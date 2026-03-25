As it’s my birthday month I thought I’d address the vexing question of ethnicity; specifically mine.

I can’t be bothered to look up a formal definition of the word, because it’s not an idea that particularly captivates me. I’m not sure I actually care all that much what my ‘ethnicity’ is. I’m ‘white’ - or more accurately a kind of pale pinky thing. That much is evident. I’m male - or at least I was the last time I inspected the nether regions. I’ll need a pee soon so I’ll let you know whether anything’s changed.

But I was adopted. I think my birth parents were not ‘from here’ (the UK), so to speak - although I suppose they were pretty ‘adjacent’ with one being from Canada and the other from Ireland. I suppose that, technically, I’m not ‘ethnically’ British then.

Here’s the thing - if you met me there would be no test or probe you could do - short of a full genetic work up - that would allow you to say “not ethnically British”. In the absence of that DNA stuff, you simply wouldn’t know and nor would you be able to determine that if I didn’t tell you about my birth parents.

I’ve been brought up in British culture and sub-cultures. I have a sense of our history and traditions and those things are important to me. I look like a duck, kind of walk like a duck, and even sound an awful lot like a duck - but I may not actually be a duck.

Who the fuck cares? I certainly don’t.

Let’s stretch things a bit further. Suppose my birth parents had been, oh I don’t know, Hungarian or something. I’d probably still look the part - I may not be quite as pinky - but ethnically I definitely wouldn’t be British. But how would anyone know?

But suppose my birth parents had been from Pakistan or India - oh well now I’d have my non-British ethnicity written all over my skin. I might have all the same values, the same love of Britain and its traditions. I’d sound like the duck, but wouldn’t ‘look’ much like one.

Is that what it comes down to? A skin shade?

Sod that for a game of soldiers as my British idiom generator flares up.

Put this hypothetical alternately-skinned adoptee behind a screen. Question them till the cows come home (a British idiom) and you won’t be able to work out their non-British ethnicity at all - unless they choose to give you some information about their skin colour.

I am still very much of the whole ‘content of character’ mindset as being hugely more important and significant than any mere physical characteristic like skin shade, or eyebrow length.

You look different to me? That’s nice. Now we’ve got that out of the way can we get on to the important stuff?

It isn’t quite as simple as that though. It all depends on how much ‘British culture’ you’ve absorbed, or been allowed to absorb. If you’re from a close-knit Muslim community you might still, 2, 3 or 4 generations hence, have a set of values and ‘inner culture’ that is really quite different to those who have a longer family history in these Isles. This goes for any ‘alien’ culture - I’ve obviously picked on Muslim culture because that’s the one that’s uppermost on everyone’s mind at the moment, what with their long-standing tradition of blowing shit up or slicing someone’s head off and their recent fondness for headbutting roads and disrupting everyone else.

That’s a bit unfair perhaps because as has been said more times than I’ve had hot dinners (another British idiom) it’s not the majority who do that kind of thing - but so what? It is Muslim culture, and only Muslim culture, that is associated with stuff like the beheadings, the suicide vests, the public displays of prayerful dominance, etc. It may not be every Muslim culture, granted, but this behaviour is only coming from within a Muslim culture.

There’s no other religion that has the same problems within it as Islam in these regards. Sadiq Khan, the Muslim mayor of London, has recently said that with the current focus on Islam Muslims ‘feel scared’ - I suppose it’s all those people running around with big stabby things shouting Allahu Jesus?

The only way that I can see for Muslims to regain the trust and respect of everyone is for them to properly deal with the absolute knobheads that seem to be a (minority) feature of their religion. We, the non-Muslims, try doing anything about it, or pointing it out, and we’re just a bunch of Islamophobic bastards. Until that happens we’re going to be going round and round this fucking merry-go-round till kingdom come.

And here’s the rub, for there’s always a rub, and I will but you as many buts as I damn well please. You may have noticed that I’ve not mentioned ethnicity with regard to Muslims - because being a Muslim is not about ethnicity, or race for that matter. Sure, there’s a strong correlation because there’s a strong correlation between one’s faith as an adult and one’s culture/country as a child. Religion is more of a geography thing than a rational faith thing.

This is, fundamentally, a battle of ideas and morality and about what versions of those things we want to be governing principles of our country.

And on that short note I really do need to go for a pee. The result of my investigations of the nether regions will have to be announced next time.

Share

Leave a comment