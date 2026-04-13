I started writing on here, Substack, principally because of Covid. The world went insane, doo-lally, off its fucking trolley, and I needed some way to make sense of it and to vent. There isn’t one single picture to capture the degree of batshit madness that happened but this one might be partly representative

Or this

We don’t need to question whether these are “AI”, because we lived through all this utterly imbecilic shit.

I took this picture in an elevator in Norwich. Four stickers, one in each corner, instructing people to face into the corner. I still can’t believe ‘we’ fell for this crap. Rah, rah, follow the fucking science. Morons.

People, grown men and women, stood in front of cameras, every day and, with perfectly straight faces, went along with the most absurd gibberish. And now they wonder why so many people don’t trust ‘experts’ any more. Why the fuck would you after Covid?

Oh, they just got it a bit wrong. It was all new. They were still learning . . . yada, yada, yada.

Bollocks.

I’ve come to the realization that most of my writing is essentially me going WTAF? It’s the struggle to come to terms with the uncomfortable awareness that I’m sharing this planet with a significant number of people who, to put it mildly, are nutters.

And, yes, I have frequently asked myself the question “Is it me? Am I the crazy one?”. I’ll let others be the judge of that.

It was a curious thing to see that opposition to the ‘Official’ screaming batshit insanity Covid narrative split along party lines to a noticeable extent. This was particularly true of the whole ‘vaccination’ debacle. The ‘left’, those whose natural bent is to distrust big bad nasty corporations, got solidly behind Big Pharma which has an appalling record of honesty and integrity. Meanwhile, those on the ‘right’, traditionally big supporters of industry and the big corporations, said “come anywhere near me with that fucking needle you untrustworthy goons, and I’ll blow your fucking head off” (I paraphrase somewhat).

And here we are, again, today with much the same kind of split over immigration. The ‘left’ in the past criticized low-wage immigration because it was seen to be exploitative and to undermine the pay and conditions of other workers (citizens). The ‘right’ tended to like the exploitation because it meant more profits. That is, obviously, a very broad brush stroke there, but you get the idea. The ‘meaning’ of what it is to be ‘left’ and ‘right’ has shifted over the years, in some respects.

When I was growing up and taking my first stumbling steps into adulthood I was definitely on the left - or the left as it existed then. It was all about ‘class’ as essentially defined by economics. Bid, bad corporations and institutions exploited the downtrodden workers - that sort of thing. It was all about levelling things out through the mechanisms of government and taxation etc.

There’s still some of that in today’s ‘left’, but it has effectively become an ideology that primarily cares about identity groups and how one identity group, in particular, wields power and Oppresses™ all the other identity groups. Where ‘economics’ comes into it, it tends to be more on the line of “this group is poorer than this group, on average - must be Oppression™”

Racism back then (and not ‘power and prejudice’ or whatever wanky revision the ‘academics’ came up with) was seen to be an ugly thing - quite independent of who was doing it or which group was doing it to whom. Back then, we’d fully taken on board the whole content of character thing. These days we are, particularly if you’re white, supposed not only to notice colour but to imbue it with a special meaning and a set of associated feelings. We’re supposed to see an Oppressed™ person weighed down by the ‘system’ that, in their stupid terminology, “wasn’t built for them”.

In other words we’re supposed to see people with different skin shades as victims.

The racism angle is important today, because when it comes to the issues of immigration it’s the principle tool used to suppress concerns about it. You have concerns with immigration? You racist bastard.

The waters are a bit muddied because as we’ve certainly seen in the UK with the rise of Reform and Restore (both anti-immigration in its current form - although there’s a growing sense that Reform aren’t really being serious) that a number of their ‘supporters’ are indeed what I would call racist according to the old-school definition - at least if we look at the posts on social media, some of which (but by no means all) may be bot-generated to create a false impression.

We end up, in effect and probably by design, being left with one of those false binaries - accept millions of people into your country or you’re a racist.

I live in the UK in a county called Norfolk. There’s an interesting tale, which happens to be true, that illustrates the way (some) people in the UK did things. During WWII we had a lot of US servicemen stationed here. Some of them were, goodness, gracious me, black. The US military top knobs at the time didn’t want the blacks to mix with the whites and were upset when the locals didn’t care and let them into the pubs and other establishments. The local feeling, which was expressed at the time, was that “They’re being sent to fight and possibly die for us. If they’re good enough for that, they’re good enough to eat and drink with”.

We’re never going to wholly get rid of racism at an individual level - some people will always just be like that - but the UK, in general, has been a reasonably (reasonable with some caveats) tolerant and welcoming place for people from all over the world. It was definitely worse when I was a kid, though, and overt racism was fairly common at an individual level, but as the younger generation grew up, and as I grew up, more aligned with the ideology of content of character, this nastiness reduced quite significantly. It was still there because some people are just arseholes, but it became nowhere near as awful as it was.

By the time my kids went to school this unpleasant nastiness based on race had pretty much evaporated. The kids didn’t give a shit about ‘race’ at least not in my neck of the woods and according to my kids.

And then, of course, we got the ‘woke’ who seemed hell-bent on bringing back race into everything and turning the clock back on all this. Thankfully, my kids seem to have been fortunate to have been educated in something of a sweet spot before the crudfest known as ‘woke’ took hold.

The notion has arisen that borders are just fictional lines on a map, which is sort of technically true, and that everyone, anywhere, has the ‘right’ to simply walk into another country and be fully-entitled to whatever goodies are on offer there. It generally only works in one direction, though. It’s a standard that only gets applied to the ‘western’ nations who, in this view, don’t really have countries of their own any more.

If, for example, you said that millions of white people from Europe should emigrate to some African nation and change the culture there through sheer weight of numbers, this would be seen as horrific and ‘colonial’. This basically means that there’s no real principle in operation here, but a race-based punitive ideology similar to DEI.

I’m an idealist at heart. I’d like to see a world without borders run for the benefit of all in some kind of Star Trek future civilization fashion. Yeah, right. I also know this is just naivete on steroids. People just aren’t like that - they need smaller ‘centres of importance’ to build their lives around - family, village, county, country etc. They just aren’t going to commit to some global blob of mushiness.

As they get older, most people begin to more appreciate the often huge chasm between “I would like to see that happen” and being able to do whatever ‘that’ is. Everyone should be paid this much as a minimum, for example? Nice idea - I’d definitely like to see everyone who puts in a fair day’s work get paid enough to live with dignity and to support a family. Now, let’s talk about the practicalities of making that happen. Doesn’t look quite so rosy when you dig into a bit.

We’ve just had the figures in the UK released which shows that tax revenue from income has, for the first time I believe, dropped below the amount paid in benefits. I think the figures were £331 billion in income tax vs £333 billion in benefit payments, annually. Now, some of those benefits are also paid to low-income families so it’s not all about giving stuff to people who haven’t really contributed - and also income tax is only one of the measures of taxation - there are a whole range of sales taxes, for example (don’t ask just how much of that nice glass of wine you’re enjoying belongs to the government). The total tax revenue is, I believe, something like £1.3 trillion annually at the moment. Even so, it’s a worrying figure and we have to start to wonder just how sustainable this is - to borrow a phrase from the eco-loons.

So, the basic thing, the central question we need to work out, is along the lines of the following : we have all this money coming in, what the hell should we spend it on?

At the moment, as far as I know, we’re also paying out around £116 billion annually just in interest payments on our national debt alone. And we keep on borrowing to prop up this crazy Ponzi-like scheme. So getting our spending priorities in order seems kind of essential to me. I know this is very much ‘household economics’ applied at a national level - which people in the know tend to scoff at - but at some point we’re going to have to face up to reality. We always do - at some point.

We are, allegedly, one of the wealthiest countries in the world (I think we rank around 8th) although that’s not really the ‘feeling’ if you live here - our lived experience, so to speak. Some are doing just fine, an awful lot just aren’t.

I remember a headline from the BBC last year which proudly proclaimed that the hotel bill for housing (asylum) immigrants had dropped by 30% to something like £2 billion. Small change? We’re so used to flinging around numbers like 2 billion that we forget just how truly big a number like a billion actually is.

In income tax terms based on a median UK salary of £37k and the consequent £7k just in income tax this means that about 5,500 people are working for a whole year just to pay this single hotel bill for asylum seekers.

[Edit* : I thought this was a bit low when I wrote it. Of course, I did the sums wrong. Doh! I used the figure of £37k instead of the correct £7k figure. Pillock!

And even then I missed a zero - even this (incorrect with £37k) calculation should yield about 55,000 people. Double pillock!

Anyway - when you do the sums correctly it’s actually about 280,000 people working for a year to pay that bill. Wow!]

You may think this is entirely worth it - some do - but very little discussion seems to exist about why we should be doing it. We just seem to automatically assume that it’s “the right thing to do” - but when did the UK, or any country for that matter, become responsible for people who find themselves in dire straits in their own countries?

It’s a charitable endeavour - and that’s OK when you can afford it. I would agree it’s a good and worthwhile thing to do, if you have the money. But where’s the discussion on the limits here? How many can we practicably afford to take in? Is there a limit in the eyes of some?

And that’s just asylum seekers. Or, as we probably should write; ‘asylum’ seekers, because we know that they’re not all legitimate ‘asylum’ cases by a long way (some are, obviously). It’s also curious how mainly the men flee from these supposedly dangerous places leaving their families in (presumably) dire straits back home.

When it comes to legal immigration it’s actually much worse. Legal immigrants are a net drain on our economy at the moment. It shouldn’t be this way, but it is. We’re struggling financially, quite badly, and yet we’ve ‘brought in’ a whole bunch of people, millions, who aren’t helping, but making things worse. How does this make any kind of sense?

For me the principle is quite simple. Only citizens of a nation should be entitled to full government (financial) benefits. If you can’t afford to pay your way without government assistance, then don’t come. That’s the basis upon which I lived in another (non-UK) country for 10 years and no-one was doing the whole pearl-clutching thing about how bigoted and terrible that country was.

I was allowed to bring in immediate family (spouse, children) but only if I could support them financially. Brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, the next door neighbour’s dentist? Not a chance.

If I, me, decide I want to live in another place, even if I decide I want to live there permanently, why on earth should this give me the ‘right’ to bring anyone else in? Of course it shouldn’t. It should be no more than a factor (one of many) in any individual’s application, that they have family already in the country, and each application for residence needs to be judged on an individual basis. Why should any country accept applicant X just because their brother, for example, already lives in that country? Other than a familial bond, what else does this applicant ‘bring to the table’? That’s the question.

The other thing that happened where I used to live? They had pretty much zero tolerance for anyone who made themselves unwelcome. If I caused a ruckus I’d be back on a flight home the next day - and quite rightly so. And we’re not even talking about serious crime here. There’d be no ‘process’, no endless appeals process and judicial fuckwittery that stretched into months. I was a guest and expected to behave accordingly. If I didn’t like them rules I could always fuck off back home. No one forced me to live there.

Immigration is awesome when it’s done right. But it has to be akin to a mutually beneficial relationship. I’m not seeing much ‘mutual’ going on in some places - particularly with the crop of immigrants recently (close to a 10,000% increase in average net yearly migration since the turn of the century) and the figures show that only 1 in 4 of those (adult) immigrants is actually in employment. How are we, as a country, benefitting from that? I don’t know. Better curries? More places to get my hair cut?

And then there’s the cultural impact. An impact which is mostly dismissed by the ‘left’ as being some kind of ‘far-right’ concern. Here’s how the so-called Boriswave looked in the UK

That big pink bump on the right there represents a potential massive clash of cultures - which is actually what we’re seeing now in many places. It’s mixed - with some good and some bad (see footnote above).

The question remains; why is it incumbent upon us to take so many people in when there is no discernible benefit to us in doing so?

And it’s not just on the benefit side of things we must focus - ask people in Sweden, for example, how they like being the most dangerous place in Europe right now as a result of a far too-lax immigration policy? Or perhaps we should ask young British girls in places like Rotherham?

None of these decisions about mass immigration are consequence free. We need to be realistic about those consequences. We should neither exaggerate nor downplay those consequences.

And now let’s examine what one of the political parties currently gaining traction in the UK have to say about it all. The Greens enjoy just under 20% support in the polls with that percentage being much higher in the younger demographic. You can read the basics here

From that Substack Note

Every illegal arrival gets an automatic visa. No questions. No country of origin checks. Free legal advice to regularise their status. No penalty for being here unlawfully. Guaranteed accommodation. Families get a house or flat with exclusive use. Free Universal Basic Income. No work required. Full NHS access from the moment they arrive — and their policy explicitly states these rights remain even if their asylum case is rejected. And then — and I need you to read this carefully — they want to give every visa resident the right to vote in all elections and referendums.

That’s insane. It’s a triumph of the gooey mush of feelings over anything remotely resembling practicality.

If we don’t grapple with this insanity now, we’re going to have to grapple with much worse in a couple of decades, or even sooner.

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