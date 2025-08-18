Riggery Pokery

Bettina's avatar
Bettina
3d

"Because we’re a compassionate country" - such a dopey answer. A country doesn't have a morality. It all boils down to property rights, doesn't it? Either you believe you have the right to own things or you don't. Does your friend have the moral right to take property by force from one person and give to another? Leaving aside value judgements about the relative worthiness of individuals: does anyone have the right to take anyone else's stuff? At its most basic, property includes your own body. Do you have sovereignty as an individual? Do you have the right to consent or withhold consent? Socialism eliminates property rights all the way from keeping the fruits of your labour up to forced medical experimentation (covid jab anyone?). You don't count. A superior force will decide for you. And doesn't physics teach us that every action has an equal and opposite reaction? How does that play out on a heavily taxed populace?

Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3d

"Who am I to determine how much money is ‘too much’? What gives me the right to say that the money you’ve earned is ‘unfair’? Furthermore, what gives me the right to take that from you?"

Who: you, same as anyone else, may hold a subjective opinion underpinned by a any kind of general theory of ethics, morals and such, which states that there's a "too much" and anyone beyond that point may be forced to share the excess.

I'll not bore you by devolving into hypotheticals, but I will recommend a short story: 'How Much Land Does a Man Need?' by Leo Tolstoj.

What: the method said money was earned or come by, obviously, in conjunction with aboe-mentioned ethics and morality. Fairness is a crucial part of functional ethics after all.

Second What: several rights, dep. on which set of ethics you are applying in theory, and the specific set of events and circumstances in the chosen situation and instance. Here, I will bore you with hypotheticals:

A) Jack the Lad owns ten life buoys. He paid for them with his own money. Jack the Lad may not, if we hold private property rights as our chief principle, be made to share these even if people drown because he won't.

B) But Jack cannot hold on to all ten, especially not against a violent mob of people needing life buoys because the ship is sinking. They claim their right to life trumps his right to property.

C) And since the mob overpowers him and takes what they need and want, we can infer that might makes right, in the end. Jack may have had a right, but he didn't have the corresponding might to maintain that right.

Et cetera - I'm treading water here, philosophically speaking. This was old when Plato invented the university-diploma mill grift still popular today. And the reason is: there's no single objective answer. Instead, there's a whole host of answers, all of them correct and incorrect at the same time.

A nice parallel to that physics-thingy where observing something changes that which is being observed.

The growing horizon of ignorance is the same as when you trek up-hill: the higher you go the more of the landscape you see. Or how about this: imagine someone somehow observing the Universe from the bottom of a gravity-well of a humungous black hole. Wouldn't everything look like streamers of light and particles descending towards you, before being spaghettified?

Yet was the observer to rise "upwards" from the gravity well, he would become more and more ignorant the higher he went.

Final thought: omniscient means know-it-all in a way, yes? But to know all, you must know that there's nothing you do not know. But... how would you ever know that? What you don't know, you don't know and therefore even if someone was omniscient they couldn't know it since they can't know that they know everything unless there's something unknow for contrast, and if there's something unknown, they're not omniscient.

Or something, I don't know.

