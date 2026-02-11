Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kapock's avatar
kapock
2dEdited

I’m not going to read this very disappointing installment to the end. I expect RR would be about as receptive to the fact that the Epstein saga as he has obviously swallowed it in unmasticated dollops from the media is almost entirely fictional as the typical covid-addled mask and shot devotee is to hearing the truth about that fiasco.

So I’m not going to try.

I will just point out that the question of who did all that redacting is not the unplumbed mystery RR thinks it is. The work was done by a vast number of U.S. government lawyers, no doubt with the ample assistance of other federal staff. For example, it was specifically reported that the majority of lawyers at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office – naturally one of the biggest outposts in the entire Department of Justice – were assigned to rifling through this mountain of inconsequentiality to make the deletions successfully lobbied for by the enterprising representatives of the industrial-scale grifters known as the Epstein “survivors,” such that for who-knows-how-many weeks these highly trained and decently compensated public servants were kept from pursuing anything remotely like the public’s legitimate business.

I’d be fine with the whole royal family having to go to work cleaning restaurant tables (perhaps the only feature of Orwell’s Oceania worth emulating), but what a lowlife Charles is for throwing his brother under the red, double-decker bus on account of this foolishness.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Chi Zilla's avatar
Chi Zilla
2d

Bad Bunny = adrenochrome. And English-speaking Americans have translated his "lyrics" from Spanish and were disgusted. Going down!

Regarding the Epstein systemic cover up, here's some more info from Mike King:

https://realnewsandhistory.com/rai-2000-epstein/

Apparently their horrific depravity was common knowledge and widely publicised in the MSM back in 2000 but everyone somehow went back into a hypnotic sleep.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rudolph Rigger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture