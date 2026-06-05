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Terence G Gain's avatar
Terence G Gain
5d

Thank you Professor Rigger for your detailed and accurate account of the history of the Jewish People.

I had a funny thing happen to me while playing golf in Iroquois Ontario last week. Out of the blue a successful building contractor in his mid 60s said the whole world is going to hell and it’s all the fault of Donald J. Trump.

Yes, Trump did indeed screw over building contractors in America.

I acknowledged Trump’s history but interjected, surely he’s not responsible for the problems in the middle east. My golfing companion was irate that I was defending Trump. He kept repeating that he couldn’t believe I was.

I asked him one question: “have you read the Koran?”

His reply was enlightening: “what’s the Koran?”

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Patrick Graham's avatar
Patrick Graham
5d

excellent stuff and a useful summary to print out to counter the blinkered protest BS among the remnants of my friends who support "Palestine"

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