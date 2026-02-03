Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

Anneliese Gordon
15h

If I could persuade my kids to leave the UK and emigrate to Israel, I would (I've tried). But I am giving them an alternative in that they will have the ability to get of the UK by virtue of citizenship of a European country (which we recently received, having started the application process 18 months ago) and on Friday, we will be applying for our passports. They'll have somewhere to run to. My grandmother told me how it was in the 1930's for her and all her family and from what I can see, that it how it is now in the UK and how it has been for the past 2 years at least. Always have a bag packed my grandfather advised, we are just guests in this land. Well, from Friday, I will have it packed.

Bettina
16h

Very well written 👏🏻 I think we can look to the requirements of the Koran for the wellspring of these troubles. Modern propaganda, ancient propaganda - the work of the devil.

