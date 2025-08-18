When I was but a mere whippersnapper, I wasn’t totally dumb. I wasn’t one of those who thought I knew everything.

But, in a technical sense, I’ve gotten a whole lot dumber over the years.

You see the thing is, as you grow older and learn more, there comes a point when you realize there’s a whole lot more to learn than you even knew about before and so the fraction of stuff you know becomes smaller and smaller.

Your knowledge gets wider, but the ‘horizon’ of knowledge just accelerates away from you and there’s no way to catch up.

It’s not that ‘knowledge’ in some abstract objective sense is increasing at this rate, just that your realization of just how much there is to know changes with the more you know.

You get dumber, proportionally speaking.

Then, of course, there’s another sense in which we must accept our own knowledge is limited. Take my own field of physics. The laws of classical mechanics, first properly enunciated by Newton, are thought to govern mechanical interactions - balls bouncing off things, levers, that sort sort of stuff. But do we know everything about it just because we can write those 3 laws down? Not at all.

There are all sorts of consequences of those laws, or different ways of looking at them, and we almost certainly haven’t figured out all of the possibilities.

You can think the same about the laws of electromagnetism, first written down completely by Maxwell - which are more complicated - but essentially of the same ‘spirit’. We think these laws govern electromagnetic interactions.

We can do a whole ton of experiments that seem to confirm the predictions arising from these two sets of laws.

Then we try to ‘put them together’ and what do we find? We find that the underlying ‘geometry’ implicit in these two sets of laws is different. The laws seem to have different geometrical symmetries that they obey. This was a bit of a puzzle until Einstein found a way to merge the two into one consistent geometrical framework.

Einstein didn’t really think the ‘universe’ was capricious and that there was one kind of ‘physics’ for one set of phenomena and an entirely different kind of ‘physics’ for another, so he set about trying to figure out where the consistency between the two frameworks was.

What we ended up with, the predictions of which have been confirmed in countless experiments, kind of blew our minds. Our ideas of ‘space’ and ‘time’, coloured by our (cough, cough) ‘lived experience’, were wholly inadequate and led us to assuming stuff and believing we ‘knew’ stuff that simply wasn’t true.

Even within this unification of classical mechanics and classical electromagnetism (known as Special Relativity) there’s a kind of opt-out if you don’t like Einstein’s formulation. You can postulate the existence of some kind of ‘ether’ that permeates the universe and, provided this ether has certain quite special properties, all of the predictions of Special Relativity can be reproduced. There’s no experimental way to distinguish between these two perspectives (Einstein vs an ether theory).

Of course, I think Einstein’s right. The ether theory applies a kind of ‘fudge’ and has to build in the relevant properties from the outset into this assumed ether, whereas Einstein’s view just requires some general (and very reasonable) assumptions about the universe. Assumptions like the homogeneity and isotropy of space and the requirement that the laws of physics don’t change from location to location. Just these 3 assumptions (as Finkelstein demonstrated) are sufficient to (essentially) derive Einstein’s framework of Special Relativity. In his paper on this Finkelstein says, correctly, that it’s a calculation that Newton could have done with the tools and knowledge at his disposal at the time.

Yet most of us, myself included, quite often fall into a kind of ‘certainty’ trap. We make confident assertions all the time. Sometimes we’ll be right in our confidence, and sometimes we won’t be.

This is why I love ‘the scientific method’ so much and rank it as one of the greatest (if not the greatest) of all of humanity’s achievements. The method is not really limited to ‘science’ but can be usefully applied to all ‘knowledge’ in my view.

The scientific method (SM for short) is a kind of negative truth generator. Its purpose is not so much to tell us what is true, but to tell us what cannot possibly be true.

And that’s a really useful thing to know. It’s something we can be certain of. You have an idea. You test it. The idea fails the test. You can be certain your idea is, at least partially, incorrect.

There’s no “your truth” or “my truth” about it at all. If your idea doesn’t match reality we know it’s wrong. You can’t “post-modern” your way out of that one. The SM is a really good way of figuring out when people are talking a load of bollocks.

It’s hard and fast in science, proper, but a bit looser in other areas where controlled ‘experiments’ are somewhat more difficult (or even impossible) to do. But even there we can usefully adopt an SM approach to give us hints about where the balance of probabilities lie.

Although I’m not a mathematician, and proper mathematicians may well wish to string me up by the gonads for the following statements, but I tend to think of mathematics as making use of the SM too. You come up with some conjecture and the first thing you do is to see if it passes a ‘consistency’ test; you look for counter-examples. Proof by contradiction is kind of a formalized version of this process.

As I’ve said, this process is nowhere near as ‘clean’ when applied to complex social phenomenon, for example, but we can still use it to give us hints about where the balance of probability lies.

You will remember the picture of the ‘starving’ child in Gaza that recently featured on the front of the New York Times. The hypothesis under test here is that Israel is systematically starving the population of Gaza and that starvation is a serious problem there. Taking the ‘evidence’ of the picture at face value one might conclude that, even though the mother appears to be well-fed, there is a problem. But the full, uncropped, picture taken shows another reality - the sibling of the ‘starving’ child appearing not to be extremely malnourished.

What can we say here if we try to apply a bit of SM thinking?

First off we can reject the proposition that any such Israeli ‘plan’ is being implemented in full, because quite clearly some food is available to the mother and the sibling.

This leaves us with the weird adapted hypothesis that Israel is applying some kind of ‘selective’ starvation policy. Food for some, but not others.

Or we might entertain the hypothesis that the mother is deliberately starving one child, but not the other.

Based on the evidence of that single photo alone, and without knowing about the actual congenital condition her child suffered from (i.e. not starvation), you would have to reject the initial hypothesis.

Weirdly, when I tried to search for the actual picture I couldn’t find it in the first pages of search results. I probably could have put in more effort to find it, but I came across another interesting article instead from a publication called The Middle East Eye. I know nothing about this publication, but the article claims to be from someone in Gaza who writes

I watch, with great pain, the suffering of my most loved ones: my little kids begging for food, any food. My diabetic mother starves in silence. My brothers and sisters, and their children, suffer from extreme forms of hunger and starvation.

Which sounds pretty dreadful doesn’t it? But here’s the headline picture that accompanies the article

That picture just screams “extreme forms of hunger and starvation” at you, doesn’t it?

The evidence of the picture seems at odds with the claimed reality. Applying SM thinking we’d have to reject the (full extent of the) initial claim based on the evidence of this photo.

If we properly applied SM thinking to some of these staged photos from Gaza we’d have to reject the initial claims being made as false with high probability - based on the evidence we see.

The next stage in the SM process is either to reject the initial hypothesis outright or to adapt the hypothesis (often into a ‘weakened’ form) so that it becomes consistent with the evidence presented.

The claims of widespread starvation in Gaza don’t seem to match many of the photos coming out from that region - even those that are purportedly in support of that claim. This is not to say that there isn’t an issue with food shortages. I’m sure there is - but the claims of starvation, and that it is deliberate, don’t really pass the SM test - at least not from the photographic evidence that gets presented.

There are many more examples we could use of how to apply SM thinking to get us closer to the truth, but Gaza seems to be one that is uppermost in the minds of many at the moment.

When I was younger I was a bit of a gung-ho ‘socialist’ and thought that wealth inequality was a great evil and the wealthy should be taxed to oblivion on the grounds of ‘fairness’ and to level the playing field. Whilst I haven’t entirely abandoned that way of thinking - some of the wealthy do seem to be able to amass obscene amounts of money whereas many struggle to just make ends meet, which isn’t something I’m completely comfortable with even now - it’s way, way more complicated than my initial youthful (and ill-informed) fantasies of some perfect utopian system would suggest.

But even my declaration of ‘obscene’ there gives me pause for thought these days. Who am I to determine how much money is ‘too much’? What gives me the right to say that the money you’ve earned is ‘unfair’? Furthermore, what gives me the right to take that from you?

My more ‘woke’ friend is forever banging on about how ‘rich’ people could afford to pay more and that we should tax them more to help the needy (specifically immigrants in our last discussion). He’s never fully able to properly answer the question ‘why?’ though. Because we’re a compassionate country was his latest attempt at an answer. In his mind there is no actual limit to the number of economic migrants the UK can take in because ‘we’ can afford it. What he means, of course, is that ‘they’, the allegedly rich, can afford it.

But there is a limit. When all the rich people have buggered off because they can’t make a decent return on their labour and investments, that supposedly ‘endless’ pot of money that he thinks exists is going to vanish. ‘Compassion’ is all well and good, provided you can afford it. He seems to think of the UK as Charitystan - with a duty to take in the poor of the whole world.

I used to think a bit like that too. But I grew up and I learned more.

I was that fool, once.

Share

Leave a comment