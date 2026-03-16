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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1dEdited

I remember the late Les Dawson...himself no stranger to dressing-up in female garb...joking:

"My mother-in-law thinks I'm effeminate...Compared to her...I am..!"

Funny, how connections occur...

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2 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
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erin
1d

Haha. I vote for no men in the ladies'. Not even if they completely excised their gonads. They are still males. In no way are they females.

When the law changes, and the occasional crossdresser walks in and passes, shrug. I am sure it has gone on for a long time. We don't exactly scrutinize each other when we are in there. But let them be and remain "illegitimate" in our spaces. Only then we can object, and have recourse, if and when such a person misbehaves.

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9 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
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