Rikard
4d

"We could do this - we could import the decent and lovely people from a 1 in 5,000 place..."

That would actively serve to hurt the 1/5000 people, since the incidence of decent individuals (decent defined as "reasoning in accordance with our own value systems", obviously) would drop.

And that would only serve to set the place on a tightening downward spiral causing even more to try and leave, forcing prospective recipients to either be ready to gun people trying to cross the border down, or lower the bar for decent.

We already did that. It was called the "1970s to present"-era. What we live with now is what happens, and what nasty people like me or Mr Rivers of Blood said would happen, because that was the only thing that could happen.

I say again, bring a fox cub into your home, try and raise it like you would a dog, and when grown you still have fox on your hands.

Only, it has no fear of you, it knows your ways, and it is far more clever at being a fox than it'd ever been in the wild.

That's the breaks and there's no changing that within the scope of a several human lifetimes, if at all. Look at gypsies. They have been a plague upon us since the 1400s, and no matter what has been done - good and bad - they are the same as they were 600 years ago.

How many millions of futures are we to ruin before we accept that how we did it pre-1970s worked better for all concerned?

It is not for lack of trying to do right and good things are this way. It is because those in charge and their supporters and excusers refuse to admit the truth and so persist in trying to force a thing that cannot be into existence.

About meeting decent people when abroad: apart from basic hospitality, which is a virtue in both huts and palaces, you meet them as a visitor, a tourist or guest worker. That means there's an underlying assumption you'll be leaving. You're not setting up residence, buying up their land, importing more of your kind to create settlements under your people's law, custom and rule.

Do you think those Arabs of Egypt would have been as friendly to you then?

Do you think they would have reacted kindly to see churches going up, hearing the bells call to prayers, and encountering nuns, priests and their cross-bedecked armed guards go out and try to convert moslems?

Really, do you think they would be welcoming then and nice about it then?

David Brown
4d

Great start to the new year. Thanks for all your efforts over the years. 👍👍👍

