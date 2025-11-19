Riggery Pokery

Lon Guyland
2d

I think there’s something to be said for intellectual maturity as well.

In my callow youth, I simply didn’t have what it took to learn math(s) like I thought I wanted to, and it’s easy to blame the appallingly-badly taught fundamentals that I endured. But that, I think, was only part of the problem.

Now nearing retirement, I enjoy, and understand quite well, the mathematics and physics of signal modulation and demodulation and radio transmission, which I know I would have struggled with years ago.

And, even more surprisingly, I get a lot out of Michael Penn’s YouTube channel, understanding (sufficiently to see where he’s going, if not how he’s going to get there) many (but not all) of the really interesting proofs he so expertly and adroitly presents.

I don’t know to what to attribute this pleasant turn of events other than maybe I finally learned, far too late, how to think like an adult.

cynarch
2d

I was hoping your article might answer my burning question of why the answer to multiples of 9 add up to 9 (or multiples of 9 for the larger numbers) e.g. 6x9=54 - 5+4=9 or 9x235=2115 - 2+1+1+5=9 or 5938x9=53442 - 5+3+4+4+2=18. What is so special about 9? I'm sure there are greater mysteries in mathematics, but my skills don't go much beyond this level.

