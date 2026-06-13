Riggery Pokery

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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
8d

I think it's even worse than you lay out here, which is pretty bad by itself.

If you look at the circumstances of the murder, any reasonable person would think "HOW THE FUCK did that happen". It seems insane and absurd.

Firstly, though, Anthony went to a school sports event armed with a badarse looking knife. I've seen pics, and it's a huge wicked looking thing, not a Swiss army knife.

He deliberately went where he wasn't supposed to be, and wasn't welcome...the opposition's shelter for the day. With his knife. Why? Because he wanted to stab a white boy with that knife.

When he was repeatedly asked and directed to leave, he refused, provoking the other boys, calling them "pussies" and daring them to do something. One black kid surrounded by a dozen hostile white kids might’ve felt intimidated and left, but he knew he was armed and he wanted to stab someobe, so he pushed it.

And then, when Metcalfe shoved him in frustration, Anthony immediately went for the knife and killed Metcalfe.

And that is what he intended to do, all along. There is no other plausible interpretation of that sequence of events. He deliberately went into that tent, while armed, with the intention of provoking a fight and stabbing one of the other boys present. Maybe he didn't intend killing anybody, but he certainly planned on using that knife on somebody that day.

I also have no doubt that he believed he'd get off scott free. And had Metcalfe not died he may well have. Many American black people ckearly believe (as shown in your post) that they can assault and kill white people at will, and it will always be justifiable due to "racism", no matter the circumstances. And they believe that because it's true. Beat, stab or shoot a white person, claim "he was a racist" and be on your merry way. There are innumerable cases of this very thing happening, so it's not a mystery why they think that.

The good news is that mobile phones and police body cams are demonstrating the appalling consequences of these mad beliefs, and like a giant oil tanker changing course, public opinion is ever so slowly catching up with reality.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
Patrick Graham's avatar
Patrick Graham
8d

spot on analysis of what is wrong with the malignant grifters of the left - not just in the US, but in the UK as well.

where victims mothers can be made baronesses as long as they are part of creating or maintaining the race grift.

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