Mr Bennet pleads with his daughter not to go all Karen on him

When Rupe (of the Sheldrake variety) postulated his Gaia theory few people realize it was a typo. But the name stuck. Being of the prophetic mould he did, of course, mean to expound on the Gaga theory - the idea that the world was slowly going stark raving bonkers.

I’m not sure what stage of Gaga we’re currently at, but we’re definitely well into why is that iguana mowing my lawn in a pretty pink tutu? territory.

Social media has been both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand we have come to the uncomfortable realization that a significant portion of the human beings on the planet are deranged and somewhat intellectually challenged; you could walk through their deepest thoughts and not get your ankles wet.

On the upside, we’ve seen some spectacular and hilarious take-downs of the asinine positions that pass for ‘thought’ in progressive circles.

Or those from Goddess-Empress TERF herself

Sometimes the humour is very dark.

Another positive virtue of social media is that the loons expose themselves (there are other websites available if you want to expose yourself in a different fashion). Here’s one such loon:

October 7th has always been a day against Nazism, and now it’s counterpart Zionism! Long live resistance against Nazism, Zionism, white supremacy, and all forms of genocide, settler colonialism, and fascism! Long live October 7th!

This was posted on 𝕏 on 8th October 2024, one day after the first anniversary of seeing what Palestinian participation at a music festival is all about.

This tweet came from a Kareen - the Islamic version of a Karen - and she’s definitely a few chunks short of a kebab.

Her recent howler is a bit ruff although she claims it was a joke - something I don’t find very paws-ible. Plenty of people have been bitching about it, but one comment in response has drawn the ire of the Karens and Kareens.

Here’s the original tweet and the response

A deliberately provocative statement (not a joke) and a hilarious response from Randy Fine. He’s right - of course. It is not a difficult choice with the specific given. That’s important here.

“If they force us to choose . . .”

That’s the pre-condition that frames it all. He’s absolutely correct about that - given the choice between Muslims and dogs in your country you would pick the freedom to have a dog as a household pet rather than a group of people who will dictate to you what you can and cannot wear, eat, listen to, watch, and which pets you are allowed to have.

He’s posing a hypothetical question and answering it - and like many such hypothetical questions it imposes a strict set of conditions usually in the form of an either/or (think of the trolley problem).

Of course, many Muslims love dogs and have them as household pets. Many are the exact opposite of that, viewing dogs as unclean. It’s similar to the prohibition on music that some Muslims have. Islamic scholars do not agree on the music issue - some view music as haram whereas others do not.

So we could alter the original hypothetical - like the original version of the trolley problem is modified - to read something like

If they force us to choose between dogs and the kind of Muslim who would ban them, the choice is not a difficult one

That makes it a bit clearer. Of course, many would still prefer the original hypothetical - I personally favour the latter formulation.

But what is abundantly clear is that a whole bunch of Kareens are beginning to flex their muscles. Buoyed by the institutional support for classifying ‘Islamophobia’ as some kind of ‘hate’ crime they are becoming more and more deliberately provocative and pushing the boundaries.

Image from Brooklyn

This kind of street demonstration is not about prayer but provocation. This kind of thing does not happen in Muslim countries because they don’t have to demonstrate to the ‘natives’ how powerful they are becoming.

In the UK we had fans of an Israeli football team who were playing against a UK team banned from attending the match at the behest of the Muslim community. Let that one sink in.

Those Muslim muscles be flexing.

Not all Muslims. Of course. But then why have a blanket term like Islamophobia? Does this apply to all criticism of Islam - or are we still allowed to criticize those bits of Islam (which isn’t a ‘uniform’ whole as it is interpreted) we find reprehensible?

Just whose version of Islam are we allowed to criticize?

You can’t pull the ‘not all Muslims’ card and then impose some crappy blanket prohibition on criticism. I definitely don’t want the kind of Muslim who would ban dogs, music, bacon, alcohol, etc in my country - or anywhere near the levers of power. Am I allowed to say this? Is this Islamophobia?

But, principally, why on earth should we be beholden to a group of people who claim that God Himself communicated with a 7th century Arabic merchant and laid down the perfect ‘blueprint’ for how to organise society, everywhere, for all time? Just the very notion is preposterous. And we’re supposed to take this claim seriously?

Talk about taking the piss.

Just to be clear, I also find the claim that God Himself sent his ‘only Son’ to die horribly as some kind of sacrifice for our sins to be equally ridiculous. It’s a definite case of “You want me to believe what?”

Our politicians are running scared. The Muslim community essentially has a bloc vote in many places and it’s something they cannot afford to ignore. This problem was entirely avoidable, of course, but we did insist on bringing a whole load of people into the UK who, fundamentally, do not share our values (and never will). Some moderate Muslim countries are far more discerning about the kind of Muslim they allow in. They know what the Kareens are like.

And now we’re seeing the flexing many British people are becoming increasingly concerned and want something to be done about it. This, amongst other things, led to the rising popularity of a new political party, Reform headed by Nige Farage, in the polls. The last poll I saw had them well in the lead with a projected share of about 1/3 of the vote with the other parties languishing around or below 20%

Although we have to be careful here. Here’s an interesting graphic based on polling data

Daughter number 2 had this to say about it

. . . if that’s not an argument against womens’ suffrage I don’t know what is

We need, of course, to see the 18-50 chart for men - it’s a bit skewed to only have the women side of things here. I’ll see if I can find the data when I have time.

If this is an accurate indication of voting intent we’re in very serious trouble indeed. It does not bode well for the future. The Greens are wholly into Islamophilia and also like their women to have cocks. They are able to run on such absurdities because of feelz.

But many have become disillusioned with Nige’s Reform - they’ve imported into their ranks a whole load of ex Tory MP’s - some of whom are responsible for the current mess we’re in and there’s a widespread feeling of betrayal. Reform, in the eyes of many, has just become Tory 2.0

It isn’t what many Reform supporters wanted.

And so, up pops Rupe (of the Lowe variety) who has recently launched a new political party called Restore. You can read Rupe’s opening salvo on their website. It’s powerful and quite inspiring for those of us who believe UK immigration has gone way too far, and has proceeded without proper vetting.

The thing is, though, that Rupe and Nige were once (probably uncomfortable) bedfellows in Reform. They fell out because Rupe took a hard line with those would ‘culturally enrich’ underage girls and those who supported them or turned a blind eye. He wanted them all deported if they did not originate on these shores. That was too much for Nige and so he set about dismantling Rupe’s influence with accusations of bullying and harassment which led to his eventual ejection from Nige’s warm embrace.

I’m quite taken with Rupe’s stance - but there’s a huge caveat. He seems, erm, not surprisingly, to have attracted a whole bunch of racist knobheads who have been pitching in on social media. Some of these will doubtless be bots or plants to make Restore look bad, but many will be genuine. What Rupe has not done is to properly set out the argument against taking a racialized approach. Big mistake Rupe.

It has been quite comical to see Reform members, themselves described as ‘Nazi’, turning on Restore and calling them Nazi. Using a progressive lens we might say that it’s like the difference between hardcore and softcore porn.

But whether you’re a Nige fan-boy or a Rupe fan-boy there is common agreement that we cannot afford, as a nation, to keep on going the way we have been. There is a desperate need for change - particularly with respect to immigration (both legal and illegal) but in other areas too. Woke needs ‘deporting’. Nut Zero needs to have its gonads removed and consigned to an asylum. DEI needs to die a horrible and ignominious death.

Politics in the UK over the last 3 decades has very much been a case of “Who let the dogs out?” - and the banning of those particular dogs I’d be very much in favour of.

Share

Leave a comment