Sometimes, like the notion that “Britain was built by immigrants”, it’s simply an outright lie.

It’s also worth pointing out that cultures, when allowed to develop organically and not in the grip of some demented monolithic political or religious ideology, are not themselves homogenous. There will be broad shared cultural elements but there will also exist a variety of sub-cultures and maybe even sub-sub-cultures. And there will exist people who choose to flout any cultural conventions. The culture (or sub-culture) of the East End cockney (which has all but disappeared) was quite different to the more bucolic Hobbiton-like culture of the rural villages. Both of these sub-cultures have changed in response to changing circumstance.

Cultures do change. How can they not? If you like things like Pride and Prejudice, as I do, it becomes apparent that people were, on the whole, much more geographically limited a couple of centuries ago. The journey from London to Pemberley would typically take 2 whole days. A distance of maybe 150 miles. These days you can do that in less than 3 hours (traffic and roads permitting). So, of course, most people (but of course not all) tended to stay within a more constrained area. Greater mobility, for better or worse, has had an impact on culture.

But even within these changes one can draw ‘cultural threads’ that have persisted. This is not just true of the UK. Everyone has come from a culture with its own set of traditions and history and ways of doing things that can be subtly different, or even significantly different, to the mores of another culture. And each of those cultures has themselves been changed and shaped in the course of time.

I spent a decade in a non-UK country where ‘white’ was the minority. I loved it. I got to meet, work with, and become friends with, people from all across the globe. Becoming a citizen was not really an option, but I still admired and respected some aspects of the host country. Other aspects, not so much. But that’s true of my feelings towards the UK too. Some things I like - some things I don’t. Isn’t that pretty much par for the course wherever you are and whatever you do?

One thing I didn’t do was to try to demand my host country change its ways to suit me. I was a guest, for fuck’s sake. It was their party and they set the rules, and if I didn’t like it I could always simply bugger off - and would have been actively buggered off if I flouted their T&C’s. All good, all proper, all reasonable.

So how come, here in the UK, we seem incapable of ‘buggering off’ people who deliberately and actively violate our T&C’s? Do we no longer have the right to say who is welcome and who is not? There have been quite a few examples now of ‘guests’ who do some terrible things and we can’t get rid of the scummy fuckers. Why not? Is it really that immoral to kick a rapist out of our country? It shouldn’t be.

Why is it, in the eyes of the virtue-signalling compassionista, an unreasonable thing to ask that guests in these isles behave themselves and that if they don’t they’ll no longer be welcome? Why does getting rid of people who are obviously about as welcome as a haemorrhoid take months if not years? Or, even worse, why are we prevented from kicking out these examples of human waste at all? That just isn’t right.

Getting rid of nasty twats should not be seen as unreasonable. Furthermore it shouldn’t be difficult. It should take a matter of days, maybe weeks - but certainly not months or years. But what about those whose behaviour does not stray into criminality, as such? That’s a much trickier one. Let’s look at an example from Japan.

As is my standard practice I forgot to save any kind of link, but I recently saw a clip here on Substack (Notes) in which a Japanese guy was expressing his anger. There was a certain section of the community there in Japan (and I’m going to ask you to take a really, really, wild guess at which one) some of whose members were objecting to the fact that certain restaurants only served pork (Tonkatsu restaurants) and wanted all restaurants to have to serve food that suited them.

This guy was, as he should be, grossly offended at the arrogance which demanded that his culture adapt to the incomers.

What do we do about people who make demands like this? What should we do? It’s not a criminal activity, as such, but neither is it a welcome activity.

Another example from the US, Texas I believe, where a swimming pool run by the state/city government was going to have its 3rd annual (yes its 3rd) special day for a certain community in which non-community members were going to be denied entry. A municipal pool, paid for with tax dollars. This is not inclusion. This is exclusion to benefit one section of the community above others (and why don’t you take another of those really, really, wild guesses as to which community this was). I think the mayor/governor stepped in, after some public anger, and said (probably not using this particular UK idiom) “Sod that for a game of soldiers”.

There would be nothing wrong with this community funding their own private pool and setting whatever rules they like. But it’s not right to use public money to force an alien culture on everyone - even for a day. And where does this process stop? Is every other possible ‘community’ going to get their own special pool day? And if not, why not?

I know what I want to say, but I’ll be a coward and go back to reading Lord of the Rings.

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