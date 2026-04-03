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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
3d

A geat piece of work Sir. An absolute banger...one of your best.

Being a computational mathematician by trade with a large side order of physics (with a long career in radar engineering as a result...who would've guessed?!) I always appreciate your perspectives on mathematics. It really is the foundation of everything. Those squiggles are *really really* important to our civilisation. I appreciate having indoor flushing toilets, electric lights, clean water etc, and they all ultimately come from the squiggles. Sadly, our so-called "leaders" appear to see making money from foreign fee paying students as more important than the squiggles. This will ultimately be to the detriment of us all.

I was in a lab yesterday having X-ray and MRI images taken of my knees, which are damaged through years of soldiering, bush walking, skiing and tennis. While lying inside the giant doughnut machine (which was making every terrifying scifi ping, siren and shriek one could imagine) I contemplated the giant level of intellectual effort required to get to a point where detailed 3D models of my knee structures could be made without requiring a surgeon to cut me up with a knife. As with your eye surgery, what a triumph of many great intellects working together, and of our civilisation as a whole.

Once again though...it requires squiggles, and people to put those squiggles on whiteboards. I venture that none of the crowd of primitive savages who've been rampaging through Clapham over the last few days, terrorising women and children and stealing and breaking shit for entertainment...none of those creatures will ever write a squiggle on a whiteboard. They take and take and take, without giving anything back, and everybody is poorer for their presence among us.

Those people, I strongly believe, had better look to their futures, because if they continue on their current path of pissing people off, their futures will be short and unpleasant.

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4 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3d

"The accumulation of knowledge, over decades, to get to this point must be quite significant."

Make that centuries of purposeful development with intent and after-/fore-thought. Make it millennia without purposeful development.

Also the answer to your pondering why it was the Europeans who developed into the superior cultures of the planet: competition, war, and a racial-cultural foundation that was about finding out what, how and why things works the way the do, out of necessity at first, curiosity second.

For the European cultures (or races to use the 19th century scientific term) there was no "The sky is blue because god wills it so" - but for islam, judaism, hinduism, and the rest of them the answer was always that: things are the way they are because that's the way they are, and the way they are is how they are supposed to be, so know your place or it'll go bad for you.

In a very real sense, the history of Europe since 700BC or so has been our cultural inheritance and make-up as peoples resisting the upper classes trying to import and impart the fatalism and lack of curisity and challenge that has kept the Subcontinent, China, and most all of Africa back.

(Heh, understanding this stuff is to me, like understanding physics is to you I'm guessing. I could write an essay on this in my mind while at the dentists or undergoing a CT-scan. Give me a linear equation and I might follow along - might - if you also give me a step-by-step guide on how to do the operations.

But don't expect me to understand what I did.)

Speaking of medical procedures and what goes into them - it was an evolutionary process. I've got one of Mom's old tomes on medicine and it contains a huge chapter on medical history, with pictures. Look up the history of trepanning for a right horrorshow - also an example of getting things right by accident. Some cultures that used trepanning had as part of the ritual surrounding it the practice of immersing the instruments (obsidian or flint dep. on place) in boiling water, into which herbs were placed, while prayers/spells (same thing, really) were chanted.

This to drive away impure spirits.

Or in other words, they noticed what worked better, but couldnt fathom why and so inventend an explanation that fit their narrative of reality, as we would say today.

And that brings me back to the problem for us and non-Europeans: they too interpret and develop according to their narrative of reality.

And some narratives, as evidenced by the USA & Europe (in media), are cul-de-sacs.

When your explanation for why the sky is blue is "Allah wills it so", there's no place for your race to go but backwards and inwards.

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