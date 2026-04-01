For quite while I’ve been wondering whether I died some time ago and am now in some kind of simulation engineered by Hell as punishment for my many and varied sins.

I watched a clip of some political shindig in Canada - I assume most of you have already seen it. Don’t know the party, don’t know what it was about, but it was a grand occasion to display what I can only describe as mental illness. I seriously don’t think these people are mentally well.

As far as I could tell there was some sort of queue to ask questions - all very procedural and the like. But here’s the thing - you could play your “I have a vagina” card and get shunted up the pecking order.

On the other hand, if you were a ‘woman’ and actually had a pecker you could trump that with your “I have a lady cock” card and get to speak even sooner.

Then the chair thing running the show got called ‘Madam’ and immediately made everything all about her and her ‘non-binary’ status. It was a case of - it’s not ma’am - thank you very much.

Naturally, everyone announced their pronouns before they spoke. And, also naturally, there was an awful lot of ‘identifying’ going on, as in “I identify as a week-old gusset” sort of thing.

These are people who, presumably, want to run a country. What are they going to do - start wars because someone at a negotiating table used the wrong pronouns?

This is what happens when the labels of irrelevance meet the transphobes of destiny. A finer display of collective narcissism you won’t see this side of Christmas (pronouns : tree/cheese). It was like watching every Nicholas Cage movie condensed into one.

Nick Cage’s acting really went downhill after getting lessons from Jack Nicholson

To be fair to Nicholas Cage I believe he is quite self-aware and knows the only role he can play well is crazy - and he milks it for all it’s worth.

Back in the day when I was but a wee lad there was all sorts of ‘folk wisdom’ intended to guide us through life. My mum was a walking encyclopaedia of the damn things

Sticks and stones may break my bones . . .

If your friend told you to stick your hand in the fire . . .

Stop crying or I’ll give you something to cry about

And the classic “get over yourself”. Watching the clips of that Canadian narcissism-fest one realizes there is a group of people, people who hold considerable sway and influence, who are incapable of getting over themselves.

Narcissism has always been with us. Heck, we wouldn’t have as much wonderful music and art and movies if we completely side-lined narcissists. But at least these people had something to be narcissistic about.

Oh, you have a vagina? How wonderful. Anything else you’d like to tell me? You’re non-binary. I see. Oh, and you’re black? Fantastic. What’s that you say? Neurodivergent too? Cool. And queer? Wow.

But who are you?

You’ve just given me a nice collection of currently trendy labels. They say something about you, but it might not be what you think, or want me to think. I’m going to assume you’re just some kind of empty shell, devoid of any real personality, who uses a set of labels to try to imbue yourself with importance and meaning. You’re probably also functioning on some kind of emotional hair-trigger where a single clumsy phrase, however well-meaning, will send you into a trauma from which you might never recover. Heck, it might even turn into generational trauma, if you can ever find some desperate weirdo to actually mate with you.

You’ve probably also been programmed with the latest set of slogans and have completely forgotten where Ukraine is on the map. You probably think ‘activism’ is some sort of high-calling where you get to cosplay at changing the world one brainless slogan at a time.

I remember reading a Chesterton story, quite some time ago. I haven’t since been able to find it anywhere so I might have made it up. Anyway around the early 1900’s, so the story goes, a serious newspaper back in the day - and they were all pretty serious back then - asked its readers to write in and say what they thought was wrong with the world. Chesterton wrote in something like

To the Editor You asked us to tell you what was wrong with the world today. My dear Sir,

I am. Sincerely,

G.K. Chesterton

I wouldn’t expect the ‘perfect as you are’ crowd to have the first inkling what Chesterton was trying to say here. I won’t insult your intelligence by trying to explain it to you - I’m sure you’ve all understood it only too well.

Religion is a curious thing. Rationally I have some really serious problems with the notion of some magic man in the sky who is insistent on being some sort of micro-manager. The author of the cosmos, the ineffable ineffableness, the designer of the subtle interplay of energies and potentialities of the quantum dance, and he/she/it has a hissy fit when you enter the bathroom on the wrong foot, or wear the wrong sort of hat, or whatever weirdness passes for religious observance.

Sorry, not having it. I don’t think he/she/it gives a shit about any of that.

A Buddhist monk walks up to a hotdog stand. “What do you want”, says the proprietor “Make me one with everything”

But, but, but, . . .

When you attempt to do the religion thing properly - and by ‘properly’ I don’t mean slicing the head off someone who insulted your head honcho on Earth - it has a strange effect. You spend a bit of time in introspection, and trying to figure out how you can become a better person. Just the act of being grateful for something can really change your whole outlook on a day. The observances become not so much a thing in themselves but a reminder to strive to be better.

You get the feeling that the Canadian pronoun-fest people don’t even know how to spell the word introspection, let alone do it. And the closest they ever come to it is trying to figure out what ‘gender’ they are on any given day.

It’s like they decided that personality was too difficult, and so opted for a set of labels instead.

With the usual Jungian synchronicity that is all too common these days, as I was pondering the ineffable and the nature of personality and ‘identity’, up pops a really interesting piece by Josh Slocum. Josh, if you haven’t read his stuff, almost always has an interesting take on things whether you agree with it or not. In this article he ponders about the loss of personality he observes around him. I’m going to need to think about his article a lot more, but have a read and see what you think. I think he’s onto something with his parallel between feral children and the no-personality peeps of today. Whether it’s the whole story or just a chapter, it is a really interesting stab at explaining why so many people seem to have eschewed content of character for a set of empty labels and slogans.

Another possibility is that the social environment isn’t as conducive to alternative viewpoints as it used to be. It is, rather, overly concerned with alternative lifestyles which is not the same thing. Young people are acutely aware of stepping out of line with their peers. None of them want to be ‘that kid’. It’s always been like that, but today I think the pressures, and consequences, are greater, and the number of ways one can ‘step out of line’ almost infinitely more varied.

The development of a ‘personality’ takes a bit of a back seat, then, as you have to continually stifle all of those heretical thoughts. To fit in better, you have to ‘become’ a set of labels rather than a person.

But whatever the reason is I think we can all see that there’s something not right. Social media, lack of real hope for the future, too much screen time, not enough unsupervised play, too much medicalization of normal human ups and downs, access to pornography? Maybe any and all of those - or even none. We know something’s not right - but figuring out exactly what has gone wrong is almost anyone’s guess.

Kids are resilient though - mercifully - and we also see a lot of stories about kids resisting the prison walls of ideology their teachers are trying to build around them. There is hope, but perhaps not for all.

One day, some April Fool’s Day hence, we might get back to a world where everyone doesn’t feel the need to start speaking with “I identify as a peanut and my pronouns are salty and roasted”

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