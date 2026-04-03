Giving Ourselves a Complex
I first learned about Linear Algebra principally through the auspices of quantum mechanics. It wasn’t until I was lecturing at a university that I first had to learn about it properly, as a subject in its own right, when I gave the Intro to Linear Algebra course as a mathematical course. I already knew almost all of the things in the course, but it was really useful to have to draw it all together into one (hopefully) coherent whole and approach it from a purely mathematical viewpoint.
It’s really beautiful stuff.
I used to joke to my students that the course was basically about the 4,367 different ways to say the words linear independence.
Although we generally first learn about QM by building up to that thing known as the Schrödinger Equation, which in a position representation is the familiar second order partial differential equation, the base of QM is really linear algebra.
Back when I was doing my undergraduate degree those of us doing the “Theoretical Physics” option had to attend lectures on differential equations given by the maths department. I remember the lecturer on the opening day with his fine Geordie accent, shaking his head wistfully, and telling us that “This course is about how to solve linear differential equations. If you end up with a non-linear one, you might as well just pack up your bags and go home”.
He was only half-joking.
Perhaps he was speaking from bitter experience of having to try to solve one of these non-linear buggers.
What is generally meant by ‘solve’ here is getting a solution in closed form - which basically means you end up with a nice function, or expression, as the solution. So, for example, if you try to solve the (linear) equation x" + Ax = 0 what’s really being asked is the following
What function x(t), when differentiated twice, gives you the answer -Ax(t) ?
The A here is just a constant, or a number. As many of you will already know, the answer here is a sine or cosine function (or some addition of the two). Those miserable things you first learned about by drawing endless triangles actually pop up again when trying to solve this equation. Is it an important equation? You bet it is. It’s basically the ‘default’ condition of the constituents of the world to a crude first approximation.
The fundamental forces we know about are what are called conservative forces - but this basically implies that things subject to these forces, to a first approximation, sit in a potential well for which the subsequent motion is one of these sine or cosine things1.
Who’d have thought that trying figure out things like opposite over hypotenuse for triangles would turn out to be important for how things move?
Well, that’s all very nice in our clean, theoretical world where we can imagine the ideal of a single particle being acted upon by some force, but the world is just a teensy-tiny bit more complicated than that.
Those particles don’t live in glorious isolation - they’re not the physics equivalent of some “Atoms First” movement. And when you start adding more objects/particles into the mix things (very, very, quickly) get insanely messy. Two things interacting purely through the auspices of gravity? A relative doddle. It’s rocket science, but not as we know it.
Add in a third object and, holy sheet, things, all of a sudden, get insanely complicated and we don’t know how to solve the subsequent equations (except computationally). Just going from two to three turns a nice, easy problem that an undergraduate can solve into something for which we just have to pack up our bags and go home.
A few years ago I had to have an operation to get the cataract problem fixed. I was a bit shocked because I thought that was an ‘old person’ problem and whilst I was kind of getting there I definitely wasn’t quite yet in the wrinkly bracket. The consultant told me that whilst it’s (relatively) unusual for the UK, it was more common to have a younger age profile in other countries where there’s more sun and more UV. And where had I been for the prior decade? Yup - a hotter country than the UK.
Anyway, as I was having the procedure done, I began to try to distract myself from the fact that some guy was slicing my eye open and to think about everything that had to be in place for this operation to happen. The operation was a success and near miraculous for me; I ended up with better vision than I’d ever had.
But all of the things that needed to be in place for that miracle? First, there’s the understanding itself. It’s not like you can get some random guy to firkle about with a kitchen knife from IKEA and to stick a bit of glass in there is it? So someone has to know what they’re doing, and be good at it. And how did they know this whole procedure could be done, and done successfully, in the first place?
The accumulation of knowledge, over decades, to get to this point must be quite significant. And then there’s the ‘kitchen knife’ itself. It must be some beautifully manufactured precision tool. Maybe a laser was used - I don’t know because I couldn’t really see all that well at the time. And then there’s the new lens itself - which someone had to make to sufficient accuracy and purity to be able to sit in my eye for the next few (hopefully) decades.
There’s all the precision measurement tools that were being used to make sure everything was being done correctly. Somebody made those.
All the bits and bobs, the metals, the lights, the knife/laser, all of that gets made from stuff. Stuff which definitely doesn’t start its life in that form. It has to be yanked from the ground or elsewhere and then someone has to refine it in some industrial process which itself has a ‘chain of custody’ stretching back many decades. Before that refinement takes places all of this ‘stuff’ has to be transported - and that process and how well it works has its own ‘chain of custody’ too.
You get the idea.
This enormously complex web of things has to all be in place so that some rando like me (and thousands of other similar randos) can get their eyes fixed and see properly again. It’s bloody marvellous that is - this is civilization at its finest.
Now what about all the things that have to be in place for a civilization capable of doing all these things to exist? Stability, education, the rule of law, trade backed by laws, some system that gives an incentive for everything (that nasty ‘capitalism’ stuff in this case), and so on. None of this would have happened without any of that.
We should ponder here what kind of societies made all of this happen? Personally, I think we just stole all that technology and know-how from Wakanda. Am I right? Snarky ‘colonialist’ comments aside - there is so much more than just colonial plunder going on here isn’t there? It took a particular kind of society to emerge which could drive this all forward. That really happened, historically, in only one place done by people with a particular culture and history2. I’ll let you fill in the blanks.
Was this explosion of progress and development some kind of ‘accident’ that could have happened anywhere? I think not. What great new strides forward do you think the Taliban will make, for example?
But we are definitely not in “single particle + force” territory here. We’re in thousands of interacting particles territory.
Now, suppose you’re some person who thinks he knows ‘the answer’. You see all of this stuff, this progress, but you also see the inequalities it has produced. The human heart rails against the assumed injustice of it all - as it should. Ah, you say, I know how to fix all of that. You speechify and remonstrate and get the masses frothed up with the wonder of your vision for the future. You eventually get into power and then . . .
You fuck it all up
Because you’ve forgotten that we’re not in linear algebra territory but in non-linear differential equation territory and there ain’t no bugger in the world who can do anything other than pack their bags and go home at that point.
We have been spending an extraordinary amount of time, recently, excoriating our history and culture here in Europe and in the US when we should have been glorying in it because, for whatever reason, it has been the prime driver of material wealth and advancement for the entire globe. Some things we might look back on and wish we’d done differently, with the benefit of hindsight, but overall the ‘European project’ as we might call it has been a wonder for the entire world.
I just wish they’d stop trying to give me a complex about all of that.
A conservative force is such that if you displace something a little bit from its equilibrium position, when it’s subject to one of these conservative forces, the force has a tendency to ‘pull it back’ towards equilibrium. You then, in this first ‘small perturbation’ approximation, get this jiggle back and forth about the equilibrium position. In other words, an oscillation
I think other cultures, other than ‘European’ could have achieved this - they had the stability and education and were making advancements too - but, for some reason, it went absolutely wild in Europe in the space of a very short time in historical terms. It’s worth understanding the foundations of this so that we can protect those things, don’t you think?
A geat piece of work Sir. An absolute banger...one of your best.
Being a computational mathematician by trade with a large side order of physics (with a long career in radar engineering as a result...who would've guessed?!) I always appreciate your perspectives on mathematics. It really is the foundation of everything. Those squiggles are *really really* important to our civilisation. I appreciate having indoor flushing toilets, electric lights, clean water etc, and they all ultimately come from the squiggles. Sadly, our so-called "leaders" appear to see making money from foreign fee paying students as more important than the squiggles. This will ultimately be to the detriment of us all.
I was in a lab yesterday having X-ray and MRI images taken of my knees, which are damaged through years of soldiering, bush walking, skiing and tennis. While lying inside the giant doughnut machine (which was making every terrifying scifi ping, siren and shriek one could imagine) I contemplated the giant level of intellectual effort required to get to a point where detailed 3D models of my knee structures could be made without requiring a surgeon to cut me up with a knife. As with your eye surgery, what a triumph of many great intellects working together, and of our civilisation as a whole.
Once again though...it requires squiggles, and people to put those squiggles on whiteboards. I venture that none of the crowd of primitive savages who've been rampaging through Clapham over the last few days, terrorising women and children and stealing and breaking shit for entertainment...none of those creatures will ever write a squiggle on a whiteboard. They take and take and take, without giving anything back, and everybody is poorer for their presence among us.
Those people, I strongly believe, had better look to their futures, because if they continue on their current path of pissing people off, their futures will be short and unpleasant.
"The accumulation of knowledge, over decades, to get to this point must be quite significant."
Make that centuries of purposeful development with intent and after-/fore-thought. Make it millennia without purposeful development.
Also the answer to your pondering why it was the Europeans who developed into the superior cultures of the planet: competition, war, and a racial-cultural foundation that was about finding out what, how and why things works the way the do, out of necessity at first, curiosity second.
For the European cultures (or races to use the 19th century scientific term) there was no "The sky is blue because god wills it so" - but for islam, judaism, hinduism, and the rest of them the answer was always that: things are the way they are because that's the way they are, and the way they are is how they are supposed to be, so know your place or it'll go bad for you.
In a very real sense, the history of Europe since 700BC or so has been our cultural inheritance and make-up as peoples resisting the upper classes trying to import and impart the fatalism and lack of curisity and challenge that has kept the Subcontinent, China, and most all of Africa back.
(Heh, understanding this stuff is to me, like understanding physics is to you I'm guessing. I could write an essay on this in my mind while at the dentists or undergoing a CT-scan. Give me a linear equation and I might follow along - might - if you also give me a step-by-step guide on how to do the operations.
But don't expect me to understand what I did.)
Speaking of medical procedures and what goes into them - it was an evolutionary process. I've got one of Mom's old tomes on medicine and it contains a huge chapter on medical history, with pictures. Look up the history of trepanning for a right horrorshow - also an example of getting things right by accident. Some cultures that used trepanning had as part of the ritual surrounding it the practice of immersing the instruments (obsidian or flint dep. on place) in boiling water, into which herbs were placed, while prayers/spells (same thing, really) were chanted.
This to drive away impure spirits.
Or in other words, they noticed what worked better, but couldnt fathom why and so inventend an explanation that fit their narrative of reality, as we would say today.
And that brings me back to the problem for us and non-Europeans: they too interpret and develop according to their narrative of reality.
And some narratives, as evidenced by the USA & Europe (in media), are cul-de-sacs.
When your explanation for why the sky is blue is "Allah wills it so", there's no place for your race to go but backwards and inwards.