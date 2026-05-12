Riggery Pokery

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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
6d

There's an "artist" chap in Australia who for years now has been producing posters of various ethnic immigrants (Chinese, Afghan etc) from the 1800s, and posting them up all over the place with the word "AUSSIE" printed underneath. His point being that Australian society wasn't just created by white people, and we're a proposition nation and Australia was built by muslim immigrants yadder yadder yadder. It's all very woke and its all complete and utter bullshit of course. The people in the pics are a tiny, tiny microscopic sample of Australia at the time, and they contributed almost nothing, apart from rogering their livestock perhaps.

Another, very subversive artist has taken the original position to its logical extreme, and has started promulgating similar posters. One of these works features a picture of one of the Bondi shooters over the AUSSIE caption, and likewise with another muslim killer from a few years back (Man Haron Monis, fwiw), and even a poster of Donald Trump over the AUSSIE slogan. The contrast is quite shocking when you first come upon it, particularly the Bondi killer piece of excrement proclaimed as an AUSSIE.

Like all great art though, these posters make one think.

The point being made in the latter posters is obvious. If anybody who lobs up on our shores can claim to be an Aussie, then the claim of "AUSSIEness", ie being an Aussie, is meaningless, and anybody, even Donald Trump, can claim to be an Aussie.

This makes the stupidity of the claim readily apparent. I'm 6'4", pale skinned and blue eyes. If I showed up in Japan and said "Well, I'm here, and I'm now Japanese just because I claim to be so, Domo Arigato", they would bow solemnly and then cut my head off with a quick slash of a nearby Katana. The Japanese, as you've noted, don't do that shit.

Overall, Britain has an indigenous population, and that is a significant thing in the history of the world. It should be acknowledged, respected, treasured and preserved. Same same with Sweden, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Greece, Thailand, Japan etc etc. To do otherwise is to give in to ethnic replacement, subjugation and loss of civilisation.

Electric power. Clean running water. Flushing toilets. We're going to miss them when they're gone, and they surely will go if we we allow our civilisations to be replaced by masses of the uncivilised and dim.

I'm apparently an old man now, so I'll stop ranting here, and go and shout at the clouds for a while.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
6d

And regarding your note 3, I've been to Tuol Sleng, which is the high school in the Phnom Penh suburbs where the Khmer Rouge tortured tens of thousands of people prior to sending them for execution at the killing fields on the edge of town. I went to the latter place as well. I felt I had a duty, as a civilised man, to bear witness to these places, and these events, and to commemorate those poor, unfortunate people.

Tuol Sleng still has bloodstained bed frames (ie torture racks), dried puddles of blood and blood stains on the ground, exactly as it was found on the day it was liberated.

There are images from these places that I'll carry in my mind until my dying day. Decades old puddles of dried blood. Instruments of torture. Shackles. A museum exhibit of shattered skulls. A huge pile of the clothes of dead people next to a giant tower of skulls. Bone fragments oozing out of the ground everywhere, still, after 40 years. Black and white photos of the terrified or accepting victims, carefully enumerated and filed before torture and execution. An overwhelming, suffocating aura of death, death and more death. Horror beyond comprehension, emanating from the stones and the ground, vibrating and buzzing in the air.

Standing in an actual torture chamber, looking at the bloodstained rack and instruments of pain, will change your life forever.

This is what rapid cultural change enforced from above (so beloved of Sir Keir Stermer) produces. Apparently he believes that his recent electoral catastrophe indicates a desire among the people of Britain for more rapid change. He is, of course, completely insane. The people of Britain want the change to stop.

All that being said. if he and his followers continue to go down that path, then they will end up with Tuol Sleng and the killing fields, relocated to London.

I've never been as sure of anything in my life.

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