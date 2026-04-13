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Liz's avatar
Liz
2d

Great article, it’s insane that it’s all on point.

Here in Australia we are moving to ‘how to train your citizens Part 2’ with the government spending $20 million on how to reduce fuel consumption due to ‘fuel shortages’.

Suggestions include removing roof racks from your vehicle and changing tyre pressure. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

What’s worse is that community pages are suggesting their own ideas like only drive to the shops once a week etc etc etc oh and don’t keep topping up your car and cause a panic buy.

It’s causing me serious déjà vu not only because it’s a repeat of 2020 but because the same people that drove with a face mask on alone in their car are the same ones making community suggestions on how to conserve fuel. 🤷‍♀️ still fast asleep.

Please make it stop.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
2d

Controlled and legal immigration worked in the past in US. There was a quota for the number of visas issued and was based on which group will contribute to the country and not be a burden. In addition, the sponsors were responsible for the the new immigrants financially, including health insurance. And then the globalists took over.

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