I first learned about Linear Algebra principally through the auspices of quantum mechanics. It wasn’t until I was lecturing at a university that I first had to learn about it properly, as a subject in its own right, when I gave the Intro to Linear Algebra course as a mathematical course. I already knew almost all of the things in the course, but it was really useful to have to draw it all together into one (hopefully) coherent whole and approach it from a purely mathematical viewpoint.

It’s really beautiful stuff.

I used to joke to my students that the course was basically about the 4,367 different ways to say the words linear independence.

Although we generally first learn about QM by building up to that thing known as the Schrödinger Equation, which in a position representation is the familiar second order partial differential equation, the base of QM is really linear algebra.

Back when I was doing my undergraduate degree those of us doing the “Theoretical Physics” option had to attend lectures on differential equations given by the maths department. I remember the lecturer on the opening day with his fine Geordie accent, shaking his head wistfully, and telling us that “This course is about how to solve linear differential equations. If you end up with a non-linear one, you might as well just pack up your bags and go home”.

He was only half-joking.

Perhaps he was speaking from bitter experience of having to try to solve one of these non-linear buggers.

What is generally meant by ‘solve’ here is getting a solution in closed form - which basically means you end up with a nice function, or expression, as the solution. So, for example, if you try to solve the (linear) equation x" + Ax = 0 what’s really being asked is the following

What function x(t), when differentiated twice, gives you the answer -Ax(t) ?

The A here is just a constant, or a number. As many of you will already know, the answer here is a sine or cosine function (or some addition of the two). Those miserable things you first learned about by drawing endless triangles actually pop up again when trying to solve this equation. Is it an important equation? You bet it is. It’s basically the ‘default’ condition of the constituents of the world to a crude first approximation.

The fundamental forces we know about are what are called conservative forces - but this basically implies that things subject to these forces, to a first approximation, sit in a potential well for which the subsequent motion is one of these sine or cosine things.

Who’d have thought that trying figure out things like opposite over hypotenuse for triangles would turn out to be important for how things move?

Well, that’s all very nice in our clean, theoretical world where we can imagine the ideal of a single particle being acted upon by some force, but the world is just a teensy-tiny bit more complicated than that.

Those particles don’t live in glorious isolation - they’re not the physics equivalent of some “Atoms First” movement. And when you start adding more objects/particles into the mix things (very, very, quickly) get insanely messy. Two things interacting purely through the auspices of gravity? A relative doddle. It’s rocket science, but not as we know it.

Add in a third object and, holy sheet, things, all of a sudden, get insanely complicated and we don’t know how to solve the subsequent equations (except computationally). Just going from two to three turns a nice, easy problem that an undergraduate can solve into something for which we just have to pack up our bags and go home.

A few years ago I had to have an operation to get the cataract problem fixed. I was a bit shocked because I thought that was an ‘old person’ problem and whilst I was kind of getting there I definitely wasn’t quite yet in the wrinkly bracket. The consultant told me that whilst it’s (relatively) unusual for the UK, it was more common to have a younger age profile in other countries where there’s more sun and more UV. And where had I been for the prior decade? Yup - a hotter country than the UK.

Anyway, as I was having the procedure done, I began to try to distract myself from the fact that some guy was slicing my eye open and to think about everything that had to be in place for this operation to happen. The operation was a success and near miraculous for me; I ended up with better vision than I’d ever had.

But all of the things that needed to be in place for that miracle? First, there’s the understanding itself. It’s not like you can get some random guy to firkle about with a kitchen knife from IKEA and to stick a bit of glass in there is it? So someone has to know what they’re doing, and be good at it. And how did they know this whole procedure could be done, and done successfully, in the first place?

The accumulation of knowledge, over decades, to get to this point must be quite significant. And then there’s the ‘kitchen knife’ itself. It must be some beautifully manufactured precision tool. Maybe a laser was used - I don’t know because I couldn’t really see all that well at the time. And then there’s the new lens itself - which someone had to make to sufficient accuracy and purity to be able to sit in my eye for the next few (hopefully) decades.

There’s all the precision measurement tools that were being used to make sure everything was being done correctly. Somebody made those.

All the bits and bobs, the metals, the lights, the knife/laser, all of that gets made from stuff. Stuff which definitely doesn’t start its life in that form. It has to be yanked from the ground or elsewhere and then someone has to refine it in some industrial process which itself has a ‘chain of custody’ stretching back many decades. Before that refinement takes places all of this ‘stuff’ has to be transported - and that process and how well it works has its own ‘chain of custody’ too.

You get the idea.

This enormously complex web of things has to all be in place so that some rando like me (and thousands of other similar randos) can get their eyes fixed and see properly again. It’s bloody marvellous that is - this is civilization at its finest.

Now what about all the things that have to be in place for a civilization capable of doing all these things to exist? Stability, education, the rule of law, trade backed by laws, some system that gives an incentive for everything (that nasty ‘capitalism’ stuff in this case), and so on. None of this would have happened without any of that.

We should ponder here what kind of societies made all of this happen? Personally, I think we just stole all that technology and know-how from Wakanda. Am I right? Snarky ‘colonialist’ comments aside - there is so much more than just colonial plunder going on here isn’t there? It took a particular kind of society to emerge which could drive this all forward. That really happened, historically, in only one place done by people with a particular culture and history. I’ll let you fill in the blanks.

Was this explosion of progress and development some kind of ‘accident’ that could have happened anywhere? I think not. What great new strides forward do you think the Taliban will make, for example?

But we are definitely not in “single particle + force” territory here. We’re in thousands of interacting particles territory.

Now, suppose you’re some person who thinks he knows ‘the answer’. You see all of this stuff, this progress, but you also see the inequalities it has produced. The human heart rails against the assumed injustice of it all - as it should. Ah, you say, I know how to fix all of that. You speechify and remonstrate and get the masses frothed up with the wonder of your vision for the future. You eventually get into power and then . . .

You fuck it all up

Because you’ve forgotten that we’re not in linear algebra territory but in non-linear differential equation territory and there ain’t no bugger in the world who can do anything other than pack their bags and go home at that point.

We have been spending an extraordinary amount of time, recently, excoriating our history and culture here in Europe and in the US when we should have been glorying in it because, for whatever reason, it has been the prime driver of material wealth and advancement for the entire globe. Some things we might look back on and wish we’d done differently, with the benefit of hindsight, but overall the ‘European project’ as we might call it has been a wonder for the entire world.

I just wish they’d stop trying to give me a complex about all of that.

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