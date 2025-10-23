Riggery Pokery

Bettina
7d

Yes a Thai ladyboy just seems gay (ie safe to a woman) but a Frankenlump is a Norman Bates shower murder (totally freaking creepy and get out of there asap)

Rikard
7d

Michaux I can just about guess how to pronounce so that the listener at least understand I'm trying, but Róisín?

Roastin'? Raisin? Raistlin? Roy-sin? Rosh-chin?

Roy it is. I will excuse myself by pointing out that I've never met an English-speaker (or Welsh, Cornish, Manx, Scottish, Gaelic) that could say "Rikard" rather than "Richard". Anyway.

Gender - grammar. Sex- biology.

Trans-man = mentally ill man copying with his psychosis by dressing up in women's clothing and possibly descending into self-mutilation via surgery and steroids/hormones.

Trans-woman = same as above, but possibly it started out as an actual woman. Or man.

In other news, not from the Dep. of You Already Know All This, here in Sweden you can go to prison for saying you find transvestites and/or transsexuals perverse. Hopefully the verdict gets appealed, or the poor septuagenarian woman convicted will be sent up the river.

She expressed this sentiment about homosexual men dressed up as women wanted to fondle toddlers at a library will reading stories about the wonders of all things LGBTP+, and did it on Facebook the poor dear, thinking it legal to have a politically incorrect opinion.

Tsk tsk, a wrongthinker and perpetrator of thoughtcrime and at her age too!

On the other hand, such cases are the first little lumps of snow that heralds a potential avalanche.

Even funnier: inside the HBTP+ circles, more and more energy has to expended to cover up that the Swedish RFSL, the lobby group for homos, was initialled started to among other things legalise homosexual pedohilia - and as if that wasn't enough, the let's call it dislike for homos that people from moslem areas sometimes express?

Yeah, about that. The homo agit-prop agents can no longer visit schools in occupied areas in Sweden. Verbal abuse, threats, and assaults are becoming increasingly common - and no police reports filed. No complaints made to police, from the homos. Because rayceism, you see.

Aren't they in a pretty pickle-jar of their own making, eh? The homos have been all-in on mass-migration and multikulti since the 1980s and whoops!

Even more fun: moslems have started making demands on the quiet that if they need blood (surgery and such) they want guarantees it's not unclean blood (homos, Jews, women if it's a man needing it and so on).

What has this got to do with trans?

Well (and I salute anyone making it to down here among the deadmen) I'll tell you:

Trans-humanism is the logical end to the post-modern relativisation and annihilism of thought and language that's been accelerating/exhilarating for 50 years.

It's the end of the pendulum's trajectory in that direction, and so the resistance to trans-sickos heralds it starting to swing back.

