Riggery Pokery

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Lydia's avatar
Lydia
5d

The most hilarious thing about that convention in Canaduh is that, when all was said and done, the New Democratic Party elected a straight, white male socialist to be its "leader." Not as hilarious: his father died the next day.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
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Rikard
4d

The non-Abrahamic and non-Oriental cultd had a sound principle, still alive in folk wisdom:

Don't call on the gods - they might hear you.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
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