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Anneliese Gordon's avatar
Anneliese Gordon
6d

We do control the world. All of it. In fact we all walk around shouting 'Accio', 'Aguamenti', 'Alohomora', 'Expecto Patronum' (we're using a lot of that lately to be fair), 'Lumos', 'Reparo', 'Stupefy' (for when Expecto Patronum hasn't worked terribly well) and 'Wingardium Leviosa'. My very favourite of course is 'Avada Kedavra' (the killing curse, causing instant death). It's all very Harry Potter. I'm surprised you've not seen us all doing it on a regular basis.

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3 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
6d

You've made my day!

If "the Jews" were controlling the world, they would be smarter than driving it into extinction. :)

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