When writing about Israel and Palestine I’m always mindful of the hordes of Mossad agents who will mercilessly hunt me down should I say anything too negative about Israel. As we all know, Jews, since time immemorial, have controlled world events. Whatever you say about Jews, you have to hand it to them - they’re the best micromanagers the world has ever seen. In fact, the whole Holocaust thing was probably just manufactured by them to engineer a global groundswell of sympathy for Jews.

And that’s enough of the sarcasm for today.

The movie Conspiracy (2001) produced by BBC/HBO is a dramatized re-telling of the events of the infamous Wannsee conference that took place in 1942 in which senior officials in the Nazi administration discussed the final solution of ‘The Jewish Question’.

You can just about make out Colin Firth in the background here who’s probably thinking “ Pride and Prejudice was a whole lot more fun than this, and where’s my wet shirt scene ?”

It is based on minutes of the meeting which, as I understand it, were supposed to have been destroyed but which were discovered after the war. It’s utterly chilling in a way that no fictional horror movie could ever hope to achieve. Those of you who’ve ever attended a business meeting will recognize the events depicted, and the tenor and tone of the meeting - except they weren’t talking about how to drive up monthly sales by 2%, but the extermination of a whole people, the Jews.

It gives a fascinating insight into the Nazi regime bureaucracy at the time and also shows several attendees being rather disturbed by how the meeting unfolded. The ‘chairman’, Reinhard Heydrich, wonderfully played by Kenneth Branagh, is shown as an arch-manipulator and ‘persuader’ as he brings everyone round to the ‘solution’ he had in mind from the outset.

At one point they calmly discuss things like the cost and manufacture of bullets and how they needed a more ‘efficient’ solution.

In another time and another place, it all starts off like a bunch of people discussing how to handle the problem of ‘anti-vaxxers’ during Covid. We never went the full Heydrich route on that one, but it’s not too great a leap of imagination to see how we could have ended up with a ‘solution’ to problematic anti-vaxxers that went some way along the same dark and evil path that Heydrich steered people along. The sentiments were all there - about how anti-vaxxers were a ‘problem’ - and Twitter (and so many in the media) at the time was a veritable smorgasbord of some folk advocating ‘solutions’ that Heydrich would have applauded as a step in the right direction.

Whenever I see discussions today based on an entire category (the Muslims, the immigrants, the blacks, the whites, etc) I’m reminded of Conspiracy and of just how easy it is by pushing the right buttons to engineer a dreadful and inhumane ‘solution’ - albeit probably not one that goes quite as inhumane and appalling as the Nazi’s ‘final solution’.

And yet, sometimes, we have to think in ‘categories’ in order to understand things properly. And that’s OK provided we always remember the significant variation that will exist in any category we choose. For example, in the US I believe the stats show that around 2-3% of black men (mostly young) are responsible for around 50% of the murders committed each year. The ‘black’ here is a very significant indicator of a serious problem - one of those per capita problems many on the ‘left’ (dishonestly) appear not to understand. The categorization cannot be ‘disentangled’ as irrelevant, but it should also not lead us down the path of dismissing an entire category because of the actions of a few within that category.

There’s obviously a per capita problem with some demographics - and it’s the height of utter foolishness to pretend that such systemic issues don’t exist. Alleviating those problems, however, doesn’t (and, in my view, shouldn’t) imply any kind of inhumane solution targeting the whole group. If there’s a problem somewhere then we need to fix it, but that can only be done with a proper understanding of what the problem is and what factors have led to the problem. Ignoring the problem or pretending it doesn’t exist at all is just dumb. It’s just as dumb to fixate upon some ideological causation without any evidence (systemic oppression etc) because that isn’t going to lead to any kind of solution, either.

Now, I’m a (non-Jewish) Zionist. I really can’t see anything drastically wrong, or evil, with the UN partition plan of 1947 for the region when placed within its proper historical context. Arabs at roughly the same time were given whole swathes of land, and several new countries were formed. Why was the formation of Israel, out of all of them, considered (today) to be some unique evil? Dunno - can’t answer that one.

The original plan was a transfer of sovereignty mostly centred around the land Jewish people had already legally purchased. The Arabs there were offered a similarly sized region (minus a whopping great big desert) based around their land ownership at the time. They, like the Jews, could have chosen to make a go of it. But that wasn’t something the Arabs there, and elsewhere, actually wanted. They wanted all of it, and the extermination/subjugation of the Jews.

The thought of Jews actually being in control of any part of the region drove them a bit mad. History tells us the rest. There was a bitter and bloody war over sovereignty started a day after Israel formally accepted the UN plan and declared statehood. It was a war in which the armies of Arabs from five countries assisted the Arabs who lived in the region.

Right from the outset the Israelis accepted (and wanted) peace. Unfortunately their neighbours did not. Here’s an excerpt from the 1948 declaration of independence

THE STATE OF ISRAEL will be open for Jewish immigration and for the Ingathering of the Exiles; it will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

My God, can’t you just see those deranged, frothing, evil, Zionists at work here?

(Sorry, I did say I wasn’t going to indulge in more sarcasm. I lied)

And you can see more of that despicable Zionism at work as the declaration goes on to say

We offer peace and amity to all neighbouring states and their peoples, and invite them to co-operate with the independent Jewish nation for the common good of all. The state of Israel is ready to contribute its full share to the peaceful progress and reconstitution of the Middle East.

If you’re of a mind, you can do a compare/contrast with Hamas’ founding charter of 1988. I’ll leave you to make up your own mind as to which of the two more represents a people with a fundamental desire for peace.

The thing is, we know from the evidence of Israel itself and the inhabitants of Israel (which include around 20% non Jewish people) that the Israeli’s kept their promise as outlined in that declaration. Non-Jews in Israel who are citizens of Israel are not persecuted or oppressed and are equal citizens, in law.

And why are Arabs considered to have any ‘rights’ over the land at all? Because of conquest. And that’s OK - that’s been the historical norm pretty much. But if you accept that, then you must surely think that it was OK for the British to have a mandate, by right of conquest, and therefore the ‘right’ to carve up the land as they saw fit, when the region was wrestled from the clutches of the Ottoman Empire who were themselves a colonial and imperialistic power occupying lands they made their own through might. Why is conquest centuries ago more ‘acceptable’ as a justification to support land rights than a conquest in, say, 1918? Does the passage of time render justification?

I’d be more willing to accept the arguments of the ‘anti-Zionists’ if they applied their principles consistently and with equal passion to all land conflicts throughout history.

This is pretty much the problem with almost all the land on the planet. At some point in the past someone decided it was ‘theirs’, or wanted it to be theirs, and fought or died for it, or took it and established their ‘right’ to do so through might.

And let’s not kid ourselves about Arab ‘homogeneity’ either. There have been countless wars amongst Arabs for tribal sovereignty over some bit of land. Categories, as I have alluded to, can be useful as a first broad-brush approximation, but more depth and understanding of variation within those categories is essential.

General principles regarding conquest and the like are all well and good, but they’re often of little use in figuring out a practical and fair course of action in the here and now. Israel has existed for some nearly 80 years. What, precisely, do you want to do about that now? Invade and ‘give’ it all back to the Arabs who live there?

Who does all the infrastructure, the economy, the houses, the buildings, the inventions, the vibrant democratic culture that is modern-day Israel ‘belong’ to? You want to just hand that all to Hamas so they can go build some more fucking tunnels and shoot more people in the head in the street?

You could ask the same question of the US or Australia or Canada which are all nations built upon historical conquest in some regard. But why is the most passion, the most condemnation, reserved for Israel when, in truth, they did not conquer the land, having been granted sovereignty by the world community in 1948, but found themselves having to defend it. As a result of that attempted Arab conquest they expanded their territory - but isn’t that just the ‘spoils of war’? Is there any requirement on the victors to ‘return’ everything back to how it was and just call it quits?

And why would or should Israel return things back to the original 1948 agreement when, time and time again, the Arabs have demonstrated their extreme unwillingness to live in peace with their neighbours? I still don’t get the depiction of Israel as the sole aggressor in all of this? I actually believe Israel is, principally, a non-aggressor, but even if we ceded that (which wouldn’t really square with the historical record), the best we could say is that both sides are as bad as each other.

I utterly fail to see the basis upon which Israel has been branded as the most supreme evil in the region. It doesn’t make any sense at all given the historical record.

The fact of the matter, as is pretty clear, is that this isn’t really just about land. Had there been two tribal Arab factions to appease and had post-Jordan ‘Palestine’ been split between them there would not have been anything like the same grotesque condemnation applied - it’s only because Jews were involved. You could, for example, imagine a Shia/Sunni conflict where a bunch of Shia Muslims had decided to emigrate with the notion of eventually setting up their own state within the region. You could imagine conflicts having arisen and the UN stepping in to attempt to sort it all out with a partition plan. Would this have generated anything like the same degree of passion? Of course not (except perhaps between the Sunni and Shia Muslims in the region itself).

You would have to ask yourself why there is extreme passion when Jews are involved, but the alternative hypothetical scenario involving an (immigrant) Shia vs (non-immigrant) Sunni split would not evoke the same degree of passion and condemnation and disgust.

The TL;DR here, is that for the reasons outlined above I do not see the initial establishment of Israel in the way it was done to be particularly unjust, or unreasonable, or some unique evil perpetrated on the poor ‘indigenous’ Arabs there - many of whom were not actually ‘indigenous’ anyway having, like the Jews, migrated into the region. The population of the region called Palestine throughout the 19th century was very sparse and the region itself not at all well-developed. The Jews, in a minority, had maintained a continuous (but small) presence throughout since the final fall of their kingdoms to the Romans. In modern parlance we could say that at the beginning of the 20th century the place was a bit of a backwater.

For 400 years the Ottomans had ruled it as a region, not a ‘country’, until control was finally wrested from them in 1918 when the Ottoman Empire fell. There was no government, no separate entity, no ‘country’ in any recognisable modern sense - or even in any historical sense. There was a bunch of people living there - mostly Arabs (the majority) and Jews (the minority). The figures from 1880 show that there were around 7,000 Jews and about 270,000 Arabs in Palestine - underlining just how sparsely populated the region was. By 1947 those figures had risen to around 630,000 Jews and 1.3 million Arabs. A significant increase due to both births and immigration on both sides.

What the Jews brought with immigration was an increasing prosperity in the regions in which they were concentrated that attracted Arab immigrants. They turned malaria-infested swamps into useful productive land and started to build infrastructure and institutions. Tensions between some Arabs and Jews started to rise and there were plenty of violent clashes - the notion of some utopian harmony that existed at the time before The Naqba™ is not entirely correct - although plenty of Jews and Arabs did get along well. As always, zealots (on both sides) tend to spoil it for everyone else.

What needs to be emphasized is that the Arabs who did want to become Israeli citizens in 1948 (around 150,000 in number) were not dispossessed, were not oppressed, were not stripped of their rights and privileges - so one wonders what, exactly, did the Arabs who rejected the partition actually stand to lose by its acceptance? What were they afraid of?

Skipping over the next 75 plus years in which there were more wars and bloody conflicts, we arrive at today. Many Arabs have never accepted the ‘legitimacy’ of Israel as a nation and this is the anti-Zionist perspective; it is a denial of the ‘right’ of Israel to exist. It is, weirdly, a perspective shared by the nutty left and the bozo right. It’s also, for religious reasons, a view shared by more than a few orthodox Jews who are not against the concept of Zionism, they just don’t think the religious conditions for the re-establishment of Israel have yet arisen and so it is against the will of God.

If you want an example (again mediated by us pesky Brits - hmm) of a much more aggressive and impactful partition then have a look at the establishment of Pakistan in 1947. Millions were forcibly ‘re-patriated’ although this process wasn’t clouded by invasion from several neighbouring countries.

The rise in antisemitism over the last couple of years has been appalling and even as a non-Jew I find it distressing. Lord only knows how it must look to Jewish people - pretty grim I would imagine (understatement alert). The claim of many is that they are not anti-Jew, but anti-Zionist - which is a convenient, if somewhat lame, ‘get-out’ clause, used disingenuously by many and ignorantly by others.

The slogan “From The River to The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free” is an interesting one. Free of what? Free of Jews? Yes - in the minds of some undoubtedly. The ‘Palestinians’ who chose to cast their lot with Israel are already free. What more ‘freedom’ are you going to give them?

Notice it’s not just “Free the Palestinian People” - which you could argue is a legitimate concern given how poor (outside of Israel) their lives have been. We can argue back and forth about who is (ultimately) responsible for those conditions but, fundamentally, this is not a bad goal - to improve the lot of the people who live there. And let’s remind ourselves of the words in the original declaration of statehood

We offer peace and amity to all neighbouring states and their peoples, and invite them to co-operate with the independent Jewish nation for the common good of all. The state of Israel is ready to contribute its full share to the peaceful progress and reconstitution of the Middle East.

Can you imagine how the region might have been had the proto-Palestinians and the surrounding Arab nations actually had the same peaceful intent? Sigh. Such a massive, massive, lost opportunity. We might have seen 2 countries in the region - mutually supportive, equally vibrant and prosperous. But that, it appears, was not what they wanted. This, more than anything like the sodding Naqba™, is the real tragedy.

The slogan, then, isn’t just about improving the lot of people who have suffered (a worthy goal, surely?) but it has an explicit geographical component. It is also a claim over land. It is a rejection of the state of Israel itself. What is not clear is exactly how they want it to be achieved. At its most peaceful (and idiotic) would be some notion that the Jews just up and leave and hand over everything they have achieved to some tosspot like Yasser Arafat. This is so impossibly idealistic that it’s probably only possible to have originated from the clueless caverns of ‘critical’ thinking we know as universities.

The second option would be the forcible removal of the Jewish people from the region. And we know how that’s going to play out don’t we? Brutally and with millions of lives lost.

Another option would be for the Israelis to given up sovereignty and decide to live under Islamic rule with an Arab controlled government. Because they’d be much more free and prosperous that way? We’re starting to descend into unfathomable depths of absurdity here.

You’ve all probably seen the Grammy Awards clip now where some daft bint talks about ‘stolen land’ - how about America being free from the ocean to the ocean in the same way that the pro-Pals mean their slogan? Should the US just hand all sovereignty, all the institutions, the whole kit and kaboodle, back to the indigenous native population? Should any non-indigenous person just up and leave, or be forced to do so?

That’s what’s being demanded of Israel - or, more specifically, the Jews of Israel.

From the river to the sea is not merely a cry of compassion for a people who, with some justification, we might see as being disadvantaged and ‘oppressed’, it is an explicitly political statement with an explicitly geographical goal.

Within the Muslim world there is significant antisemitism - again not all Muslims by any means - which stretches back over 1400 years. These antisemitic Muslims can be fine with Jews and tolerate Jews provided it’s within a context where Islam holds sway and Jews are kept firmly in their ‘proper’ Islamic place (as they see it). It never works the other way round for those Muslims who hold such views. Apologists hark back to times where Muslims and Jews lived in peace - but it was only ever in the context where Jews were not equal to Muslims and Islam had all the power.

There is thus a very significant religious component to the whole Israel/Palestine issue that is not usually addressed or acknowledged by ‘progressive’ activists. If you’re in any doubt of that then just read the founding charter of Hamas.

I’m kind of heart-broken that it has come to this - that Jews can no longer feel safe in countries they call home. Here in the UK it seems we’re allowing some nasty piece of work, previously convicted of ‘minor’ stuff like plotting to blow up the British Consulate and churches, to stand for election as an MP. But we’ve allowed rank antisemitism, under the guise of “from the river to the sea”, to flourish.

And just this week I learned that Prevent, that bunch of ginormous walking dildos, have listed The Conservative Woman as some kind of dangerous radical organization. This is ridiculous - it’s incomprehensibly absurd - like some kind of parody.

Does any of this make sense to you? Convicted terrorist standing as an MP - and I shudder to think what his opinions of Jews are - all fine and dandy. The Conservative Woman - ooooooh danger, radical, right wing, bad, nasty, not wanted . . .

From Land’s End to John O’Groats Britain shall be two-tier

Yeah - I’m crap at writing slogans.

