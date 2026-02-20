Riggery Pokery

Barry Lederman, “normie”
3d

It seems in UK, if you still are sane, you either cry or laugh.

Lon Guyland
3d

With the arrest of the Nonce formerly known as “Prince”, some say the British Monarchy is teetering and Charles could be the last king. I agree.

The next British Monarch will be called “Caliph”.

