Riggery Pokery

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Martin Spencer's avatar
Martin Spencer
4d

"one being from Canada and the other from Ireland. I suppose that, technically, I’m not ‘ethnically’ British then."

Ireland is the second largest of the British Isles and when you were born I reckon a majority of Canadians had British ancestry.

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Pallavi Dawson 🇬🇧's avatar
Pallavi Dawson 🇬🇧
4d

Wishing you a good birthday month! You are a good person; that’s what stands out in your writing.

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