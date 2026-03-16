It’s a book that could have been written by some trans author called Philippa Pull-One. The whole ‘trans’ saga (now on its 47th sequel and at least 20 remakes already) has captivated, and horrified, many of us in equal measure.

This is something that should cross the political divide (and in large measure does). Whether you want Trump and Bibi to blow the Ayatollah’s silly hat off or whether you want to gaze lovingly into the Ayatollah’s eyes is immaterial when it comes to the importance and damage of the whole ‘trans’ thing.

What in the name of all that is good and decent and holy even is this hellish thing?

I don’t even know how to describe that ghoulish apparition in the picture above. If ‘gender’, whatever that term means, is supposed to be partly about the current societal mores and stereotypes that get applied on the basis of one’s sex, then what, exactly, are the bloody ‘stereotypes’ this freak is trying to live up to?

Oh, that’s cruel of you Rigger, to pick upon a sad edge case like this. Yes, I accept that charge. I could have gone with this instead

Selection boxes have really gone down hill these days

At least the ‘women’ in the pic above are more tastefully dressed. I don’t care much, to be honest - you do you, but a sack of potatoes in a suit is still a sack of potatoes in a suit. Or a skirt.

If these gents want to do the whole pantsuit and pearls thing - then go for it lads.

And that’s rather the point. Lads. Down to every last pore or sweaty bollock - whether they’re still attached or clinical waste - these are lads.

It doesn’t matter that some ‘pass’ better than others - that’s the luck of the genetic draw - that is immaterial. There is no version of reality in which they are actually women.

We can rail against reality all we like - it cares not one jot. As that awful saying goes “it is what it is” and no amount of cosmetic alteration or surgical scooping will change that reality.

This, I think, is really the issue at the heart of the whole ‘trans’ thing. Had it all just been about “I’m a guy, but I like pretending that I’m a woman, and that’s how I’m going to live” then maybe we could have shrugged our shoulders, raised an eyebrow or two, and just carried on with a live and let live approach. But that’s not what happened. We were forced, upon pain of cancellation and in some cases litigation, to all pretend that some magic had happened, that what was once a man was now a woman. Not a ‘woman’, but an actual woman.

Being a ‘woman’ became all about a feeling - and something wholly distinct from one’s actual biology. In many cases, like the mincey mincer Dylan Mulvaney, the image of ‘woman’ projected is more akin to the fun and frolicsome drag acts of yesteryear who fully understood they were presenting some parodic and over-done representation of certain stereotypes for entertainment.

There is a long tradition of this in entertainment and comedy. Over the top camp, and drag, when done right, can be very funny. Ask Dame Edna or Julian Clary.

I’m from the old-fashioned school of bollock-havers. Women, by virtue of the miracle of their reproductive capacity, should be cherished and honoured. It’s a special thing; as near to a miracle as I can imagine. Isn’t that all a bit too much Handmaid’s Tale there Rigger me old chum? Not really. You see, I do not require women to opt for this. But if they do opt for this then I think they should be honoured and respected and supported because, in every literal sense, children are our future and only women’s bodies have the power and natural magic to be able to produce a baby.

Doesn’t that discriminate against women who choose not to become mothers, or can’t? Yes, I suppose it does. So what? Are you saying we shouldn’t cherish the miracle of motherhood and afford special privileges for those who become mothers?

Elevation of one thing doesn’t mean we think the rest of you are shit, you know. That’s the kind of false dichotomy that drives things in this joyless sludge of Equity World™ we’ve built for ourselves.

Here’s the thing. One cannot ‘feel’ a baby into existence. You can’t ‘socially construct’ one - although I suppose conception is somewhat of a social act. You need the nitty gritty of biology and the hundreds of thousands of years of evolution that have gone into making women, and only women, capable of giving us the gift of the next generation.

At some point we really lost our way on all this. Motherhood, in certain ‘feminist’ circles, came to be seen as a burden, a means of enslavement, something The Patriarchy™ took full advantage of to keep women under their thumbs and in the kitchen. The very reason for the existence of females at all, at least in evolutionary and species terms, came to be seen as a wrongness - something to be ‘freed’ from. It was a zero-sum game of Satan’s devising. It never should have been seen in this zero-sum way. We could have elevated the status and rights of all women without having to denigrate motherhood.

The very thing that, in essence, defines the feminine became frowned upon. How did we ever let it get like this?

Womanhood, for many, came to be about the lifestyle - the clothes, the vacations, the brunches, the experiences (all gloriously relayed minute-by-minute on social media) - rather than about the fundamental thing that defined a woman in the first place. It’s perhaps a short step from there to believing being a woman is all about the feelings and how you present yourself.

The men, who wanted to be women (for whatever reason), saw all of this and it was something they could ‘do’ without having to bother about an entire prior life having to struggle with the demands of a female biology and the sometimes shitty and lascivious attitudes of the menfolk they encountered - not to mention the physical threat from the physically stronger half of the species.

I don’t want to suggest that all those brunches and vacations and experiences are somehow worthless - they’re not at all. What I am suggesting is, within that, the fundamental exigencies of our biology should not be ignored.

A man, pretending to be a woman, can do all of those things - the brunches, the vacations, the glam and glitter, or whatever else it is that a woman can do outside of their particular biology - but no man, ever, will be able to conceive a child and nurture it within their womb for 9 months.

Men can be mimics - but no more than that. They can pretend to have ‘periods’, and some do just that, but as they don’t have a womb lining, or even a womb to line, whatever it is they claim to be ‘experiencing’ sure as shit isn’t a period.

It is, then, in the rejection of reality that I draw the line. You’re a chunky guy trying to squeeze into that sexy little black pencil dress? I’m not going to lie - the eyebrow is going to raise until I get used to it. And if you just leave it at that, then we’re all good.

The moment you start trying to force me to pretend you’re a woman, or demand access to women’s spaces - then I’m going to have a few words about that.

But you’ve gone the whole hog and done the whole MeatLego™ thing why shouldn’t you be allowed access now? Well, that’s your choice to have all that done - not going to judge you on it - but none of us should be compelled to go along with your choices should we?

There are only two realistic boundaries here. We have the rigid and objective man/woman binary based on biology (with the possible exception of certain extremely rare DSD conditions). Or we could say only those men who have opted for the full surgery should be allowed access. I’m not commenting on the respective right/wrong of these boundaries (or the practicalities of enforcing them), but they are the only two based in objective reality.

Without them it’s all a bit of a free-for-all and any man who declares himself to be a ‘woman’ gets access because upon what basis, what boundary, do we say “No!”?

There’s no clear dividing line between self-declaration and the ‘true trans’ concept. There’s no applicable boundary there, because there’s no way to distinguish between the ‘true trans’ and some pervy manslab in a frock. Look at the picture at the start of this piece again. You want that in the same intimate space as your 12-year old daughter? Like hell you do. Pretend it’s a woman all you want, but if you’re going to tell me ‘no problem’ in this scenario, I won’t believe you and think you’re full of shit.

Now maybe Ms Shrek in that pic is actually the sweetest, gentlest, safest, thing you could imagine. You gonna gamble with your daughter on that?

Is any of this ‘fair’ to those who claim to just want to live their lives in peace as a ‘woman’? Probably not, but I really don’t care. Life isn’t fair - deal with it. You makes your bed, you lies in it. I see no reason why the rest of us need to suffer the consequences of your decisions. Your claim to ‘be’ a woman is the problem. It’s what’s giving the permission structure for people quite unlike you.

Drop the claims about reality, drop the demands, and we’re all good.

You do you however much you want, up to the point it starts affecting actual women.

A belated Happy Mother’s Day (UK version) to everyone it applies to - which isn’t anyone who ever had a pair of bollocks (or still does).

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