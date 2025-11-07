Immigration is clearly a big issue these days. It has been for some time, but many feel that not only have the chickens come home to roost, they’ve laid the eggs and baked the quiche.

It’s very clear, extremely clear, that mass immigration into the UK has not been a net benefit in any terms we might traditionally understand (better economy, less crime, more social cohesion, etc). The term ‘multiculturalism’ just seems to mean fractured, in practice. Diversity, it seems, is not a strength, but very much a weakness.

You’ve got a bunch of people who want to parade around in fetish gear in front of kids and another bunch of people who want all women to walk around looking like ninjas, to name just two groupings at the more extreme ends. It’s certainly ‘diverse’, there is that.

Most people are somewhat more moderate, however. Fetish gear? Fine - just keep it in the bedroom. Women don’t need to look like some faceless Halloween ghost in billowy black robes but should be modestly dressed and not walking around like they’re auditioning for PornHub.

Some might have words to say about even these attitudes, but we can appreciate they are not extreme.

In order for any society to ‘work’ there has to be some common understanding of, some shared appreciation and adherence to, what is and isn’t acceptable. If you don’t have societal ‘norms’ you don’t really have a ‘society’.

The more you start ‘tolerating’ the extremes, the more your society will degrade and start to disintegrate. You may not see that as a bad thing - the queer theorists seem to want an ‘anything goes’ kind of society where there is no such thing as a social ‘norm’. Norms are Oppressive™, you see, apparently.

Tolerance for shoplifting, for example, which has been a definite thing in some places, is a disaster. Shop owners have to absorb those costs and pass them onto their (paying) customers or go out of business. Many shop owners will choose to cut their losses and run - stopping trading altogether or moving to a neighbourhood with a much lower tolerance for theft.

Thinking theft is wrong is, or used to be, one of those social ‘norms’. So much so that it became codified into law. Do queer theorists think this social norm is Oppressive™ too? I have no idea, but one assumes they simply cherry pick the norms to attack that suit their narcissism best. “I must be free to live my life as I want”.

None of us are free to do that, Sweetie. It’s called being an adult.

As I was perusing some facts about UK immigration I started to think about something we do in the UK. I don’t know whether other countries have this strange methodology, but it’s another of those things that happen that, when you think about it, makes no proper sense. This is the indefinite leave to remain.

Tourist visas : great

Work visas : great

Immediate family visas for those working : great

Longer-term visas for those who are deemed critical and do a good job : great

Full UK citizenship (eventually) : great

But indefinite leave to remain? What’s that about? If you like the cut of someone’s jib, then grant a longer-term visa with the aim of eventual citizenship.

Anyway, this got me thinking, as things do, about the current mess we’re in and the way a significant fraction of our populations seem to have taken indefinite leave of their senses.

Take, for example, my ‘progressive’ pal that I sometimes write about. He seems to think the UK is large enough, and rich enough, to act like it’s the homeless shelter for the world. His conception of the UK seems very much to be that it is a charity in nation form. His feelz, which are coming from a good place, override any hint of practicality or reality.

On immigration it would seem that many have simply taken indefinite leave of their senses.

Or the ‘trans’ issue. It exists not as a biological reality (like cancer, or a broken arm, for example) but as a mental reality - in the same way we might describe any other delusion as a mental reality (for that person). This, it must be stressed, says nothing about how we, as a society, should ‘deal’ with the issue of ‘trans’. The current approach favoured by the uber-progressives is to dispense with this reality altogether and to force an ideology which, at its core, boils down to the following :

A woman is anyone who has lady feelz

A more reality-based approach would be to recognize the various mental issues that make up ‘trans’ and to treat those accordingly and with the same degree of sympathy and dignity we would for any other mental health issue.

But ‘trans’ - and the whole field of GenderWoo with which it is associated - is another of those places many have taken indefinite leave of their senses.

Or what about the Nut Zero stuff? Here I would have to use the hated “as a” construction. As a scientist I would have to express a fair bit of scepticism over the hypothesis that CO₂ is the Thanos of the skies; the dreaded powerful enemy the world’s superheroes must defeat. I suspect that whilst not entirely free from some responsibility for the changing of the world’s climates, it is more of the Penguin class of villain.

But where we’ve really taken a stroll along the Corniche of Crazy is in the proposed ‘solutions’. These unworkable (and expensive) grandiose schemes in the service of tweaking the great CO₂ knob in the sky are beyond idiotic. You can see this in the rejection of nuclear power. It is (in the absence of things like a natural geography that would favour hydroelectric generation) by far and away the best option to reduce CO₂ output in electricity generation. Nuclear power is not, of course, without its issues (nuclear waste and safety being the two primary concerns) but in terms of its ‘power to pollution’ ratio it’s leagues ahead of things like coal and gas.

But what are we doing? That’s right - we’re plastering the landscape with fucking windmills. Perhaps we can get them to grind wheat while we’re at it.

The ‘climate’ is another of those things for which we’ve taken indefinite leave of our senses.

Or take Mandoomi’s election as NYC mayor. His platform, such as it was, consisted of the usual platitudinous pillockry we see from politicians everywhere these days and mostly consisted of “I will give you free stuff”. With more vibes than a Harris on aphrodisiacs he swept into power. Free stuff? Who wouldn’t get a bit of a stiffy for that, eh? Except that, somewhere down the line, the realization sinks in that there’s no such thing as “free stuff”. It all has to be paid for in some way. The Boner of Optimism rapidly shrinks into the Wiener of Despair when that reality hits. As it will, sooner or later.

The real mark of political skill is to ensure that the inevitable fuck-up your policies cause happens after you’ve left your current office to go on to bigger and better things.

Thinking that there is such a thing as “free stuff” and, worse, that you’re entitled to it is another example of where people have taken indefinite leave of their senses.

The refusal to treat Islam realistically is another case in point. It’s very clear there remain some serious systemic issues within Islam.

Islam, like all other religions, is not one set of creeds, but a whole variety of different shades and interpretations. There are different ‘versions’ of Islam that exist in believer’s minds. Adherents of one interpretation will claim theirs is the only ‘true’ one and reject others. Same playbook for any religion, really. Where Islam differs is that in some interpretations it ‘allows’ for a very aggressive, colonialist, and totalitarian/authoritarian approach that is completely incompatible with ‘western’ systems of governance. In these interpretations Islam should more correctly be seen as a political system and ideology. In these interpretations there is no room for tolerance of any other culture.

We can shriek “Islam is the religion of peace” all we want - but the facts are very different. It is unique amongst all the world’s religions in its association with some pretty fucked-up stuff. Not all interpretations of Islam would bear such an association - that’s undeniably true - but it would be wrong to assume that ‘moderate’ interpretations represent the vast majority. There are simply too many examples of religious leaders and imams spouting all sorts of crazy shit for us to think it’s a very fringe minority of crazies.

How we deal with this, whilst still being respectful and fair to the majority of Muslims who follow a more benign interpretation of their faith is anyone’s guess. However, simply ignoring the reality is not an option (unless you want to commit cultural suicide).

Our insistence in describing any criticism of Islam as ‘Islamophobia’ when it’s clear that a significant minority of Muslims interpret their faith in a way that allows them to perpetrate great evils is yet another case of us taking indefinite leave of our senses.

You will all be aware, I’m sure, of some of the recent additions to the Gender Slop Wars™. We’ve had the concept of “kinkeeping” expounded as yet another way for women to be victims. Men, it seems, cause women (yet more) ‘emotional labour’ by not being all that good at organizing family events. Ladies, to be honest, we’re not all that good at organizing our sock drawers, what did you expect?

Men, of course, never, ever, perform ‘emotional labour’ (something only women do) and the hours we spend patiently listening to lectures on the correct way of organizing our socks does not count in this regard.

The whole ‘transactional’ approach to relationships is deeply damaging. Not only does it represent another case of indefinite leave of senses, it will also result in the indefinite leave of our species as people struggle to form the necessary bonds of love (remember that love thing?) which will properly nurture the next generation.

And a ‘strike’ for the ‘other side’ was recently made (and by a woman, no less - the traitor) in which the argument was made that the ‘feminization’ of the institutions of society was really not a good thing at all. This has caused something of a (predictable) kerfuffle.

We probably should try to stop making all of this gender slop so oppositional. All it’s doing is to make men and women become even more distrustful of one another - as if we needed even more of that. The real question is something along the lines of “given an institution’s goals of A, B, and C, what behaviours and attitudes x, y, and z, will be more optimal for achieving those goals?”

When you’ve worked that out properly, you could get all self-indulgent and see whether those behaviours are ‘feminine coded’ or ‘masculine coded’ if that’s your thing - but there is a real, objective, question to be asked as difficult as it might be to answer.

But when it comes to “men vs women” we’ve collectively taken indefinite leave of our senses. And those blank slatists who argue that all differences between men and women are ‘socially constructed’ didn’t have any sense to leave to begin with.

None of this means that everything is hunky dory in the great dance of ‘gender’. There are many ways that men (on average) and women (on average) could improve things for one another - but the right mental and emotional frameworks to allow that to happen have to be in place. Approaching a relationship purely from the perspective of what you can get out of it is really not a promising start.

And, before you, my dear readers, take indefinite leave of your senses by having read this far I shall bid you all a fond farewell for today. May any leave of your senses be only temporary and well-planned (but don’t expend too much emotional labour in the planning).

