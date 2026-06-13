Picture the scenario. It is a typical high school athletics event with several schools attending. Student K wanders into the tented area reserved for an opposing team and is repeatedly asked to leave. K refuses and starts being an arse about it - the whole “make me” song and dance ensues, so typical of the not-quite-boys-not-quite-men, full of shit and hormones, that an average 17 year old male is. Squaring up to student A, student K gets increasingly belligerent. Student A, also with the pride of youth and also probably full of shit and hormones, eventually pushes student K. You’ve all the seen this play a million times - two blokes squaring up against one another - the shoulder push - the dare to take it further into an actual fight.

Student K, upon being pushed, reaches into his pack, pulls out a knife and stabs student A, killing him.

Up until the stabby part, what do you think? It seems to be the kind of thing that one might describe as “fairly typical” for young men. The bravado, the taunts, the push and shove, the squaring up - and, as I said, haven’t we all seen this kind of thing a zillion times before? I went to an all-boys school (which admitted female sixth form students - the 16-18 year range - just as I reached 15) and it wasn’t a ‘normal’ day without some kind of altercation like this. It rarely blossomed into a full-blown fight - but we did the usual form a circle thing and chanted “fight, fight, fight” when it did.

Why did K go into an area reserved for an opposing team? Was it

Option A : to wish the opposing team a jolly good day and the best of luck?

Option B : to cause trouble?

Oh, I don’t know, it’s such a conundrum isn’t it? But I’m going to go with Option B - call me cynical, perhaps.

All good so far - where the term ‘good’ is kind of based on typical youthful exuberance that might lead to a bit of fisticuffs in more innocent times.

It’s what came next that turned this into a national headline. Student K, after having caused the trouble he sought, pulled out a knife and killed student A.

At this stage I invite you to try to ignore the other details you know about this case. Just focus on the bare outline given - which I believe to be pretty accurate. What are your thoughts?

My thoughts? Student K is a very dangerous person who is prepared to provoke trouble and then stab someone when he gets the expected response. This person should be incarcerated for a long time. And one might ask why he took a weapon to a school track meet in the first place? Is this typical in the US? I don’t know. I suspect not.

Is anything I’ve written so far, anything at all, dependent upon the race of the people involved? Does knowing the race of the people involved change your assessment one iota? It shouldn’t (of course).

But, of course, this whole tragedy has been catapulted into the ‘culture wars’ because students K and A were of different races.

At this point you could play a kind of game, because the only extra information we have now is that the races of A and K were different. You could race swap A and K going through all of the available combinations. Maybe student K was Asian whereas student A’s heritage was from the Indian sub-continent. None of this swapping game should make an iota of difference.

Student K was not in any danger of his life, could quite easily have simply left the area and gone back to his own team’s tent, and yet he murdered student A.

As we know, however, student K, Karmelo Anthony, is black and student A, Austin Metcalf, was white.

For some people this appears to change everything.

You’ve all seen some of the ‘takes’ by now. Some seem to be tantamount to saying that it’s OK for a black kid to stab a white kid if the white kid pushes the black kid. Some appear to go even further. Some have even written that Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, should also be stabbed. It gets that gross and twisted.

Perhaps the most insanely deranged take you’ll read on Substack can be read here. This article, which should not be read if your blood pressure is already on the high side, has the quite extraordinary title “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son Is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries”.

Right. Not a promising title and one which appears to be suggesting that it’s your own fault if you piss off a black person and get stabbed, because they’re just like that, don’t you know? Another interpretation of the title might be “Be Very Wary of Black People”.

Wow.

The content of the article isn’t any better. But is was inevitable that this would all end up being about race - because, as the microwit morons like DiAngelo have continually drummed into us, every interaction between a white person and a black person involves racism (guess which way?)

And then we have the Crockett of Shitteth and it stinketh. Jasmine Crockett is an elected politician - don’t ask me to try to explain where she sits in the political pecking order. Being from the UK, the various tiers of US government are a bit of a mystery to me but Wiki gives me this set of words, whatever they mean

Jasmine Felicia Crockett is an American politician serving as the U.S. representative for Texas's 30th congressional district since 2023

She turned this into a racial grift, because why wouldn’t she? She’s (a) black and (b) a Democrat - so the probability for summoning the whole ‘systemic racism’ goblin is pretty high.

She essentially dismissed the grief of Austin’s parents by suggesting that black parents have it much worse. She said that “black women, especially women who have black male children, live in fear and agony every single day” which is something that the Metcalfs have never experienced, she went on to say. Yes, she turned the death of a young man - a tragedy irrespective of skin colour - into something that is all about race. I don’t even know how to describe this. Malignant narcissism perhaps?

What makes this even more ironic is that the leading cause of death for young black men in the US is, erm, other black men. You can easily look up the stats on this. Not covid, not other illnesses, not white cops, not white people - but other young black men.

If it’s true that black women with male children are “experiencing fear and agony every single day” in the US the blame can hardly be laid at the door of whitey for this can it?

The pitiful ‘defence’ of it wuz systemic wacism wot made me dunnit just doesn’t wash anymore - but that’s what these crocks of shit tirelessly push, that’s their whole grift and lust for victimhood.

The scenes outside the courtroom after the verdict and sentencing have to be seen to be believed. They’re trying to turn Karmelo Anthony into some kind of political prisoner innocent of any wrongdoing. Nope - he’s a stabby piece of shit who needs to be locked away for a long time. Nothing to do with the colour of his skin - my condemnation and disgust is colourblind - as it should be.

As it happens, the sentence of 35 years was about a third of the maximum sentence of 99 years he could have received. So not really the grave ‘miscarriage of justice’ Karmelo’s supporters are trying to claim. It’s appropriate and, I think, fair - although I don’t have very high hopes of any substantial character reform happening here.

Karmelo, by all accounts, is not from some poor struggling family at all, but one that might be described as solidly middle class. Why he made the choices he did on that day we can really only speculate. Did he have some whopping great big critical race theory chip on his shoulder? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s hard to see what other factors might have spurred him on - it certainly wasn’t poverty or a terrible childhood.

And the end result? One young man dead; another to be incarcerated for a long time. Whilst it’s right that this dangerous young man is locked away I can’t help but feel a great degree of sadness for both families - although that’s been a little tempered by all the racial grifting going on.

Karmelo Anthony took someone’s life, not in self-defence, and that’s about the long and short of it. There aren’t any other ‘mitigating’ factors to be had here - and nor should there be. I’m sick of people continually trying to excuse these violent offenders when their victims lie dead or disfigured. I want a return to our primary sympathies being with the victims - and demonstrably so.

The whole racial grift thing, DEI, critical race theory, etc is one of the biggest crocks of shit we’ve ever constructed - and it stinks.

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