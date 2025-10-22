I managed to catch up with my keffiyeh-clad progressive pal recently. We remain on friendly terms, which might be considered unusual for your ‘typical’ progressive, despite considerable differences of opinion. I’m sure he’s doing his best to redeem my warped and shrivelled nazirightwingfascistbigot soul.

He’s the one who routinely proposes “tax the rich” as the universal panacea to all life’s problems. Bafflingly, he also thinks there is no practical limit to the number of immigrants we can accommodate in the UK. Even quite absurd examples like “suppose 10,000,000 people from France suddenly decided they wanted to live in the UK would that be OK? Could we cope with that influx in the space of a year?”

No worries. Tax the rich and if there isn’t enough housing, then just take the houses of people who have more than one house. Plenty of space, apparently. Plenty of resources (now that you’ve taxed the rich).

It’s kind of concerning just how much of other people’s money he’s willing to spend in the service of compassion.

He asks me to consider the ‘feelings’ of our immigrants when they see our national flag, whilst happily entirely neglecting the feelings of others as he indulges in his weekly hobby of pro-Hamas pro-Palestine marches whilst waving a Palestinian flag like a loon.

But it’s worth having these kinds of conversations because it gives an interesting window into the current state of thought in ‘progressive’ circles which, as far as I can tell, is an illustrative example of a genius-cide in action.

Now, before I paint too bleak a picture, let me say that I have a good deal of respect for my friend. His whole life has been dedicated to helping those with serious mental health and/or addiction issues. He hasn’t just put his money where his mouth is, but has put his life where his mouth is. So I am prepared to give him considerable leeway and courtesy - because he’s earned that right in my view.

However, I have the, erm, occasional difficulty in properly fathoming his thought processes. He’s not uneducated and is widely-read and certainly reads a whole lot more ‘high brow’ stuff than I can tolerate. But let’s just walk through a couple of examples to illustrate where our differences of approach lie.

I tried to stop him, I really did. Please, I begged, let’s not talk about Gaza - you know you and me are never going to agree and it’s one issue you get quite worked up about. And it went a bit like this

But there’s a genocide happening.

There’s no genocide, there is a war though

It’s not a war and the UN agrees it’s a genocide

The UN is hardly a neutral organization when it comes to Israel is it?

But it ticks off all of the legal definitions of genocide

Have you read that definition? It may, legally, not mean what you think

Have you spoken to anyone in Gaza? I have

[Consider the ‘lived experience’ card to have been played here]

He then went on to describe how he regularly ‘facetimes’ people living in tents in Gaza. I suppose in the middle of a brutal genocide they have nothing better to do than speak to some random guy in the UK.

I was speaking to one and the tent next to his was bombed as we were talking

By the IDF I presume?

Yes

Why would the IDF bomb some random tent in a refugee encampment?

It’s not an encampment, they’re pitched amongst the rubble because the Israelis have destroyed their houses. I’ve seen it during the facetime

OK, that seems a little odd

These people have no place to live, no food, no water, no electricity

At this point I was thinking “holy shit - I gotta get me one of those phones with that kind of battery life”

Now, it’s quite difficult to argue with someone who has ‘seen it with their own eyes’ (via facetime), because you’re at a disadvantage and querying the narrative seems like you’re accusing someone of lying, or making shit up. But, seriously, how on earth does this ‘narrative’ stand up to scrutiny? Just off the top of my head:

The tent next door was bombed you say? That’s a very selective bomb to only affect that tent

Why would a tent be targeted?

Why would a Gazan in the middle of a genocide, presumably facing imminent genocidal death, be talking to some random person in the UK using a working mobile with an internet connection?

What would be the strategic purpose for the IDF to routinely do this kind of thing?

Can you be sure that you’re interpreting the images you see correctly? Presumably the images are accompanied by a narrative that is telling you what you’re ‘seeing’?

There are too many questions for me to blindly accept this convenient ‘desperate people in tents being bombed by the IDF’ narrative. It could be true, but then again it doesn’t really hang together all that well for me.

He pressed on talking about how he’s ‘seen’ (via facetime, apparently) the IDF shoot at people lining up for food.

What, you’ve actually seen an IDF soldier shooting a Gazan queuing for food?

Yes - there was gunfire and people scattered

But you saw the IDF doing the shooting?

Well, no, but I was told it was the IDF

And you trust that?

Why would they lie to me?

Yes indeed. I have no idea why any Hamas supporter would lie. After all, we know Hamas to be scrupulously dedicated to honesty and objectivity.

And why would the IDF be taking random pot shots at people queuing for aid?

Because they’re committing a genocide

So instead of just getting on with this genocide they’re inventing all sorts of inefficient ways of killing the people they are allegedly trying get rid of whilst supplying them with aid? What would be the strategic purpose of this? One presumes the answer would be along the lines of the wanton cruelty of the Zionists to discourage the take up of aid and achieve genocide by starvation whilst looking good to the rest of the world by supplying aid? And they’ve lost nearly 1,000 of their own soldiers in the process of conducting this genocide by not bringing the full force of their military capability to bear?

At which point the logical consistency circuitry in my brain overheated and I had to stick my head in a bucket of ice water.

He also castigated me for my use of the term ‘non-combatant’ instead of civilian as being inhumane. I’d more or less given up at this point and so didn’t explain that in any war situation civilians can indeed be (legally) classed as combatants if they’re directly helping the war efforts of one side. Journalists, for example, who gather information about enemy movements and positions and pass that on might be civilians but they get classed as combatants - just as any soldier on a scouting mission would be.

At this point I should recognize the tendency of a kind of confirmation bias which will apply a sceptical lens more thoroughly to a viewpoint one disagrees with. It’s hard to avoid and I’m most certainly guilty of this, too.

At the very least, however, we should demand some kind of logical and rational consistency to a narrative. This is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition for that narrative to be true (or closer to the truth). You can still construct an internally consistent tapestry of lies, but consistency is a pre-requisite.

Logical consistency? I’ve done a ‘whiteness’ again, haven’t I? I really need to try stop doing these white supremacies all over the place.

As I might have mentioned, throughout my life I’ve always made a genuine effort to understand an ‘opposing’ point of view, to really try to get ‘behind’ the thinking involved. As I’ve gotten older I’ve found this becoming more and more difficult to achieve. Is it simply a function of my advancing years or has something fundamentally changed in the character and quality of ‘discourse’?

I strongly suspect the latter, but I’m also open to the possibility that I’ve just become a fossilized grumpy old git.

When it comes to trying to disentangle the competing narratives about Gaza it’s quite striking the difference in consistency I perceive. I might be fooling myself, but the Israeli ‘narrative’ isn’t anywhere near as full of holes as the Palestinian ‘narrative’. Yet it’s the whole ‘genocide’ narrative that has taken most root and influence, particularly amongst our leaders like Starmer who sought to ‘punish’ Israel by recognizing a Palestinian state. This was clearly meant to be a signal to the Israelis that they were in the wrong and that the UK would, in diplomatic terms, be siding with the Palestinian cause. It was meant to ‘pressure’ Israel to cease their military campaign.

But there’s a genocide going on, right? Or at least one that has temporarily been halted. How do we know this? Because people are dying? Because Israel has been engaged in a war to recover its hostages and eliminate Hamas? No - it’s because there’s some legal ‘definition’ of genocide and Israel’s actions tick all the boxes, apparently.

This is effectively ‘genocide by technicality’ - so let’s look at that UN definition shall we?

The first thing that strikes you about this is the ‘in part’ bit. What does that mean? Is 1% big enough of a ‘part’ to constitute “genocide”? And it says any of the following acts. Which when you first look it would mean that causing serious ‘mental harm’ to a part of a group could be construed as “genocide”.

There’s probably a good reason why I’m not a lawyer; ‘definitions’ like this would drive me up the fucking wall. And so we pay lawyers big bucks to pick apart all of this language and add further technical and interpretative layers.

You get to the meat after the definition where the UN recover at least some partial sanity by insisting that

The intent is the most difficult element to determine. To constitute genocide, there must be a proven intent on the part of perpetrators to physically destroy a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. Cultural destruction does not suffice, nor does an intention to simply disperse a group. It is this special intent, or dolus specialis, that makes the crime of genocide so unique.

When it is clear that the IDF have gone to extraordinary lengths, certainly not typical in modern warfare, to minimize non-combatant casualties, it becomes very difficult to argue the ‘intent’ part that is so necessary to establish the crime of genocide.

But as well as doing all this stuff like giving warnings, establishing safe corridors, supplying huge quantities of essential aid, even halting operations in progress to avoid non-combatant casualties, they’re also randomly taking pot shots at people lining up for food and bombing the odd tent.

MIMS people please.

I could, I don’t happen to, but I could look at what Israel are doing and think it’s very morally wrong and constitutes a war crime without thinking it’s a genocide. That would, I think, be at least a partially defensible position. It’s not one I would take, but I could see why such a view might arise. In all honesty and sincerity, I just cannot see it as a genocide.

There’s a reason why Hamas uses non-combatants/civilians as shields and why they take hostages; it’s because they know this serves as a considerable deterrent and/or moderating factor for any subsequent Israeli response. If Israel had the same kind of morality as Hamas, these strategies would not be effective.

Hamas and the pro-pallies tell us that Israel are genocidal maniacs when Hamas’ whole strategy relies on Israel not actually being genocidal maniacs for its efficacy.

MIMS, MIMS, everywhere I look.

It is easy to catastrophize, particularly if one spends any significant amount of time on social media, but if we are to accept the claims of a reduction in analytical capacity in much of our younger generation, brought about by what is effectively functional illiteracy centred around the reduction in reading and comprehension particularly where it relates to longer more complex sentence structures, then things do not bode well and we may be heading for a kind of cultural genius-cide in which fewer and fewer people become capable of anything but the most superficial of surface analyses.

But, hey, it’s just a case of OK (nearly) Boomer.

When I look at most progressive ‘causes’ these days I feel like Mr Bennet in Pride and Prejudice

“I have not the pleasure of understanding you,” said he, when she had finished her speech. “Of what are you talking?”

