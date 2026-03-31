Apparently, so I’ve been told, the Jews control the world.

That’s nice.

Although this is a nonsense, I kind of actually wish it were true. I mean, someone needs to turn us around from the course we’re on; the Titanic of civilisation is heading straight for the iceberg of insanity and we’re on the deck fiddling with our pronouns.

I’ve even seen people make the claim that all of our current immigration woes in the ‘west’ are the fault of those pesky Jews. It’s a plan, you see, to destroy the west from within. For reasons I guess. I mean it’s entirely obvious why the Jews would want to fill the west up with a murderous bunch of freaks who detest the very ground upon which a Jew walks. I mean, the Jews obviously decided that the 50 plus Islamic states as enemies wasn’t quite enough for them? They needed more?

And not just any old states either, but states with nuclear capabilities. I guess they’re thinking of the future and just got a bit addicted to Midnight Hammering and need a fresh supply of demented nations with nuclear weapons.

As I understand it the Knesset recently voted in favour of introducing the death penalty for terrorism offences. Or, as the progressive bowl of custard mind would have it, for resistance offences. Hamas, those bastions of civil rights and rationality and staunch supporters of due legal process, were outraged. This violates International Law™, they said.

And, just like that, the average IQ of the world dropped several points.

In Iran, although we fervently hope and pray for not much longer, they make nice civic art installations by hanging gay people from cranes. It’s probably not artwork that your average progressive tit would throw a can of baked beans over, but the violation of International Law™ angle is probably not one that would occur to them.

Yes, yes, I know I should be all rational and less snarky and perhaps try to write in a more professional style and patiently explain history and shit like that. But seriously, actually not seriously, the Jews control the world? I feel that even trying to address this at a rational level would require some kind of lobotomy.

It wouldn’t make any difference if I did, anyway. People have convinced themselves that the dastardly sons and daughters of Zion are responsible for all the world’s ills. If only there were no more Jews, they seem to say, there’d be no more suicide vests, massacres of Christians, planes flown into buildings, beheadings, and other such delights. We’d all be nutting the pavements like some kind of toy nodding dog (the only dogs we’d be allowed). Without the Jews, you see, Islam would be bloody amazing - the Jews are responsible for every atrocity perpetrated in the name of Islam throughout history - and definitely for the 50,000 plus of them in the last 25 years alone.

Let’s suppose the deranged ravings of the anti-Zionists were correct and that the Jews were plotting to turn the entire world into some ‘greater Israel’. Would that be preferable to life under Hamas, ISIS, the Taliban, the Muslim Brotherhood (etc, etc, etc, etc, etc)?

Would I rather live in Tel Aviv or Kabul?

Oh goodness, that’s such a difficult question to answer isn’t it?

Given the statements of some I’ve heard directly (i.e. in real life - or perhaps it would be better to describe it as in surreal life) that the Jews are the worst evil ever to plague the planet (yes, really) then one can only assume these geniuses would actually prefer to live in Kabul. Since some of the people saying these things were women - they’d better get some words in now before the good and gentle people of the Taliban variety prevent them from speaking in public at all!

But, let’s face it, consistency is not really a stand-out feature of what passes for the progressive ‘mind’ these days.

I was talking to a chap who assured me he’d spoken to a Palestinian (via Facetime) who had to carry the dead body of his brother back from the food line where he’d been shot by the IDF. A 4km walk back to his tent. Maybe I’m just too cynical but my “I’ll take things that never happened for a few Shekels” meter started overheating. I tried to engage. Oops.

Did you see the IDF shoot this person, or were you just told that?

He got angry, very angry, as if even daring to question the absolute veracity of the Palestinian narrator was tantamount to sacrilege. When I asked “Why would the IDF shoot people getting food aid?” his answer was somewhat revealing:

“Because they’re like that”

How on earth does one even begin to dismantle this crudfest of stupidity and emotional pillockry? Anyone got any ideas, because I’m fresh out of them?

I was beginning to fear for my safety if I pressed further - he was getting that angry with the questioning. Could the story be true? Yes, it could. Is it likely it is true? No, it is not. But there was no way I could explore the range of possible options here without losing a few teeth.

It could have been a rogue IDF person. It could have been that the ‘brother’ had a weapon and was dealt with accordingly. It could have been Hamas who shot him to discourage people from getting aid and for propaganda purposes against the IDF. It could have just been a complete tissue of lies. All sorts of possibilities immediately spring to mind and each needs to be considered and weighted for plausibility.

So in the midst of this ‘genocide’ that they’re conducting, the IDF oversee the distribution of food aid and take random pot shots at those lining up? Not really a very effective technique in one’s genocide arsenal - but I suppose the IDF like it slow and cruel and for it to take years and years because they’re just like that, don’t you know?

Fuck me - I despair.

Try to engage on almost any political issue these days and this is what it’s like. Not overly happy with ‘women’ with swingy bits in the wrong places? You transphobe - lose a few more teeth. Don’t much like several million immigrants arriving in your country in the space of a decade? You far-right fascisty Hitlery thing - got any teeth left? Oh good, let’s see what we can do about that.

Back when I was a PhD student at Imperial I witnessed two of my fellow students having a bit of a verbal ding-dong. It seemed quite heated. I said that maybe they should calm down. They turned to me and laughed. We’re Jews they said (one was from Canada and the other from Iraq), this is what we do. We’re really good friends. This is nothing. In hindsight, although I thought it was quite vicious at the time, it was really nothing like the sheer anger I’ve witnessed when trying to counter the various accusations against Jews today.

I got the impression from these guys - well, more than an impression because this is what they told me - that strong argument was an integral part of Jewish culture. It is welcomed and pursued because it’s the best way to get at the truth. Now that’s cool. No wonder this tiny, tiny group of people in world percentage terms punch way above their weight. They’re trained to use their minds.

So, yes, let’s really have the Jews control the world. Please. Maybe we’d all start using our minds again.

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