Welcome to a brand shiny New Year. Hope you all had a good Christmas. I am not at all sure at this stage whether my stomach will ever recover

Battle of the cranberries. Three different versions of homemade cranberry sauce. Much heated debate about which was the winner. Fortunately we all survived, although we have cut off several family members for voting for the wrong one. Pic taken by daughter number 2 (she takes better pics than me)

Here in the UK we’ve been greeted with the news that our government’s “top priority” was to import some Egyptian turd biscuit (ETB) who has all the charm and appeal of an anal prolapse. The professional pillocks known as actors had been activating all over the place and getting their luvvie knickers in a twist over the injustice of said turd biscuit languishing in an Egyptian jail - ironically for posting stuff online that the Egyptian government didn’t like. What a repressive and authoritarian government they must have over there. Would never happen in the UK would it?

Would it?

When details emerged of just how unpleasant this Egyptian twat is, our government did the whole “we didn’t know” routine. Nice to know they thoroughly vet the people they allow into our country and grant citizenship to.

Thankfully, not all Egyptians are this unpleasant. I loved visiting there and enjoyed a great deal of hospitality from some local families we met. They gave, and gave freely, of the little they had. It was a humbling experience. We had the usual “how many camels for your woman?” thing they do to wind up the tourists and I nearly closed the deal on 5 camels, some frankincense, and 2 bags of saffron. The good-natured haggling was enjoyed by all.

The worst experience we had there was the coffee; just what was this toxic sludge they’d sliced into a cup for me? Oh, and the fact that I lost badly at Backgammon.

It may just be me and the rosy optimistic blinkers I wear, but as I’ve travelled through life it occurs to me that most of the people I have ever met are not total arseholes. Sure, there have been disagreements, even anger at times, but fundamentally we recognise that common thread of humanity despite differences of temperament or culture or political viewpoint.

At least that is true if you actually meet people face to face, by and large. We don’t do that as much as we used to. Instead, we furiously assault our keyboards as we offload our thoughts online, buffeted by one ‘outrage’ after another. It’s exhausting and there’s an endless supply of outrage to be had.

The tenor and tone of a real conversation is mostly lost in the frenzy of online posturing and we can miss so many clues about the real intent and attitude of the writer. You must have experienced it; you carefully craft a pithy response, hearing your ‘inner voice’ deliver this gem, only to have your response woefully misinterpreted because all the tones and facial expressions didn’t get transmitted to the screen. You thought you were being mildly sardonic, with a twinkle in your eye. They thought you were being hateful.

The internet is like a house where they’ve turned off the lights and all the cockroaches come out to play. When the lights go back on again - they all go scurrying back to whatever dark and dank holes they emerged from. The actors who advocated for ETB (Egyptian Turd Biscuit) have all scurried back to their holes and are nowhere to be seen now that the cold light of day has been shone onto ETB’s unpleasant online comments.

Maybe the Egyptian military are now considering staging a precision op to snatch ETB back from UK territory so they can put him back in jail. It would probably violate international law, but it also wouldn’t be something I’d lose any sleep over.

I was, in my usual over-optimistic and naïve fashion, hoping that things in 2026 would begin to settle down. I started this piece a couple of days ago - stopped to do some photo editing - and then found that President Dictatorange had whisked Maduro away from the warm arms of collectivism in the meantime. He sent in a bunch of frigid and rugged individualists to do the dirty.

And we learn, but not from the miasmic turdpile that is our ‘official’ media, that things are kicking off in Iran. I, for one, wish them luck in deposing the mad bastards that have ‘governed’ their country for far too long.

And so I gaze upon 2026 - and I won’t make any predictions - and am thinking

In the US it seems the Demofraud Party’s shenanigans may be finally coming to light. We have leared that Somali-run day care centres have been sucking at the teat of Minnesota and are doing a fine job of milking the place dry. I expect (or maybe it’s just a naïve hope again) this will kick off all sorts of US-wide investigations into the defrauding of the US taxpayer.

What else will we be learing about when such proper investigations and audits are done across a range of programs? The key will be to see who opposes such investigations.

Normal people, the ‘not arsehole’ people (NAPs) - the majority of people you meet in day to day life - have unconsciously accepted a deal with governments and state institutions. It may be something of a Faustian bargain, but most of us recognise that it’s necessary for the state/country to have power. Although most people are not arseholes, there definitely exists not an insignificant number of arsehole people (APs). The state needs things like the police and the army to defend itself and its citizens; the NAPs need protecting from the APs.

We expect certain things in return for this privilege of power. We expect our borders to be defended. We expect justice to be applied fairly and without fear or favour. We expect our tax money to be treated as a precious resource and not squandered on frivolities or performative virtue signalling (or learing centres). I am, personally, in favour of governments, through our tax money, helping out mothers with subsidised day care, but it has to be a place where kids can learn instead of lear.

The problem has been, and it’s very evident in the UK now, that our recent governments have not been at all interested in holding up their end of the bargain. And people are getting angry, very angry, and they have every right to be so.

When making a statement about these Somali learing centres, Dim Walz tried to deflect by saying, and I paraphrase (but accurately), that “white men are bad”. Yes, this was the substance of his response. We know white people commit crimes - but the issue isn’t one of number, but of concentration.

We have the same thing here in the UK with the “white men commit rape too” line of argument when the problem of immigrant sexual crimes arises. Unfortunately, some men are not just arseholes but dangerous arseholes. But the problem is that we’ve imported, as the official figures demonstrate, a whole lot of concentrated rapey goodness which shows that an Afghan immigrant man is something like 20 times more likely (based on the statistics) to commit a sexual crime than a UK national.

I wish these figures weren’t true, I really do, but they appear to be correct.

If population X is committing crimes at the rate of 1 in 100,000 and population Y is committing crimes at the rate of 1 in 5,000 in which of these communities would you choose to live?

It’s really that simple - and it has nothing to do with race or ethnicity or religion in the sense that it’s just an entirely objective risk assessment. Of course, things like culture and religion affect behaviours and the propensity to commit certain crimes, but the issue is fundamentally a statistical assessment of risk.

I want to import the 1 in 100,000 people and definitely not the 1 in 5,000 people.

It sucks if you’re a decent person from a 1 in 5,000 place and you want to move to a 1 in 100,000 place, but why should the 1 in 100,000 people want to expose themselves to a much higher degree of risk?

We could do this - we could import the decent and lovely people from a 1 in 5,000 place, but that would require a rigorous and proper vetting process. The recent importation of the ETB into the UK basically informs us of just how far we are from operating anything like a proper vetting process.

So we end up with all risk and no clear benefit.

There are loads and loads of people from all across the world I’ve met who would be great assets to the UK should they choose to come to live and work here. I wish some of them would choose that option and help us to make the UK a better place. ETB is definitely not someone you could describe as much of an asset to the UK. Actually, in my view, he’s not much of an asset to anywhere.

But the government, for all its posturing and empty words, seems to be intent on cranking the handle when it really needs to handle the cranks. We’ve let far too many cranks into the UK and it’s going to be a damn difficult job to put it right again.

Not much will change in 2026 in the UK - at least that’s my expectation. The government will posture, pontificate, and be gratingly platitudinous as it always is. Our robotic PM might be decommissioned and have his power banks disconnected, but the void will be filled with another useless twat with the same agenda.

I don’t know whether Trump has the backing and power, or even the genuine intent, to do what must be done. He has an opportunity to change the world and lead by example. The whole stinking mess of corruption and fraud, vast networks of power and privilege funded by taxpayer money, needs to be dismantled. Whether he’s the right man for the job or just another cog in the machine thrown in to simulate draining the swamp is not totally clear to me.

I will try to be optimistic for 2026 and get back to some more photography and photo editing. It may be the only thing that keeps me relatively sane. Wishing you all a better and sane 2026.

There’s always hope. Here’s a pic I took of a duck - nothing spectacular, and I was just trying out a new lens. I mucked up the settings and the ISO (gain on the sensor) went through the roof and the picture was horribly over-exposed. Despite the mess I was able to recover something OK with a few drastic edits. It’s not too bad a metaphor for the state we’re in. It’s all a bloody mess, but we have to hope that something good can be recovered with a bit of work.

