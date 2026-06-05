*Note - too long for email

I’m going to start with one of the things that’s uppermost on my mind at the moment; the grotesque rise of hatred of the Jews. But I’ll end up somewhere near the end with (the usual) speculations about the rise of a real disconnect with reality, and a growing inability to properly process data, that is, essentially, driving it all amongst both the ‘progressive’ left and the idiotic right.

This will definitely be a TL;DR piece and so I hope (but do not expect) you can stay with me to the end.

To do full justice to the history of Israel and the modern-day invention of Palestine as a national identity would require many volumes; there are many fairly complex strands to consider. The broad brush strokes of history, however, are fairly clear and much simpler. Wherever one ‘starts’ this story it will not be wholly adequate, but it’s a story that can’t be properly understood without some appreciation of Jewish history, Muslim history, and the more modern history of the last couple of centuries.

One of the most curious things about the whole Israel/Palestine issue isn’t that people have different viewpoints, or different spins they put on the historical facts, it’s the level of sheer passion this subject evokes.

You can read up on the Rwandan genocide, or Pol-Pot’s demented program of murder, and you’ll feel sad and appalled and maybe more than a little outrage. But talk about Gaza with someone and the emotional fireworks go off like it’s the 4th of July.

This fact alone tells me there’s more to all of this going on than a rational cool-headed evaluation of the historical facts. There are all sorts of terrible things happening in the world today, but the intense focus is on Israel. You can read of 30,000 protesters in Iran killed within a matter of days, or you can read about Israel’s 2-3 year war on Hamas in which a similar number of non-combatants were killed, and you’ll notice a real difference from many in the level of ire and passion these things bring about.

So, with that in mind, let’s light the fuse and enjoy the fireworks.

Where To Begin?

Do we begin with Moses and the Promised Land? Do we begin with Muhammad’s appropriation of Judaism and the subsequent claim of Jerusalem as a Muslim holy place (based merely on a dream or vision)? Do we begin with the rise of modern Zionism and Theodor Herzl in 1897? Do we begin with the Jewish immigration into the region and land purchases of the late 19th early 20th centuries? Do we begin with the UN partition plan of 1947, which cannot be viewed in isolation from the other countries that were created by UN mandate at roughly the same time? Do we begin with the war of 1948 in which the armies of 5 Arab nations invaded the newly formed state of Israel with the express purpose of the erasure of Israel and the extermination of its people?

I’ve read many accounts by now of a ‘history’ that begins with The Nakba. In these distorted retellings one could be forgiven for thinking there wasn’t a war going on at all. The story is often presented as if the ultra peaceful Arabs were sitting round their campfires, enjoying olives and felafel and singing whatever the Arabic equivalent of kumbaya is, when the nasty Zionists marched in and turfed them off their land. I’m not exaggerating very much here at all. The whole context of war is often utterly ignored in these accounts.

Here’s one account I had from someone who talks to people in Gaza via Facetime. She tells me of a family story, passed down through the generations and told to her personally, in which after World War II the Arabs took in the Jews from Europe and invited them into their homes to look after them. In the version she tells me, the Arab family there were expecting a child and so they went to hospital for the birth leaving their house to be looked after by the Jewish people they’d taken in. They returned from hospital only to find their house had been seized by the very same Jews they’d taken in and so they were left with nowhere to go.

Such are the fantasies of the Nakba.

I don’t know for certain, but I’m willing to bet there is a surprisingly high fraction of grandparents of Gazans to whom this (allegedly) happened - baby and all!

I’m not going to say I know for definite, but I think this is an urban legend with extremely high probability.

We’ve met this kind of myth creation just over the last couple of weeks or so with the whole ‘IDF-trained rape dogs’ absurdity peddled by the NYT. My personal favourite is the claim that during the war in Gaza the IDF dug a large pit in front of the sugar supplies provided as aid and then camouflaged it. The Gazans, desperate for sugar, then fell into the pit whereupon the bulldozers of the IDF promptly buried them alive.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised, by now, to read that Mossad had been training surveillance giraffes to peer into 2nd floor windows and that was how they knew where to strike the leadership in Iran.

More serious lies, amplified by the western media such as the NYT, focused on ‘starvation’ in Gaza. In this supposedly widespread ‘famine’ the photographic example they chose to run with was of an emaciated child, well-fed mother and sibling, whilst conveniently leaving out the fact that this poor lad was suffering from a congenital disease that was responsible for his condition - and not starvation. If the famine was so widespread one would have thought they’d be inundated with ‘better’ examples than this?

Wherever we begin, then, has at least to be grounded in fact and not fantasy. There is at least one objective fact that is pretty much universally agreed upon; a day after Israel’s declaration of statehood they were invaded by the armies from 5 (yes 5!!) neighbouring Arab countries.

The 1948 War of Independence

I start with the war because it’s a definite line we can draw, but we do have to re-wind the clock a little bit in order to get some idea of what it was about and why it happened.

There has never been a country called ‘Palestine’ and there still isn’t. There was a region known as Palestine. The last time there was a country there in any modern sense was over 2,000 years ago and they were the kingdoms of the Jews; Israel and Judea. The region first became known as Syria Palestina in the 2nd century CE and was called so by the Romans as punishment after their crushing of the Jewish revolt of 135CE.

At the time of Muhammad around 630CE the land was mostly (sparsely) populated by people of Christian and Jewish faith. After the conquest of the Levant by Muslims the region gradually became Islamic over the next few centuries. The Ottomans ruled the region for just over 400 years after their defeat of the Mamluks in 1516 but Palestine has never been a country, and what is called Israel and ‘Palestine’ today was split into administrative regions that were part of Greater Syria.

In 1917 the Ottoman Empire fell and the British, who’d had considerable help from Arabic tribes, took control of this region. The British were given the mandate by the League of Nations (the forerunner to the UN) to administer the region with one aim being the establishment of a new home for the Jewish people there.

The centuries old antipathy between many Jews and Muslims, naturally, led to a considerable, but patchy, conflict emerging between the largely newly-immigrated Jewish population and the Arabic population. It was all a bit of a mess, frankly, with extremists on both sides of this burgeoning conflict doing some pretty awful things.

Not surprisingly, the British couldn’t sort all this out and effectively handed the mandate back to the UN around 1947 (although it wasn’t formally dissolved until 15th May 1948) who then proposed a two-state solution with 2 new countries formed; Israel and Palestine. It wasn’t the first such two-state solution proposed, but it was the one that had majority international backing.

The idea of the establishment of an actual country called Palestine first arose, as I understand it, in the early part of the 20th century amongst Arabs who were seeking a political tool to combat the rise of Jewish immigration and national ambition (Zionism). In other words, the whole notion of Palestine, as a country, was developed as a responsive measure and not as a national identity that had existed for centuries. How could they forge such a historical ‘national identity’ when none such identity had ever existed?

The response to the UN partition plan of 1947 was increased conflict in the region between the Arabs and the Jews with the region effectively being in a state of civil war leading up to the formal announcement of Israel’s independence.

On the 14th May 1948 Israel accepted the terms of the UN partition and, formally, announced its independence.

The first Arab-Israeli war started a day later on the 15th May 1948 when the newly-formed Israel was invaded by the armies from 5 neighbouring countries alongside the already hostile Arabic population in the region. Those countries were Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. With some degree of irony, perhaps, these new countries (excepting Egypt) were also established by UN mandate pretty much contemporaneously.

It is at this point helpful to examine a few maps.

The extent of the Ottoman Empire can seen in the first map. The territories that would, later, become Israel/Palestine and Jordan did not exist as separate countries and were part of the administrative region known as Greater Syria

The first split of the region known as Palestine was into a smaller Palestine and Jordan. The British, I believe, had promised all of Palestine to the Hashemites for their assistance in defeating the Ottomans. This didn’t quite happen, but they did get 80% of the region known as Palestine which became the Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan in 1946 (in 1921 it was established as a protectorate under the British mandate and known as The Emirate of Transjordan, but it didn’t become an independent state until 1946).

The following is a map from PASSIA (the Palestinian Academic Society for the Study of International Affairs) which shows the split into a smaller Palestine and a larger Transjordan.

Modern day Jordan is roughly 89,000 square kilometres with Israel/Palestine comprising around 22,000 square kilometres. This is very close to an 80/20% split. You’ll notice the subtle propaganda here with the labelling of a region outlined in blue describing the Jewish ‘hope’ for their national home. To what extent this is true (official Jewish policy) is unclear to me, but Israel ended up formally agreeing to and accepting a much smaller division

The Ottomans held sway for some 400 years and after their defeat near the end of the first world war in 1917 the ‘international community’ decided to carve up their lands and create several new countries. Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan were all created under mandate of the League of Nations/UN. There was a similar proposition to create a Jewish state and an Arab state in Mandatory Palestine (minus the part of mandatory Palestine that had been re-named Jordan).

One can certainly quibble about whether an essentially US and European-dominated entity, at the time, had the ‘right’ to re-shape the international map like this. One can even question the wisdom of some of their choices. But it is difficult, to me at any rate, to understand why the creation of a Jewish state is seen today to be some great moral outrage whereas the creation of the other states is not.

The UN partition plan of 1947 looked like this.

The blue territory here, about 40% of which is desert (the Negev), is a curious shape. It definitely has the appearance of some crazy game of map making after a wild night on the whisky. It was actually an attempt by the UN to split things fairly using land ownership as a metric.

In terms of the original Palestinian region, then, we have the following split (roughly) :

Jordan : 80%

The proposed new Palestine : 10%

Israel : 10% (40% of which was the Negev)

Here’s a little bit of fun with numbers. What’s the total area of the ‘Mandate Region’ that was parcelled up after the defeat of the Ottomans? The countries established by mandate, and involved in the invasion of Israel, were Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon. If you add up all the numbers it comes to around 740,000 square kilometres (give or take). The area of this that was mandated for Israel was 11,000 square kilometres (again, give or take). The area of Israel’s share of this mandate then comes to about 1.5%

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries the Jews had begun a program of legal land purchase from the Arabs under the Ottomans. Their aim was to create, eventually, a Jewish state in the region, a region that was sparsely populated at the time and not a thriving ‘country’ at all. This goal was inspired by the realization, after the pogroms and discrimination in Europe, that Jews would never be fully safe unless they had their own territory. Interestingly, despite not being against the re-establishment of Israel as an idea in principle, many more traditional and orthodox Jews were against this plan on religious grounds - because the religious conditions for the re-establishment for Israel had not, in their view, been met.

When you see the map of legal land purchases made by Jews you can begin to understand the thinking behind the UN partition plan as crazy as it appears on first sight

A map of Jewish land ownership in Mandatory Palestine in 1945

I don’t think the UN were thinking, at the time, about what might constitute a defensible land border. Having just come out of a devastating world war the international community probably thought everyone had had enough of it.

Nobody’s ‘country’ was being ‘taken away’ here, because there simply did not exist a country to take away. There was a region where people had lived for generations - a not insignificant consideration, to be sure - but there was no sense of a national identity as a ‘Palestinian’. That identity was created later on.

Contrast this with something like English identity where, for at least around a thousand years, there has been a continuous notion of a nation state, with kings and nobles and all (not to mention stuff like borders, governance and laws set within the state itself).

Under the UN proposal for Mandatory Palestine (minus Jordan) no one was going to be dispossessed of land they actually owned (at least that was the plan) - what was at stake was a transfer of sovereignty which looked like this

Ottoman —> British (under mandate) —> Jewish or Arab

The Arabs were not at all happy with this and wanted sovereignty over all of it. The Jews, however, accepted the proposal - even though it fell short of what they might have hoped for and wanted to make a go of it.

A day after declaring independence Israel found itself at war with 5 Arab nations and the Arabs already in the region. The Secretary-General of the Arab League made the following statement about it

“This will be a war of extermination . . . It will be a momentous massacre to be spoken of like the Mongolian massacre and the Crusades.”

Thus, having barely survived a genocide in Europe, the Jews, just a few years later, were facing another genocide in the lands the international community had created for them partly so that such a thing would never happen again.

The Jews were not the aggressors here; they did not start this war, they did not want this war. But they defended themselves. It wasn’t just the extermination of their new country they faced, but the extermination of themselves as people.

Miraculously, they won against all the odds. The Arabs were supremely confident they could sweep in and clear the land of Jews within a matter of weeks, if not days. They were gravely mistaken, and this is the origin of the Nakba.

The Nakba

The majority modern-day understanding of this term, largely driven by propaganda, is of an event inflicted by the Jews upon the Arabs. This ‘understanding’ was largely a creation of the 80’s and the subsequent decades. The original meaning of “The Nakba” was that of a self-inflicted shame. It was described as a catastrophe because they lost the war, and not because the Jews did something terrible to them, unprovoked.

Would the Nakba, as currently described by the majority of Pro-Palestinian activists (etc), have happened had the Arabs not instigated a war, if they were not the aggressor? Of course not - and the evidence is very much in favour of that counterfactual assertion.

Had there not been a war, an attempt to exterminate the Jews (Dolus Specialis), do we really suppose that the Israelis would have turfed out over half a million Arabs? The Nakba, and the subsequent ‘eternal’ refugee problem, is entirely the fault of the Arab leadership and not Israel.

It is a bit rich, as the saying goes, to launch a war of annihilation, of genocide, to lose that war and then turn around and blame the victors for winning it, and to claim a false victimhood. And yet this is essentially what the modern-day construct of the Nakba attempts to do - and very successfully. Through the vehicle of “the Nakba” as a wicked act by the Israelis (which it wasn’t) it allows the focus to be shifted on what the ‘bad’ Zionists did to the poor ‘Palestinians’ rather than to focus on the rather more immediate issue of the war; a war instigated by the Arabs. The Jews were not the aggressor here and yet the modern Nakba myth neatly turns the table and presents the Jews as the aggressors.

But the ‘Nakba’ happened - hundreds of thousands of Arabs were displaced from their homes as a result of war. That much is not a myth. At an individual level, for the families concerned, it was indeed a tragedy. They lost their homes, many of which would have been in the family for generations.

The numbers vary, depending on who you read, but anywhere between 400,000 and 900,000 are figures I’ve seen quoted. Splitting the difference, then, we can arrive at a figure of 650,000 which seems to be about as good as any other. Whatever the actual number it’s a lot of people and, for them, it represents a tragedy.

The problem is, is that much of that displacement was voluntary. The Arab leadership told everyone to leave, temporarily, for safety and that they would be able to return to their homes within a matter of days once they’d wiped out the Jews. Many took that advice expecting to be able to return home very quickly. Nobody ‘kicked them out’.

Not all of that displacement, however, was voluntary and there were some expulsions by the Israelis. Again the numbers and proportions for voluntary/forced vary depending on which account you read.

I don’t really have too much of a problem with entire villages being forcefully turfed out during a genocidal war in which the odds were massively stacked against the victims of that war - the Israelis. The Israelis were facing not just the loss of their country, but extermination. I honestly don’t know why you’d leave a potentially hostile population behind the front lines, so to speak. I’m not exactly a military strategist, but leaving pockets of resistance behind (even if not directly involved in the fighting) does not seem to me to be strategically wise.

But whatever the detail - however you want to spin this thing - the simple truth is that none of this would have happened had the Arabs chosen peace instead of war.

To lay the blame for the personal tragedies of the Nakba at the door of the Israelis is simply wrong. The Arab leadership is entirely to blame, and is also to blame for the subsequent refugee problem.

The Aftermath

Unexpectedly, Israel won the 1948 war. How they managed to do that is something of a minor miracle, because very few thought they would. Any ‘rational’ analysis would suggest that a newly-formed country invaded by 5 others with 2/3 of the already existing population in the region being hostile too, would be very quickly overrun.

In 1949 an Armistice agreement was signed in which Israel controlled a larger area. The Arabs were very insistent that the Armistice ‘lines’ were not to be thought of as borders and were temporary, contingent upon a full peace agreement (which never happened).

Here’s what this looked like

And in the next figure you can see the territorial expanse (in pink) in comparison to the original borders drawn by the UN (the blue area). The large green area here (the West bank, or Judea and Samaria, depending on what you want to call it) was controlled by Jordan. The smaller green area (Gaza) was controlled by Egypt.

In Israeli terms the pink areas here are ‘disputed territories’ because no border has ever been formally accepted by the Arabs. But the truth is that the Arab leadership within ‘Palestine’ (which still does not formally exist as a state) have never accepted the borders of the blue area, either. In their view all Israeli sovereignty in the region, whether pre- or post-Armistice, is illegitimate.

The sticking point has always been Arab intransigence - as the attempts to resolve things by the Israelis over the years have demonstrated. It is hard to know how much ‘in good faith’ those various attempts to establish a workable two-state solution were (on either side). Accounts differ as to which side made ‘unreasonable’ and deliberately unacceptable demands. On the surface, however, the Israeli proposals did seem to offer an awful lot of what the ‘Palestinians’ were asking for, but they were all peremptorily rejected by the Arab leadership.

The problem for Israel is that a large number of ‘Palestinians’, and certainly their leadership, do not want Israel to exist at all. They have been trying to ‘negotiate’ with political entities who desire nothing more than their complete destruction. Had it been the other way round, had the Israelis desired nothing more than the complete destruction of ‘Palestine’ and the ‘Palestinians’, I think it’s fair to say that, at least militarily, they could have achieved that by now.

This situation was, perhaps, best summed up by Golda Meir, Israel’s 4th Prime Minister

“If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel”

Contrast this with the statement of Yasser Arafat, the PLO leader

“Peace for us means the destruction of Israel. We are preparing for an all-out war, a war which will last for generations”

I think it’s fairly clear there is something of a substantial philosophical and ethical divide here.

The framing of this that I think makes most sense, to me at least, is to suggest that many ‘Palestinians’, and certainly their leadership, are still fighting that 1948 war. They never accepted their defeat and, despite being the aggressors, seek to continually portray themselves as the victims of Israeli malfeasance. This ‘endless victim’ narrative is what the modern-day construct of the Nakba is all about. It is a tale spun purely to make Israel appear to be the aggressors when they were not.

Terrible things happen during war. I’m sure both the existing Arabs within the region and the invading Arabs did some terrible things in that 1948 war. I’m sure the Israelis did too. Those who ‘play by Queensberry rules’ whilst their opponents run amok with no such constraints are at something of a disadvantage. That’s the grim and brutal reality of war and we’re fools to think otherwise.

Let’s indulge in a hypothetical. Suppose the UK were to be invaded by 5 armies intent on wiping out the British people and taking the country, what would you be prepared to do to ensure your survival? If you won that war, what measures would you take to ensure your future security?

For Israel, this is not a hypothetical question.

Has Israel Always Done The Right Thing?

Of course that rather depends on what version of ‘right’ one is using, but is there any country that has always done the right thing?

I need to read up (a lot) more on the issue of the settlements in the disputed territories, for example, but these seem to me to be a deliberately provocative act designed to make the establishment of a fully-functioning Palestinian state encompassing those regions even harder.

One of the things the Arabs argue passionately for is the ‘right of return’ of the displaced population of the region as a result of the Nakba who are still classed as ‘refugees’. Of course this is entirely asymmetrical because I’ve left something out; the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Jews from Arab lands after 1948 (estimates vary, but 750,000 is in the right ball park). This population has no right of return or restoration of their properties or assets that were seized.

I’d happily support some attempt at restoration of ‘Palestinian’ properties within Israel, or more realistically some kind of suitable recompense, when the Arabs do likewise for the Jews they expelled. Fair’s fair.

Is Israel right to deny this ‘right’ of return? I think so, given the extreme hostility and current threat level the ‘Palestinians’ represent overall. It might be seen as compassionate, and it would be in some respects, but installing a large number of openly hostile and genocidal folk within your country is somewhat suicidal in nature.

I would do the same; it’s far too dangerous as things currently stand to allow some kind of mass ‘re-migration’ into Israel of a largely hostile population. Israel managed to take in the Jewish refugees from Arab lands and they are no longer classed as refugees. The ‘Palestinians’ have not, some 3 generations later, managed to achieve anything like this - and it’s not really Israel’s fault. It’s extremely useful for the Palestinian cause, politically, to have a significant percentage of your population classed as ‘refugees’, especially in the current ‘western’ environment of ‘compassion’ before rationality.

I would like to see the Palestinians freed - from their leaders. Perhaps then some progress could be made, but it will take a very long time for the generational hatred towards Jews to subside and it requires political will to work towards that dissolution of hatred. Such a political will is not currently there amongst the ‘Palestinian’ leadership - and nor is it much in evidence amongst the general ‘Palestinian’ population if opinion polls are to believed.

So, it goes without saying, as it would for any country, that Israel may not have always done the ‘right’ thing when faced with the overall aggressive nature of their enemies.

But Israel and Jews themselves are rarely spoken of in those terms amongst their detractors. You’ve all seen the extreme responses online (many of those will undoubtedly be bot generated) in which Israel and Jews are portrayed as being evil beyond anything else that currently exists in the world today. I’ve witnessed this in real life (from non-Palestinians) - with Israel and ‘Zionists’ being described in terms (and with such visceral hatred) that are wildly unbalanced. I know that this Israel and ‘Zionist’ hatred is not wholly the province of bots. But we knew this from witnessing the weekly marches anyway, where that section of the Muslim community that hates Jews joins forces with a whole bunch of western useful idiots to keep the hatred stoked.

The hatred, allegedly, stems from things the Israelis and ‘Zionists’ have, also allegedly, done - things like, genocide, stealing the land that belongs to the Palestinians (under the aegis of ‘settler colonialism’), being an apartheid state - none of which are even remotely true.

The Nakba mythology in which the Jews kicked out the ‘peaceful’ Arabs also forms part of that hatred-generating narrative.

And, as the war of 1948 rather pointedly illustrates, that hatred did not originate from ‘oppression’ which is the usual ‘justification’ that is trotted out today.

The problem is that when you (properly) examine what Israel has actually done - rather than the myth-making - there is nothing you can get hold of that would allow you with any degree of honesty and integrity to portray Israel as being despicably (and uniquely) evil in the way they are being portrayed.

Has Israel always been ‘nice’? Absolutely not - but that has to be balanced against over 75 years of continual aggression and murderous intent from the Palestinians and their Arab allies. Once again the question of what would you do if it was your country facing such aggression? What policies and actions would you be demanding?

If anyone thinks that the US, faced with rocket attacks from within Mexico, say, along with terrorist activities across the border at the behest of the cartels, would just wistfully shrug their shoulders and do nothing, they’re a blithering idiot. If the US couldn’t get the Mexican government to do anything about it, they’d go and sort it out themselves. We know they would. And it would not be ‘pretty’. And most people would think they’d be right to do so (I know I would, anyway).

When it comes to Israel’s defence of itself, in the eyes of many, a whole different standard is applied.

The Real Catastrophe

It’s a very sad story, history often is at the level of individuals, but the focus of many on the Nakba, with the myth of Israeli aggression attached, casts their performative empathy and compassion at entirely the wrong place. It is sad that families who had lived there for generations lost their home as a result of a war that their own leaders and allies started. It’s sad, but I really can’t lay the lion’s share (or very much at all) of the blame for this at the feet of the Jews and Israel. That just goes against the historical facts that we know.

The real tragedy, the real heartbreak, lies in the counterfactual of what might have been. The decades since 1948 with all the attendant further suffering need never have happened. They wouldn’t have happened had the Arabs in the region been a people of peace in the same way that the Israelis were.

On the 14th May 1948 David Ben-Gurion read out Israel’s Declaration of Independence in which he stated of Israel that

it will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Israel has kept that promise for its citizens. It’s worth mentioning at this point that some 150,000 Arabs chose to cast their lot with Israel in 1948. Their descendants, some 2 million now, still live in Israel and enjoy those promised freedoms and rights.

Ben-Gurion also extended the hand of friendship and mutual cooperation towards their Arabic neighbours

We appeal - in the very midst of the onslaught launched against us now for months - to the Arab inhabitants of the State of Israel to preserve peace and participate in the upbuilding of the State on the basis of full and equal citizenship and due representation in all its provisional and permanent institutions. We extend our hand to all neighbouring states and their peoples in an offer of peace and good neighbourliness, and appeal to them to establish bonds of cooperation and mutual help with the sovereign Jewish people settled in its own land. The State of Israel is prepared to do its share in a common effort for the advancement of the entire Middle East.

Here there’s a recognition of the de-facto civil war that existed in the region that had been greatly ramped up by the 1947 Partition Plan. This turned into a full-scale war with an international dimension after the Arab invasion on the 15th May, a day after the Declaration of Independence.

Israel kept its promise to the Arabs within Israel who chose to remain, there is no reason to suppose it would have not kept its promise to be part of a greater program of mutual benefit, as outlined here, to advance the interests of the entire region.

Once again, none of this is about the loss of a ‘country’, because there was no country to lose. Palestine did not exist as a ‘country’. Some 80% of this alleged ‘country’ had already been parcelled off and re-named Jordan. How could people stand to lose 80% of ‘their country’? Of course, this wasn’t seen as such an issue because Jordan was still under Arabic (and Muslim) control. Jordan has never been viewed as having ‘stolen’ Palestine from the Palestinians. There was simply a change of sovereignty to the Hashemites.

This underlines what this conflict is really about. It’s primarily about Jewish sovereignty over part of the region and not about the loss of land or the loss of a country. It’s this Jewish sovereignty over any part of the region that was unacceptable to most of the Arabs there and in the surrounding countries. Had the remaining 20% of the original region known as Palestine been split into 2 Arabic states, neither of them called ‘Palestine’, there would have been no issue (with no moral grandstanding or Nakba to be had).

The aggressive nature of the Arabs in the region towards the Jews and Israel has been directly responsible for so very much subsequent suffering - that is the real tragedy, the real catastrophe.

The Breaking of Reason

I’m going to be the first to admit that I’m biased in the above account because I’m very much in favour of the creation of the state of Israel and believe it has the right to defend itself against aggression, just as any other country does. Although I am not Jewish I would quite happily describe myself as a ‘Zionist’ because all that this word means is the belief that Israel has the right to exist, in that region, and to defend itself.

However, the basic outline of the facts around the 1948 war I’ve presented above is not really all that much in dispute. I don’t really see how one can avoid this looming spectre of 1948 in any discussion about Israel and its current actions today. It frames everything, really. Israel faced two more wars within 25 years of its establishment from neighbouring countries. The ‘peace’ in the aftermath of the 1948 war was clearly only provisional and the neighbouring Arabic states tried again to exterminate the Jews and Israel.

Once again we might ponder our own countries and ask ourselves what we would do, what actions would we take, when faced with a similar situation? How would we respond and what actions would (and should) we take to ensure our future?

This, I believe, is the correct framing from which to understand the actions (right or wrong as we may judge them to be) of Israel.

Israel does not have (or didn’t have in some cases) very nice neighbours. What’s it supposed to do about that? Pretend everyone is just fluffy and lovely and ignore the threat? What was it supposed to do when invaded by 5 countries, hand out free bagels and hope for the best?

I’m OK with people arguing that Israel has done some pretty bad things - largely in response or as pre-emptive measures it has to be said. Sometimes bad things are a justified response, and sometimes maybe the response goes too far - that kind of argument about the details seems to me to be perfectly reasonable. However, the UK has also done some shitty things in pursuit of ‘national security’. So has the US. So has just about bloody everyone.

What I’m not OK with are the asymmetrical standards that are applied.

Remember that the ‘western’ powers invaded Iraq on the flimsiest of pretexts? Our goal was regime change with maybe more than a little bit of financial gain thrown in. However disgusted we were with this invasion of another country - and it’s only 23 years ago now - we don’t think of the invading countries as somehow uniquely stained for all time by this. Nor was there an attempt to make all citizens of those invading countries responsible. We’re grown up enough, most of us, to accept that our countries can be a mix of the really good and the really bad.

Israel, and Jews, however, are given no such grace.

And this brings me back to how broken our capacity to reason, to attempt to objectively evaluate the facts, has become. None of us can be truly objective - that’s a given - but with the rise of all this performative compassion in the west we’ve sailed off way past the horizon on the Sea of Subjectivity.

This seeming inability to even begin to attempt an objective evaluation and assessment of the facts is everywhere today. Everything is, first, viewed through the lenses of ‘compassion’ and ‘empathy’ and ‘kindness’ and ‘equity’ - which are not necessarily bad things at all - but they’re hardly the right tools to first apply in a universe that does not work on compassion or empathy or kindness or equity. They are luxuries we can properly afford only when all other enemies - personal or economic - have been vanquished.

Policies are put forward because they sound good (and kind and compassionate etc) rather than because they make any real sense.

We’d all, I hope, like to live in a world without wars, without poverty, without violence, without crime, without hatred and discrimination. Good luck with that. It’s a childish fantasy because people just aren’t ‘made’ that way. Sometimes you just have to face the world as it is and not as you’d like it to be. Isn’t that what we do when we grow up, we put away childish things?

Perhaps the saddest examples of this kind of ‘wishful thinking’ can be find in those scumbags who have been convicted 10, 20, 30 and even 40 times of some serious offences and, yet, remain free to roam about. They end up committing some appalling murder. There’s often a list of prior victims of their crimes a mile long and yet the ‘system’ shows them ‘compassion’ until it can no longer ignore what they have done. If you’re on your 20th offence for aggression and violence some pretty words from a counsellor ain’t going to put you right - you need to be somewhere else and not out and about in society.

Reason would suggest these people present an extreme danger to others. Reason would suggest that the priority should be given to victims and potential future victims. But the ‘reasoning’ that gets applied is to have sympathy for the violent scumbags and not for the victims.

This time I’m sure, your Honour, my client has mended his ways. Pinky promise.

The breaking of anything we used to consider reason extends to all sorts of things.

Ask a typical “from the river to the sea” person what that might entail and how it would all ‘work’ and you’re met with the most absurdly childish conceptualizations. Things like ‘the Jews should just leave and emigrate elsewhere’ being amongst the more peaceful proposals. There isn’t an ounce of practicality to be had - just emotive codswallop. It’s all “this is how I want the world to be so make it happen” level of ‘analysis’. It’s not even ‘analysis’, to be honest - just a child’s scream of “I want this”.

Israel is a particularly thorny example - the basic facts simply don’t support all the ridiculous allegations that are made. Words like ‘genocide’ or ‘apartheid’ are thrown about as if they were incontestable facts instead of the deeply skewed and distorted fictions and slogans they actually are. Yet take almost any other ‘hot’ issue today and you’ll find more or less the same thing - ridiculously emotive surface level ‘analysis’ - and calling it analysis is being charitable.

This is something I have noticed for some time. It was nearly a decade ago now when I first became aware of things going a bit iffy in the noggins of some. I keep returning to this particular example, partly because it’s where I started from, and partly because it’s still a very good example. I’m talking of the infamous Yale quadrangle incident in which a Professor was harangued (disrespectfully) by a large group of students because his wife (not him) had written an open email questioning the university’s policy on Halloween costumes. Yes, Halloween costumes. I still can’t believe I’m writing those words - it seems so very surreal.

They were trying to get him to apologise for his wife (very ‘feminist’ of them). In the course of the subsequent ‘discussion’, in which the Professor behaved respectfully and with the patience of a saint, one black student became very emotional and spoke in the most ludicrous terms about how terrible her life at Yale is because of things like this.

Yale.

Were the admin forcing their black students to pick cotton at the weekends, I wondered?

Somehow this student had become convinced that her existence at one of the most privileged, safe, and beneficial environments on the entire planet had become intolerable. She said that she was “fighting for her very existence”. It goes without saying that although this student may not have been quite in the top tier (thanks DEI) neither will she have been a complete idiot. She is likely to have been rather intelligent compared to the average population.

Yet she was unable to be anything like objective about the reality of her life and her position at one of the most incredible places in the world - not to mention that just the name Yale attached to one’s CV is definitely giving you a boost relative to others.

Over the subsequent months I tried to delve into the issues and I ‘learned’ about things like white privilege and systemic racism and other weighty matters. Except they weren’t weighty at all - they turned out to be more in the nature of slogans than akin to any profound analysis or re-analysis of the state of society.

Reading various papers and commentary on systemic racism, for example, although there were statistical patterns to be noted, it was impossible for me to discover where in any particular ‘system’ the problem lay. Certainly no institutional policy could be uncovered that was directly racist. Did the racism live in the employees and administrators? The role of DEI and things like affirmative action would very much suggest not. So where did this ‘racism’ live?

To use a term in current fashion, I came to the conclusion that it was almost wholly emotive slop with no basis in any actual reality. Just asking the most basic questions like “how much systemic racism is there?”, or “is institution A more structurally racist than institution B and how do we know that?”, or “what bits need to be changed to make a difference?” are almost completely unanswerable questions within this framework.

Just like the ‘genocide’ accusation launched against Israel, ‘systemic racism’ is an accusation launched against the ‘system’ with almost no evidentiary basis.

It would be hard to deny there has, historically, been a systemic bias of some kind, and quite a severe and disgraceful one when when you wind the clock back even further to the times of slavery. This much is blisteringly obvious. Even for quite a while after slavery was abolished you could point to laws and institutional policies that were discriminatory. But today? Decades after the stringent efforts to eliminate that bias? I think I’m going to need just a wee bit more than some emotional hand-waving to be convinced that structural racism is currently a major problem that needs radical changes to address. That’s the bit that’s missing - the proper analysis. The detailed reasoning.

And even if I were to be convinced that such systemic racism still existed I would still need to know how serious a problem we’re talking about. Are we talking relatively minor issues (which would still need to be fixed, obviously) or are we at some existential global catastrophe level? And even then I would still need to know what the drivers and mechanisms are, in detail, before being able to propose any kind of solution.

Read some of the gibbershit from the more extreme ‘left’ and it’s all about dismantling this and dismantling that - without any kind of detail about what any new structure should look like. They seem to think that after all this dismantling has been done, new beautiful structures of moral perfection will magically arise from the ashes.

It’s all so childish beyond belief - and yet it has a societal weight far, far in excess of any intellectual weight it possesses (which is to say almost none).

I’m not averse to ‘dismantling’ things that have outlived their purpose or are no longer acting in the best interests of the people they claim to serve. The UK civil service would be an example of an institution that needs a radical overhaul and one which might need a bit (a lot, actually) of a dismantle and rebuild. The rebuild here, though, doesn’t need to be some massive innovation - just a return to the way things used to operate, by and large. We used to know how to make it work (or at least work better than it currently does).

Despite my love of science and learning and the concept of a university, those universities are also good targets for a radical overhaul.

We can see lots of examples of various institutions that used to work better, but no longer do, and it doesn’t seem that a bit of ‘tinkering’ at the edges is going to actually fix anything.

If we take an example from the US (and I don’t think the UK is any better here) in California you have the mind-blowing cost of a new rail line where some 30 billion dollars has been spent and not a single line of track has been laid, as I understand it. How on earth does something this crazy happen?

How can you spend some 30 billion dollars and have nothing to show for it?

Whatever ‘systemic racism’ is - and it’s certainly not easy to properly define - this single example (and there are plenty of others) shows there are far more serious systemic problems to address.

Here in the UK we’ve just had the appalling incident come to light of a young man stabbed to death back in December. When the police arrived on the scene his assailant (a 23-year old Sikh man) claimed he had been the victim of ‘racism’. So this young man, Henry Nowak, bleeding to death before them, was handcuffed instead of being given appropriate aid.

You can read a detailed account in the link below. It’s chilling. The killer, Digwa, is an extremely dangerous man who ought to be locked up for a very long time. You can read why in the link. But it’s hard for me to find words to fully express my disgust at the actions of the UK police here.

With a certain horrible irony Nowak can be heard saying “I can’t breathe” as he lay handcuffed and dying. Starmer, our Prime Minister, has not yet said much about this incident - and he certainly hasn’t ‘taken the knee’ as he so sycophantically did when St George of the Fentanyl died. St George was not even a UK citizen.

And in our two-tier world of double and triple standards we all know what the response would have been had it been a black guy handcuffed whilst bleeding to death. Things would have gone totally mental - off the scale mental.

Instead, we get the Great Nada™ from our PM. Somehow the word ‘cunt’ doesn’t quite capture the essence of Starmer, but it’s the best we have.

I can’t look at even these ‘isolated’ incidents and not see that underlying things is a system that is broken. Hopefully not beyond repair - but the more this goes on my worry is that any such ‘repair’ will be brutal and severe. I can only pray it doesn’t come to that.

But to get to this point at all I think we’ve had to break the capacity of people to reason properly.

The Breaking of Compassion

The literal meaning of the word compassion, as derived from the Latin, is “to suffer together”. It means to act in a way to ‘share’ the pain, and to alleviate it. It’s not supposed to be some warm, fuzzy, feeling of goodness and kindness - which is the meaning most of the online ‘left’ and activist class would appear to take from it if their actions and words are anything to go by.

“Compassion” these days seems to mean wearing the right lapel pin, putting the right flag on your profile, repeating whichever vacuous slogan is the order of the day - and then patting yourself on the back for being a good and virtuous person. Compassion is not a ‘feeling’ you put on like a costume - it’s not really a ‘feeling’ at all, strictly.

Compassion is active, not passive. Neither is it supposed to be some street performance for which you can bask in the radiant applause and admiration of your fellow ‘compassionista’.

The trick that has been pulled on these people is to make them believe they are demonstrating ‘compassion’ and ‘kindness’ when, in many cases, they’re acting in the very opposite way of what true compassion would suggest. For example, based on the flimsy notion of ‘identity’ they support the social, chemical, and surgical mutilation of those who desire to present as the opposite sex. They even tell them they are the opposite sex and castigate those who disagree often in verbally and physically violent ways.

This is not compassion. There might (might) be a very small number of cases in which some kind of transition is the ‘best’ thing for an individual - I doubt that, personally, but let’s assume it may be true. What you have, then, is a significant number of people for whom ‘transition’ is not in their best interests. The compassionate course here is to work with those individuals to relieve them of the pressures and misperceptions that are driving their need to ‘change’ sex (which is not, of course, possible).

Mindless affirmation is the very opposite of compassion and yet the people who choose to ‘affirm’ believe themselves to be compassionate. They have been very badly fooled.

Here’s the thing with compassion - it’s often held to be more of an ‘emotional’ quality and yet to offer true compassion requires a deeper understanding buttressed by reason and rationality. It’s not an easy thing to achieve - and anyone who tells you otherwise doesn’t know what compassion is.

The link between the two is that if your capacity for reason is broken, so too will be your capacity for compassion. You don’t need to possess some world-shattering intellect to demonstrate compassion, but you do need to be able to think clearly and with a cool head. You need both insight and wisdom - and those are things not easy to come by, for most - and I say this from lived experience of being a bit of an uncompassionate shit at times.

Slaves of The Narrative™

The thing that links Israel, Covid, the ‘Climate’, George Floyd, Henry Nowak, the ‘gender’ gibberish, DEI and ‘capitalism’ (and others) is the construction of some grand “narrative” about them. The ranks of the faithful lap these narratives up - and the term NPC is rightfully applied because the uniformity and consistency of belief in these various narratives does make it seem that some people have been programmed with the next line of code - or have had some software update.

From somewhere comes the instruction : please update the Useful Idiot OS to version 13.0.2. It really does seem like that. It’s quite chilling.

Those various narratives have been dismantled many times, but the new UI operating system can’t be updated this way.

It’s worth pointing out that although this kind of thing is predominately ‘left’ coded it does exist on the ‘right’ too. Certain sections of the ‘right’ are vehemently anti-Jewish, for example. In this case it’s usually not about the distorted narratives of ‘genocide’ or ‘apartheid’, but about things like the assumption of some sort of Israeli mind control that affects world events. The best public examples of these kinds of things are Carlson and Owens whom I can only describe as deranged. Their ‘analyses’, such as they are, when it comes to Jewish issues, are simply absurd.

It’s not only the ‘left’, then, who are susceptible to having the reasoning centres of their brain fried.

We can all fall prey to ‘narratives’, to becoming narrative slaves. I’m sure I do too. The only way to defend yourself against this is to continually question whatever ‘narrative’ you’ve brought on board - and there’s no guarantee even then that you’ll find the ‘truth’ of any matter. But that habit of continual examination is very important - as is the openness to challenge.

Most of these reflections will not change your basic views very often. For example, there’s a whole covid ‘counter-narrative’ that is along the lines of viruses don’t exist (or are not causative agents of disease if the existence is admitted). I’ve read, and continue to read, some of these claims and the reasoning behind them and I remain unconvinced. The counter-narrative does not present a coherent enough scientific explanation for me and it requires all sorts of long-established things to be false in a way that seems rather too conspiratorial (the dismissal of electron micrographs, for example, or the dismissal of DNA sequencing as another example).

I am not optimistic about the future. I don’t know how any of this can be ‘fixed’. Our schoolkids are fed, or drip-fed, a steady diet of absolute crap - maybe not directly in all cases, but it doesn’t need to be all that direct. Kids are actually pretty good at picking up ‘the vibe’. Even something as seemingly ‘innocuous’ as the down-grading of both competition and the pursuit of merit, or something less innocuous such as the rejection of standardized testing, has a considerable impact. There’s a different educational system now than the one us fogies grew up in and it prioritizes different metrics for ‘success’. Human animals being what they are will adjust their behaviours to achieve success in whatever system they find themselves in.

The kind of knowledge and sophistication that was routinely expected of 13-year olds just over a century ago seems very different to the ‘standards’ of today. In this article you can find the following

In 1912, students in Bullitt County, Kentucky gathered at the county courthouse to take their Common Exam. This was not a college entrance exam. It was not a test for gifted students. It was a standard examination for ordinary eighth graders in a rural county, the kind of test you passed before you were considered basically educated.

If you want to see the test that was administered back in 1912 click on the link above. It’s also a good article that’s worth reading.

There’s a lot to unpick about modern ‘educational’ methods and theories which is something for another day, but it’s very clear we’re not getting it right at the moment - or at least not ‘right’ in being able to produce a generation of kids who can think independently for themselves and analyse both sides of an argument - often because only one side of an ‘argument’ is usually presented.

The political has seeped into everything - including education. It has even extended into maths with mathematics, that most glorious and ‘pure’ intellectual discipline requiring the highest standards of proof and rigour, having been described as ‘rooted’ in (or slightly better as a ‘tool’ of) white supremacy. It’s kind of hard not to view this as a kind of insanity - pretty much at the level of iguanas in pink tutus doing the Lindy Hop on your front lawn being served drinks by a well-behaved group of chipmunks in nightdresses. How does one even go about ‘fixing’ this kind of psychosis?

A good fraction of teachers these days seem more interested in being ‘activists’ than in being educators. Gone are the days when you probably didn’t even know whether your physics teacher was married. Nowadays you’d probably get a full account of how sore his arse is after a weekend’s riotous insertions.

I might be exaggerating somewhat here - but I’m sure you get the idea.

This is how, eventually, you end up with the police in the UK, who are supposed to operate without fear or favour, handcuffing a dying man because he was alleged to have uttered some hurty words and knocked someone’s turban off. Somewhere along the line they’ve been taught that hurty words and ‘racism’ (in one direction only) are more important than severe internal injuries and have taken that on board.

Although this came down to the actions of ‘individuals’, the police in the Nowak case were operating within a system that has encouraged them to focus on hurty words rather than blood. These weren’t just some ‘rogue’ cops. There’s a whole chain of events that led to this, that led these shameful cops to believe they were doing the right thing here.

What we have here, then, is systemic racism - just not the kind that is assumed to be operating; it’s directed at a different target.

The grand progressive ‘narratives’ have done their job all too well - the two-tier structurally-racist system has been built - and tragedies like Henry Nowak are the result.

Where Does This End?

A pertinent question for a piece this long, perhaps. But more seriously, where does this all end? People, for whatever reasons, are being whipped up into serious rage. On the one hand you’ve got the ‘lefty’ cause-of-the-day types who are walking bags of anger and slogans, and on the other you’ve got a whole bunch of people who are upset at the replacement of their cultures with something alien.

I don’t mean demographically here, although rapid demographic change is a part of it. No, I mean a bunch of people who have seen their fundamental assumptions of what their society is ‘about’ being mocked and derided and heavily pressured to adopt a new set of values centred around things like ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’. They’ve seen their justice systems turned into two-tier jokes as total scumbags are treated leniently and those who express outrage, maybe with a slightly over the top tweet, are treated harshly.

People who employ hurty words are treated like they are worse than the people who cause actual physical harm. There are examples of people with an absurd number of violent offences to their ‘credit’ who are given every possible leniency - but say the wrong thing in a tweet, or protest an election result by walking through a government building - oh, that’s quite different!

The death of Henry Nowak is the result of years of this shitty activist mentality which has tried to convince western nations that they are irredeemably racist and Oppressive™. Although many might argue that Henry’s death was inevitable, that by the time the police got there there was nothing they could do, I would suggest that the police’s actions - actions caused by years of this crappy ‘anti-racist’ bollocks - will have accelerated that death. Had they acted in a vaguely human manner those police officers would have offered words of comfort - “hang on in there, help is on its way, we’ve got you, you’ll be OK, . . .”

Instead what he got was being read his rights and when he explained what had happened, that he had been stabbed, he was told “I don’t think you have, mate”. Perhaps he just gave up at that point. Who knows?

We have the police bodycam footage which the police had to be heavily pressured into reluctantly releasing. It’s horrific to watch for all sorts of reasons - but the coldness of the police, their lack of anything like ‘empathy’ or compassion, is a stand-out for me.

We also have lots of bodycam footage from Oct 7th 2023. I’ve only seen a fraction of that. It was enough. To see such savagery, to see the sheer delight taken in such savagery, was enough. I have since read many accounts of more of the detail from the footage I didn’t see. I can’t bring myself to actually watch it, but those who have often describe themselves as having been changed forever by it.

The ‘lefty’ activists have been working hard these past 2 and a half years to downplay this horror, to call it ‘resistance’, to pretend that Israel are in some way even worse!

And then they will turn round and accuse Israel of “genocide”.

And what do we have now? Attacks and hatred of Jews ramping up everywhere.

I don’t think any of this is going to end well at all - God help us all.

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