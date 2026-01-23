One of the reasons I have talked about the ‘trans’ stuff so much is not just because it’s an important issue in and of itself (which it is), but because of what it says about the divisions, and in particular the divisions surrounding the interpretation and perception of reality, in our society.

I think the whole kerfuffle over ICE and the shooting of Renee Good is another of these kinds of issues. The very-pro and very-anti opinions split pretty much on party lines - as they do with ‘trans’. Although to be fair, there are a lot of those horrible TERFy types who emanate from the left side of things and who probably sounded the alarm about the disastrous wreckage of Train Trans first (way back when, when pronouns still performed a sense-making linguistic function).

Over the last few days I’ve been reading lots of articles, and their associated comments, purporting to be some kind of analysis of the shooting of Renee Good. Emotions have gone nuclear and if only there were some way we could harness them to the grid we may be able to solve the issue of global warming much sooner than we thought.

We’ve had the feisty fem fruitloops claiming the shooting is the result of The Patriarchy™ and misogyny, the usual Gestapo/Fascist/ISIS accusations, and even the “Renee Good is Greenland” declarations. I haven’t seen one blaming the Jews yet, which is strange, because they control absolutely everything that happens in the world.

These days I suppose I must grudgingly class myself as ‘right wing’ since I find myself disagreeing with almost every stance the ‘modern’ left takes on things. Of course, my political heroes of old - people like Tony Benn, John Smith, and even Neil Kinnock - would almost certainly be classed as being ‘right wing’ today too.

But things have changed. My word, how they have changed.

One of the things that has greatly changed - and it may seem to be a very minor thing to many - is the quality of political discourse. I remember listening to politicians of the past, and you often had to concentrate, as they made their various cases. I despised Margaret Thatcher (at the time) but you would never accuse her of being an idiot.

I first noticed the change with politicians like John Major and Tony Blair. They seemed to be ‘softer’ intellectually and more inclined to appeal to emotion. They also came across as being less sincere. With Blair, of course, we had the whole “weapons of mass destruction” farce as a pretext to go and kick some Iraqi ass - an obvious lie that only a total cretin would believe.

Nowadays you’d be hard-pressed to name a single politician (in the UK) with the kind of gravitas and intellectual weight of those in the past. We have Starmer, for example, who appears to be some kind of Small Language Model only capable of speaking in the native tongue of Platitudistan. There’s no analysis with these people, only slogan.

Diversity is our strength

Immigrants built our country

Right-wing extremism yada, yada, yada

Why does this matter? It matters because of what it says about us. We have, as a general trend, become far less interested in following a tightly-woven argument and responding point-by-point. The politicians of the past expected us to be able to follow their arguments. Sure, they may have tried to whip up emotion (read, for example, Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘rivers of blood’ speech from 1968) but the way in which they did this pre-supposed a certain level of intellectual facility of the listeners. They used rhetoric in a wholly different way that required a certain depth of thought. Here’s the first couple of paragraphs of that rivers of blood speech

The supreme function of statesmanship is to provide against preventable evils. In seeking to do so, it encounters obstacles which are deeply rooted in human nature. One is that by the very order of things such evils are not demonstrable until they have occurred: at each stage in their onset there is room for doubt and for dispute whether they be real or imaginary. By the same token, they attract little attention in comparison with current troubles, which are both indisputable and pressing: whence the besetting temptation of all politics to concern itself with the immediate present at the expense of the future.

Now, if you have the stomach for it, wander on over to Starmer’s Substack page and take a gander at his first ‘speech’. Here was his opportunity to set out some kind of vision, to move people, to inspire them. And here’s his opening paragraph - his first words to Substack

Hello, Welcome to the first post on my brand new Substack newsletter. You’re probably wondering why I’m here. I’ll get into it in more detail below, but the long and short of it is that I’m always looking for new ways to explain why we are doing what we are doing.

Having read this piece, and the others, then, yes, I’m definitely wondering why you’re here Keir.

I accept that language and how we use it changes. I struggled a bit with Pride and Prejudice, having to read most paragraphs more than once before I ‘re-coded’ my brain to Regency English. So anyone sounding like Powell today would probably come across as a pretentious arsehole, but how many people would be able to understand what he was trying to convey?

If we accept the thesis (expressed by a lecturer in the US in a Substack article that, of course, I forgot to save or record a link to) that most university kids today are functionally illiterate, it would seem that a lot of people would struggle with following Powell’s thinking and would need his speech ‘translated’ into plainer English.

This matters. It matters because without the general background of analysis and intellect what do you get? You get things like the knee-jerk, over-emotional, and performative protests of today over a very carefully curated and selected set of issues. It’s a fucking pantomime out there folks.

The ICE agent is behind you

Oh no he’s not

Oh yes he is

You get the depiction of ICE as an illegitimate quasi-military secret gestapo-like force operating wholly outside the law and without any jurisdiction to do so. It’s a carefully constructed load of bollocks, of course. But it’s what a significant number of people seem to actually believe.

They are a legitimate federal law enforcement agency - or at least they were considered so when Obama used them. When you read the anti-ICE stuff posted today you’d think this agency was invented by Trump.

You can, and should, compare Obama-ICE with Trump-ICE and, with facts and figures at your disposal, come to some conclusion about whether the current operation of ICE is significantly different. Honestly, I don’t know the answer to that question, but I very strongly suspect it will be along the lines of - it’s a little more forceful, but overall not much has changed.

What does seem to be true is that, at times, some ICE agents have overstepped the bounds. Ooh, colour me surprised. This is going to be an issue with any law enforcement entity (like, erm, the police, for example) when their officers/agents are facing tense, unpredictable, and dangerous situations. Astonishingly, and I know it seems really hard to believe, but human beings in such situations do occasionally make the wrong decisions. I know, I know, it does stretch the bounds of credibility somewhat.

The pertinent question, it seems to me, is whether when working with cooperative local law enforcement and a broadly sympathetic local population do ICE agents still behave like the (alleged) jack-booted thugs?

Is their (alleged) bad behaviour a function of circumstance or one of policy? Do we have a kind of chicken and egg thing going on? Do ICE have to behave in a more aggressive manner when faced with certain situations in order to just, you know, do their jobs?

What we seem to have is the following set of equations

ICE job under Obama = totally legitimate (not Nazi or Fascist)

ICE job under Trump = totally illegitimate (practically the same as the Gestapo)

The job itself has not changed at all (as far as I can tell - persuade me otherwise). What has changed is the determination of whether the job itself is legitimate or illegitimate.

Jonathan Ross, the agent at the centre of the Good shooting and very much in the left’s crosshairs at the moment, was seriously injured when a vehicle driven by an illegal immigrant dragged him for a couple of hundred yards or so. This illegal immigrant was, as I understand it, a felon convicted of serious sexual offences.

This the kind of guy you want in your country? You think ICE shouldn’t be going after people like this? If you think this person should be deported then you have to accept that ICE have a legitimate function.

If you think this person shouldn’t be deported, then I think you’re a bit of a dick.

There are too many imponderables for me based in the UK to properly form a conclusion. On the whole I am currently sympathetic to ICE and agree with their function and purpose whilst admitting the possibility that they may have gone a bit too far and been too heavy-handed at times - particularly when faced with very aggressive ‘protestors’. On the other hand, I’ve also seen videos of interactions where they seem to have demonstrated an almost inhuman level of restraint.

There is nuance to be had here. The problem I see is that for the emotionally incontinent left, Mr & Mrs Nuance have been on an extended vacation for quite some time now and don’t look set to return any time soon.

It’s all so ‘black and white’ thinking for these ‘protestors’ - which, as has been noted by many, is a particular feature of Cluster B pathologies. There’s no middle ground at all between legitimate law enforcement agency and out-of-control illegitimate Gestapo thugs, for them.

And then, as if by some magic design, two videos pop up. The first is some poor guy being harangued in the street for wearing the wrong clothes (a US-themed hoodie with the word Freedom on it) and the second is a whole bunch of EVIL’s disrupting a church service because one of the pastors is supposed to be working with ICE in some capacity (no idea whether or not this is actually true - doesn’t matter either way).

If you haven’t seen the video of the ‘wrong clothes’ incident, it’s instructive*. Obviously there’s the horror of the rank and grotesque illiberalism on display, not to mention the entitlement these bastards seem to believe they have to force others to their will, but what’s really noticeable is the number of people filming all of this as it happens. It’s very, very strange to me.

[*Note : I’m not 100% sure whether this was ‘genuine’ or whether it was staged. Something seems a little ‘off’, but I can’t put my finger on it. Maybe it’s the ridiculous number of people filming it]

The second video, the church invasion, was ‘staged’ in the sense that it was a deliberate and planned protest for clicks. Donnie Lemonhead didn’t just accidentally happen to be there as events unfolded did he?

The key feature in so many of these things, including the tragedy of the shooting of Renee Good, is the assumption of the ‘protestors’ that they have the right to do such things.

The ‘easy’ explanation is that they’ve all been convinced they’re standing up against some illegitimate and Nazi-like regime and it’s their moral duty to physically insert themselves into situations to prevent the regime from doing things they, The Protestors™, disagree with and, unilaterally deem to be ‘bad’ or ‘unlawful’. I think this is true at some level, but it’s at some kind of theatre script level.

They often seem very surprised when they are, in fact, arrested - almost as if that outcome ‘isn’t in the script’. They’ll flail and thrash and shout things like I’m disabled, or I’m a mother, or I suffer from anxiety, and so on, as if they’re expecting these things to matter to a bunch of (alleged) Gestapo-like thugs.

They are ‘fighting’ agents of the regime whom they claim are doing terrible, unspeakable, things and yet they act as if they themselves ought to be immune from such terrible things. They act like they’re in some kind of avant-garde, and largely improvised, theatre production.

There’s a real cognitive disconnect going on.

At its most tragic this kind of thing ends up with a “why did you have real bullets?” scenario.

It’s the assumption of extreme moral superiority and their sense of entitlement to force this on others, others whom they perceive to be ‘evil’ or morally deficient in some way, that is so insufferable to most of us. This general attitude, this disregard for the liberties of others - liberties of thought, speech, and action - is probably best summed up in this image taken during the whole BLM pantomime.

This poor woman in pink feels unable to raise her arm to signal for table service. It was fortunate there was a whole mob of people nearby who helpfully raised their arms so she could get a refill of her orange juice. The kindness of others knows no bounds

This kind of overwrought sanctimonious preening which is deeply unpleasant, not to mention offensive, and in many cases actually illegal, needs to stop. It has been tolerated for far too long. They’re like toddlers who’ve never had proper discipline or suffered consequences as a result of their tantrums. The only way to stop this shit - which the majority of us are thoroughly sick and tired of - is to come down hard on these pricks.

This may mean that ICE, for example, need to get more forceful and assertive. It won’t be pretty, it won’t be ‘nice’, but backing off now will only embolden these insufferable morons.

These clueless freaks are always banging on about ‘empathy’ and yet they have almost no capacity for it - it’s just a word for them, part of the standard lexicon that has been programmed into them. People with true empathy would not be invading a church service - they’d be able to put themselves into the shoes of the worshippers there and to properly feel and understand the violation it is.

They see something like the videos of the tragic death of Renee Good and it completely bypasses what’s left of their ability to engage with rationality and hits the emotional centres of the brain. It’s crystal clear, I think, from a legal perspective that it was a justified shooting. Here’s another article that lays it out very clearly.

Although I indulged in my own ‘after the fact’ analysis (not quite frame by frame but not far off) many of the details in these kinds of breakdowns are actually irrelevant as the article above explains.

Officer wrongly places himself in front of the vehicle - irrelevant

Direction the tyres were pointing - irrelevant

Whether contact was made or not - irrelevant

The intent of Renee Good - irrelevant

If you watch any of these videos at full speed you will see the whole sequence plays out in a matter of seconds - with the critical last part from where the agent perceives a threat and reaches for his weapon to the shooting itself taking perhaps not even a second. That’s how much time Ross had to weigh up a whole load of factors.

People who possess any degree of empathy at all will be able to at least partly understand Ross’ state of mind during this period. They will appreciate that although he was experienced and trained this does not turn him into a sociopathic robot able to process a situation without emotion in a matter of seconds. Training and experience can mitigate the biological ‘danger’ response somewhat, but it can’t eliminate it.

People incapable of empathy, or unwilling to afford Ross even the slightest shred of it, will scream ‘murder’ and come up with all sorts of post-hoc crap (he should have moved out of the way, he should have shot the tyres, etc, etc).

Empathy, however, is something that’s very, very lacking in those on the crazy left - the EVIL’s. They only know how to cosplay empathy. It’s all performative empathy for them. It’s actually quite sad to see a bunch of human beings reduced to this - a sort of parody of morality and righteousness and decency.

I don’t know that there’s any ‘fixing’ this - the programming has been too severe, too encompassing, and has gone on for far too long. They’ve been trained, and we’ve all been ‘heavily ‘nudged’ even if we have resisted it, to respond emotionally instead of rationally. The massive flow of information doesn’t help - we try to read as much as we can, but we’re trying to do it too fast. We don’t process stuff properly and so a whole bunch of sneaky bastard words slip by us, particularly from the ‘official’ media. Those little prods that are designed to slip unnoticed into our emotion processing centres can be difficult to spot.

Sometimes it’s not even all that subtle - like the framing of a headline in the media about someone they have a problem with. Remember the whole “Trump falls on stage after loud noises heard” thing?

And the emotional ‘highs’ of outrage are very addictive. Back in the day, when people had to read stuff written on paper, they had time to chew over things. You could discuss things with others and you had time to really process stuff. It wasn’t all that long ago when reading anything and everything was a really big thing in the UK. You’d get mine workers or mill workers (for example) conversant in philosophy and ethics and history and science.

We’re never going back there again, and in some respects that’s a good thing because a limited amount of information is also much easier for malicious actors like governments to control - but we do need to learn how to recover at least some of what we’ve lost in this new age of endless information.

And that’s probably it from me as far as the ICE shooting is concerned - unless there are any interesting new developments. I’m currently trying to figure out Trump and Greenland. Is there some alien tech buried there that he can’t afford to let Putin get his hands on? I suspect it’s more mundane and to do with the looming disaster with the scarcity of rarer metals that we’re facing.

