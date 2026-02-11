I love clever and biting humour. I try my best at it, but some people are just masters. Take this, for example. Horrible, dark, distressing subject - but dealt with through the medium of savage wit

And here’s another of my favourites

I don’t think any of these people have been formally tried and found guilty - so on the standards of “innocent until proven guilty” we must stress that these are only allegations at this point. Jeff himself would probably have been found guilty had he not tried to do a bit of midnight auto erotic asphyxiation (allegedly).

What are we to make of this whole Epstein saga? I haven’t delved into it too deeply - it requires a bit more ‘compartmentalization’ than I can cope with, in general. Facing up to the industrial scale rape, torture, and abuse that went on in ‘elite’ circles and thinking about the victims is not at all comfortable - which might be the understatement of the century so far.

Of course there are all sorts of ‘theories’ out there - it was the Mossad, the KGB, just a bunch of twisted freaks ‘enjoying’ themselves, and so on. We might never know the full truth. But there are some overarching elements upon which we can be very clear.

It is clear and beyond any reasonable doubt that Epstein and Maxwell, and maybe others (we don’t know), ran a whole ‘sex party’ operation for wealthy, influential, and powerful individuals that included the abuse/trafficking of minors. Whether that was the sole extent of what went on (and that’s bad enough) we don’t know - but at the very least we can put this as a lower bound.

This much we can treat as an established fact.

What we can also treat as an established fact is that, other than Maxwell, not a single person who participated in those parties has been prosecuted for their crimes.

We can also take, as an established fact, that a great deal of effort has gone into protecting the identities of the individuals involved.

So, at this point, irrespective of the release of the files and the hints/suggestions contained therein, we know there has been a massive cover-up of this at an institutional level and at scale.

Think of the scale here. We are clearly not talking about a small handful of corrupt and disgusting individuals - but something much more widespread and systemic. Something so widespread and systemic and damaging that it elicited this institutional response, this cover-up.

What does it say about the power and influence, and their embedding in the very mechanisms of power, of the people who can rely on such institutional protection?

Just how far do those tentacles go?

This goes beyond exactly “who” was, ultimately, pulling the strings. You might favour the Mossad interpretation, or the KGB interpretation, or whatever - but the simple fact of the matter is that a whole system, at a widespread institutional level, is closing ranks - the corruption, quite clearly, runs deep, very deep.

I’ve been aware of the recent Epstein file dump at a mostly peripheral level. It’s quite clear that a good deal of coded language was used. Either that or a whole bunch of super-wealthy elite types developed a sudden interest in, and passion for, things like beef jerky.

What did you do with your first billion?

I learned how to make beef jerky

These are people with enough wealth to hire the very best beef jerky makers in the world as their private snack providers, and yet, for some utterly inexplicable reason, they needed to fly to some island to satisfy their new-found craving for this delicacy.

The details of the files released so far (at least the few bits I’ve seen) are fascinating, highly suggestive, and very disturbing - at least the details that haven’t been redacted, but it’s important not to lose sight of the bigger picture here.

There’s a widespread network of very corrupt, very evil, people at the highest levels - and not everyone is ‘in’ on it, to be sure - but these people have sufficient power and control to ensure they are protected. That’s a sobering thought. And even if we end up concluding that various intelligence agencies colluded to ensure that the ‘people in power’ could be easily controlled - is that any less sobering?

I was ‘playing’ with a few off-the-cuff numbers whilst thinking about all of this. I think there are 3 million files in the latest release. That’s a lot. Most of them seem to have been redacted in some way. That’s a lot of redaction. Who did this? Was it automated? If we assume human agency rather than some AI application then how many files could an average person, whose job is redaction and ‘protecting’ whatever the hell they thought was worthy of protection, deal with in the course of a year?

If we assume a usual working pattern, 8 hour days, maybe 250 working days, and imagine that redaction takes some thought to do properly, then if we give a minute to each file (thinking about it, performing the redaction, etc) that’s 480 files a day that a person could cope with, and 120,000 in a year. So you’re going to need 25 people working flat-out all year to redact a file dump of 3 million files.

These are, indeed, very much off-the-cuff numbers, but they give some handle (and I would suggest it’s very much in the nature of a lower bound) on the scale of operation that is required just to redact a set of documents like this - and redaction isn’t something that is (or should be) all that easy. You have to think about the consequences of each bit of information should it be released.

I don’t know what these people might be paid but AI informs me that the median salary for a government employee at this kind of level might be $80,000. So that’s $2 million just on salary costs alone.

And before we become too enmeshed in the darkness of it all, perhaps it’s time for some half-time entertainment.

There’s something in the US, of which I’m vaguely aware, known as The Super Bowl. I think it’s something to do with American Soccer. I’m not very clued up about the cultural significance of it all, but it seems the half-time show has become some kind of highlight at a national level. Maybe my US readers could fill in some of the gaps here.

This year the show was almost all in Spanish. Which wasn’t really all that inclusive of the tiny minority of people in the US whose first language is English. I had no idea who Bad Bunny is, although I had heard of Ms Gaga and Ricky Martin (who seems very well-preserved for his age). I think Bad Bunny is supposed to be some kind of rapper. He’s, apparently, quite popular - by which I mean hugely popular. I can’t say that I understand the appeal of rap, myself, but each to their own. It’s, occasionally, rhythmically quite pleasing, but in general I kind of prefer melody. I can appreciate the technical skill in being able to enunciate that quickly, and the skill and artistry of the rhymes and such - but musically it leaves me kind of dead, by and large.

I can even enjoy music in other languages without having the faintest idea what it’s all about.

This one’s about a black shirt I think. Exactly what is important about that shirt, or what the song means, I haven’t the faintest idea. I could look at the translation I suppose, but I just enjoy the infectious melody and rhythm - I can’t help dancing whenever I hear it (and that really isn’t a sight you want to behold).

But if you really want to see me ‘dancing’ (a physical crime which should carry a long jail sentence) then you could put Despacito on (not the Bieber version) - and even the ‘rap’ break in the middle works well.

These are possibly considered to be ‘mainstream’ sell-out versions of Latin music - don’t care - I love them.

Happy and infectious - although Despacito is a bit on the raunchy side according to the translation.

You can watch the half-time show here, if you’re of a mind to (the NFL has blocked the embedding of this video on Substack).

I thought it was OK with no more ‘offensive’ gyrations than is typical in any music video - and a good deal more tame than many. The music was fun and vibrant and the choreography/set really good, but I completely failed to understand the appeal of Mr Bunny himself. His voice acted as a kind of dreary and mostly toneless foil to the good bits - the music and rhythms. But each to their own.

I didn’t understand the lingo, naturally, but the opening sequence has him wandering through the tall grass apparently, I’ve been informed, ‘singing’ about blow jobs. I’m very glad it was in Spanish. I hope the Spanish kids watching were suitably enriched and edified.

Now, I get that this sort of material, and worse, seems to be readily available in a lot of school libraries these days - and music videos/lyrics are not exactly school nativity plays these days - and your sweet little 11 year old grandchild may well have seen more graphic and disturbing porn on their smartphone than you were aware even existed, but perhaps it isn’t right to kind of just shrug our shoulders and say “well they are aware of all this stuff anyway - might as well just give up”.

It’s kind of curious to me that we get all righteous and angry about the sexual exploitation of minors (and we definitely should be angry) and yet we’re trying to raise them in a culture that is absolutely awash with sex, sexual imagery, and sexual deviancy. We want to protect their bodies (as we should) but seem to care little about protecting their minds, on the whole (as a ‘society’).

Words like wholesome, decency, dignity, and the like seem to be rather quaint anachronisms these days.

I’m not exactly a prude, or all that squeamish about sexual shenanigans, but maybe we’ve overdone things, just a tad? Is it really a ‘free speech’ issue to be able to stream some pretty graphic and extreme stuff directly into the minds of impressionable young people?

As a typical red-blooded male I’m not exactly distraught at seeing a bit of attractive female flesh getting all a bit hot and steamy - but I’ve honestly gotten to the point with TV shows etc where I’m thinking “Do we really need to see several minutes of tonsil hockey whilst disrobing one another?” - and that’s even before we see any simulated gyrations of the 4-legged bedroom monster. Most of these kinds of scenes add nothing to the story whatsoever and are, I suspect, just making use of the principle that sex sells.

We get it - they’re passionately into each other - they want to have sex with each other - but how much of the subsequent nitty-gritty do we really need to see?

More to the point, how much of this do our kids need to see?

Perhaps when thinking about the horrors of Epstein and his foul colleagues and participants we should also spend some time thinking about how, or whether, the over-glorification of sex over the last few decades has contributed to those horrors?

