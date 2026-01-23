Riggery Pokery

CATHERINE
I watched the Renee Good altercation from 5 different camera angles, plus the shooter's camera footage.

Over and over again for several days, as I could not believe my eyes, as ICE agent Johnathan Ross maneuvered himself around the vehicle, shot thru her windshield, walked around the left (driver's) side of the car, and shot her in the head, multiple times, as she was turning right and driving away.

At walking speed.

After she had been ordered to leave, by ICE.

The shooter, Johnathan Ross, was photographed, by multiple camera operators, walking briskly away after he murdered that woman.

No sign of injury on his part.

No limp. No blood.

Trump's ICE are attacking people, citizens and non citizens, even children.

Anyone who looks brown.

Even sick people in hospitals, and dragging them off to ICE prisons.

People get jumped by ICE at their immigration hearings, where they receive the unpleasant surprise that their immigration status has been nullified.

And they are shoved into a UHAUL van and taken to prison.

No paperwork. No warrants.

No proof that they have done ANYTHING wrong.

The vast majority of them have no criminal record in the US.

Only a SUSPICION that they are undocumented aliens.

Or "dangerous criminals".

And now, ~75,000 human beings are locked up in ICE prisons, many of them in TENTS in winter weather.

They are not being renditioned/deported.

They are all being held prisoner, without charges.

At great public expense.

In private for profit prisons.

Owned by arrogant rich people.

And financed by the American taxpayers.

Against our will.

The vast majority of those people were working.

Supporting their families.

For decades.

Paying taxes. >US $96 BILLION per annum.

Under Obama, ICE had rules and regulations.

Under trump, it's Nazi Germany, all warmed up.

ICE tactics have been struck down by multiple Courts.

Multiple times.

ICE refuses to obey the Court's orders.

And you seem to think that all the present lawlessness and cruelty on the part of trump's ICE goons, and the trump regime, is acceptable.

Clearly, the people who make $500/hour, have convinced you that the the people who make $7/hour are causing all the problems, when the actual truth is that those $7 people are the scapegoats.

CATHERINE
5d

The "Somali Scam" was a hoax.

MAGA influencer started the rumor.

Attempt was made to connect it all to Tim Walz.

That he knew of it and did nothing.

The actual fraudster was white, was caught, tried, and convicted.

As for the protesters, who is paying them and what is their per diem.

I. Wanna.Know.

