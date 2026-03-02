I don’t quite know when it happened, but at some point between the turn of the millennium and today - in the space of just over 25 years - this happened

We had politicians, leaders of entire countries, supreme court judges, and a seemingly endless assortment of lesser entities, being completely unable to tell anyone what a woman is. The derangement didn’t end there, and there are too many examples of it to list when it comes to the trans insanity, but one of my favourites was the intellectual giant that is David Lammy (previous Deputy PM of the UK, no less!!!!) suggesting that men get a cervix installed as part of their ‘transition’ to being a ‘woman’.

[Pro tip : never let this guy attempt to fix your plumbing]

It is deeply disturbing, nay it is terrifying, that such people are in charge of running a country.

The level of sheer imbecility on display over the last decade or so has been truly staggering. Here’s just a tiny, tiny, collection - a mere infinitesimal amongst the deluge of derangement regarding the trans thing.

I’m not sure what a trans lesbian is supposed to be - someone who is ‘transitioning’ from gay to straight perhaps? And we should all work hard to pay taxes so that anyone who wants it can have a dick AND a bonus hole. But I do agree that ‘hatred’ forms part of the rejection trans ‘women’ suffer from straight men. Straight men, as a rule, don’t much like munching on cock - weird how that works isn’t it?

The whole trans nonsense has been deeply divisive, deeply damaging, and deeply demented. But, but, but, why should you care? It doesn’t affect you?

Well, the rapey cultural enrichment suffered by thousands of British girls at the hands of (mostly) Pakistani scumbags didn’t affect me either. Should I not care about that?

This next ‘meme’ pretty much sums up the entirety of political ‘discourse’ over the last decade or so

This only really works on people who actually care about being called a ‘bigot’. Increasingly, those of us on the ‘right’ (i.e. old lefties and centre-lefties, and the actual right) just don’t give a shit anymore. I think if we were to form a new political party, Bigots For Britain, (as a joke, obviously) we’d do reasonably well in an election.

For the modern ‘left’ this accusation is still a death sentence - an ejection from the circles of ‘virtue’ that are so very important to them and from which they derive their status and identity.

The other nice thing about this ‘meme’ is that it nicely illustrates the ‘warmth of collectivism’ and the restrictive mono-view that characterizes the progressive ‘left’ and the zealous demented rage they often display when any dissent is encountered.

It feels like it has been very much a case of this

The Overton Window isn’t even in the fucking room any more

Here in the UK we’ve just had an interesting by-election in which the Green Party won some 40% of the vote and took the seat. The Greens were once the home of tree huggers and beardy weirdies. Now they’re a bunch of people who like their ‘women’ with cocks and seem to be desperate for the Islamification of Britain. Their policies and focus may have changed but their general grasp of reality and self-awareness hasn’t shifted one jot - they’re still the same deranged airheads they always were.

What has changed is the willingness of people to support airheads and utter morons.

In the US the furore over ICE is somewhat bewildering. It seems that a significant fraction of the US population fundamentally do not understand the purpose of borders. Every immigrant is, simultaneously, a great benefit to the US and also poor, vulnerable, and in need of a great deal of charity.

Then there’s Mamdani in New York. It’s hard to imagine a bigger clown - with policies so deranged and so obviously unworkable that even an AI in full hallucination mode couldn’t have dreamed them up. Yet people voted for him.

Actually it’s not hard to imagine a bigger clown - Tucker or Candace might well qualify on that score. It just goes to show that people who, seemingly, were once interesting and insightful (in my view, although Candace was always a bit of a poor man’s Tucker in that regard) can end up being bafflingly moronic and so full of shit you can’t hear them through the stench. Yet they have large followings

And then you have the commenters on posts. This one was fun

Obviously it’s a joke - I mean we’re almost in water is wet territory here in that regard. The number of commentors who didn’t understand it was a joke was rather scary. So many people somewhat seriously pointed out that the person looked more like Clinton than Trump. Ya don’t say!! Christ alive.

And on the trans issue and the ‘women’ vs women in sports thing, we had this gloriously moronic comment

I know in Tropic Thunder Downey’s character tells us not to go full-retard, but in many respects we passed that quite a while ago. We’re now in surplus retard and heading back to merely full retard would be a significant improvement.

And of course you’ll probably all have seen the latest campaign to sanitise SubStack and turn it into a Safe Space™ where women can talk about something called bedrotting without fear of being laughed at. This strong roaring woman just can’t make it today - she’s rotting in bed watching She Hulk and munching her way through a mountain of Fudge Rounds as a way of ‘self-healing’.

Fuck me. This whole ‘emotional safety’ thing really has gotten out of control. Another dastardly move by The Patriarchy™ perhaps?

It’s not really a case of bedrotting we’re suffering from but brainrotting.

I don’t mean the difference between ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ here - we can all get it wrong. Done it myself, and spectacularly so, more times than I care to mention. Getting things wrong, when approached correctly, can be a really useful thing.

“We all learn from our mistakes - so make as many mistakes as quickly as you can” (attributed to John Wheeler)

There seems to be a frightening inability to even process information these days. Maybe it has always existed and we’re all just much more aware of it because the internet has given the morons a platform, but I’m not entirely convinced of that.

If people get incorrect information and process that they may well come to a wrong conclusion. That’s fine and to be expected. Nothing much wrong with that - the noggin’s still working, it’s just that you’re starting from incorrect premises.

But the ‘activist’ world seems replete with people who seem to have lost the capacity to think. It’s really noticeable and much more so than ever before. Is this just because we can see these fruitloops almost instantaneously thanks to social media? That’s certainly going to be a factor, but I also feel there has been a substantial qualitative (and quantitative) shift in my lifetime, irrespective of the increased visibility.

This gradual deterioration has been reflected in our politicians. In the State of the Union address Trump asked the assembled to stand if they put the American people first. A cheap trick/trap maybe, but of course the Democrats remained seated. The mid-term election campaign ads write themselves; what do the Democrats stand for? - nothing it seems.

But that has become a question we could ask of almost any political party these days. Here in the UK if you asked me what Labour, or the Tories, or the Lib Dems stood for, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. I couldn’t do it for the Greens or Reform, either. I’d be able to do a better job for Restore because they’ve laid out a kind of ‘mission statement’ on their website.

I started writing this before Saturday morning and, to put it mildly, something happened. I’m not going to weigh in much on Iran at the moment principally because I don’t know all that much about what is actually happening. It would seem that the Iranian leadership has been somewhat thinned out - whether there’s enough of them left to draw everything together and form a coherent strategic response is an interesting question. This could be over in days, or it could drag on as ‘independent’ regime forces kind of ‘do their own thing’. Or a new nutjob leadership could emerge that will ride the storm.

The memes are funny and, let’s face it, very few are mourning the fact that this steaming great human turd has been turned to jam. This is the guy who said that it’s OK to get sexual pleasure from babies provided you don’t penetrate them. Who needs people like this in the world?

But the ‘big picture’ here is the question

Would the world be a safer, better, place without all the Islamic nutjobs in it?

I think most of us would say “Yes, what a silly question” - unless you happen to actually be an Islamic nutjob.

What remains, then, is just strategy. How do we flush these turds away?

How do we do that in the ‘safest’ way possible? Doing nothing means that these useless wastes of oxygen get to carry on their program of death and destruction (over 50,000 Muslim terror attacks globally since the start of the millennium) - and that’s a human cost too.

Is the current cost of the Iranian war coming out on the ‘benefit’ side in the long run? The big line in the sand, and it’s a really, really, important line, is that it is unthinkable to let people as unhinged as Khamenei get their hands on a nuclear weapon. Obama freed up Iran’s assets to allow them to get frighteningly close to such a thing and now Trump and Israel are having to try to fix that idiot’s mistake.

The really scary thing is that even though a significant fraction of our fellow citizens have gone surplus-retard there are still really serious and important global issues to deal with. Issues that require more than just feelz or an emotional meltdown on TikTok to resolve.

The more all this nonsense goes on the more I start to favour some kind of evidence of ability to process information correctly as a pre-requisite for voting. The election officials need to be able to say “I’m sorry Mr Gibberslang but it appears you have too much retard to vote”

