I’m going to start with the curious case of one Dr Jason Nordhaus who, a few years ago, was awarded an NSF grant ostensibly to grow the number of deaf, hard-of-hearing, and Hispanic researchers in astrophysics.

I’ve nothing in principle against having more deaf, hard-of-hearing, and Hispanic astrophysicists. Why would I? But it’s something of a niche market, to be honest. What’s curious here is, as far as progress in astrophysics is concerned, why this matters at all?

Does being deaf and Hispanic give you some special insight into the workings of the universe? An insight not afforded to non-Hispanic people who can hear?

It’s bonkers.

Hopefully things will be changing soon but for some years there has been a requirement to show how your research ‘supports’ the goals of DEI before you even have a chance of getting your hands on all that research funding. It’s not enough to say BHM (Black Holes Matter), you must show how you’re going to promote the cause of all those non-white people who are currently being horribly Oppressed™

It isn’t quite as simple as changing the title of your proposal from Binary Star Formation to Non-Binary Star Formation. You have to demonstrate more vividly how you’re a member of Club Cretin™ before they’ll let you have any funds.

Your desire to understand how quantum entanglement might be used to furnish more efficient solar panels must have the carbuncle of woke commitment unnaturally grafted on.

It’s the same when applying for a university position. You can have a great publication record, but if you can’t write a good enough “diversity statement”, forget it - unless you happen to have just the right kind of ‘diversity’ they’re looking for.

It’s how you end up with the horror that was Claudine Gay becoming president of Harvard with only 11 journal publications to her name. Shit record - but just look at all that diversity will ya?

Diversity is our strength, don’t you know?

Modern ‘diversity’ is based entirely on how you look. Apparently, to some, this is ultra-important. Kids, it is said, can’t even learn shit unless they are taught by people who “look like them”.

None of my teachers at primary school (age 5 - 11) looked like me. They were all female, and some of them looked like penguins. I just didn’t realize at the time how unbelievably Oppressed™ I was - if only I could have had teachers that looked like me I would have made something of my life, but I was held back by systemic bias.

But there’s been a whole infrastructure, a lucrative infrastructure, built around these kinds of notions. The principal target, at least in the West™, has been white people. White people, through their promotion of whiteness and white epistemology, have held back non-white people, you see.

Like a lot of these things there is some historical truth to be had. There is no question that things like slavery and Jim Crow existed, or that women, for example, were denied academic positions at universities until that all started to change for women early in the 20th century. The situation today, however, is very, very different and to go back decades or a century or more to prop up claims of current persecution just doesn’t wash after decades of ‘initiatives’ to address all of the supposedly systemic biases that seem to be more difficult to remove than a grass stain.

If, like me when I first saw it, you skipped over that epistemology word back there, let’s delve into that now. First of all, what the heck is an ‘epistemology’? My eyes still glaze over whenever I see the word. Basically, it’s a branch of philosophy that purports to understand ‘knowledge’ itself. It includes all sorts of airy-fairy shite about how ‘knowledge’ is acquired, and ties itself up in knots trying to assess the meaning of things like ‘truth’ and ‘evidence’ and ‘perception’.

So it’s basically our knowledge about knowledge. Next year we’ll have meta-epistemology, which would be the knowledge about our knowledge of knowledge.

You might have gathered I often take a somewhat dim view of philosophy. It’s not all pretentious and over-poncified navel-gazing, but much of it is. There’s stuff in our heads we call ‘knowledge’, to be sure, but not all of it is. What kind of ‘knowledge’ can it be if, for example, we believe (or ‘know’) that a trans woman is a woman?

The universe itself cares not one jot, not one iota, about our various frameworks and schemas for analysing ‘knowledge’.

Having resigned ourselves to having to cope with over-fancy words used in a vain attempt to sound scholarly we then discover there’s a whole sub-branch of this cretinous drivel that deals with something called white epistemology.

Type the query “what is white epistemology?” into everyone’s favourite bias generator (i.e. Google) and you’ll get a ton of links to various ‘academic’ papers that have been written about it. These racist screeds masquerading as ‘scholarship’ can’t all be read beyond the abstract, but that’s enough. It’s easy to miss the fact that this racist claptrap has been generated, by universities, for well over a quarter of a century.

Once you’ve coined such terms and (gasp) written papers about it and (more gasps) these papers have been peer-reviewed, the whole shoddy mess takes on a kind of ghastly life of its own. People start to talk about it as if it’s a real thing and not just some rancid fever-dream produced by someone who couldn’t wire a plug if his white guilt depended on it.

You get a bit white-drunk and start attaching the label white to anything and everything you can lay your grubby little academic and progressive hands on. White privilege, white guilt, white fragility, and even something called the white gaze and pretty soon you have a whole lot of ‘knowledge’ about some invisible spectre that looms over everything - like the bogey man. What should we call that I wonder? I know, let’s call it whiteness.

You end up with shit built upon shit until pretty soon you’ve got a turd pile as big as a pyramid (which apparently weren’t built by white people at all).

It’s how you end up with the APA (the American Psychological Association), the oldest and largest psychological society in the world, writing about how psychology .

. . . must move beyond “an oppressive psychological science” that functioned “to protect Whiteness, White people, and White epistemologies.”

Can you imagine it? Some poor black guy waltzes into a psychologist’s office only to be told that they can’t treat him because he doesn’t have a white brain - and their science only knows how to properly treat white people?

Something seems broken. The white-hot lance of FUBAR the Brave has been boldly shoved into the darkest orifices of our hard-won understandings and progress since The Enlightenment and we’re finding it difficult to walk more than a few steps any more.

Which brings me on to the main thing I wanted to mention. All of this jolly jesting poking fun at a ‘progressive’ worldview that is both weird and oddly wonderful is me trying to cope with what seems to be to be a fracture line that has developed, and one that has serious implications.

I haven’t been writing as much recently because I have found myself in one of those reflective moods where I chew over my positions on things and ‘re-derive’ everything from first principles, so to speak. I’ve been trying to figure out whether this potentially catastrophic split in worldview is just me getting all frothed up over nothing (a misperception issue on my part) or whether there’s really a serious problem.

For the last few years I have felt that based on some of the things people write, were I to engage in a conversation with them, it would be like talking to a gerbil. I used to be able to understand (more or less) where people were coming from and that I could grasp the basic rationale behind their arguments even if I disagreed with them. I no longer feel capable of this in far too many instances. I feel that the world as I knew it has gone forever.

I’m even prepared to accept that ‘the world as I knew it’ wasn’t always all that great either, but the problem is that I don’t know how to even begin to understand today’s attempts at ‘discourse’ half the time.

I mean, seriously, how does one even start a conversation with someone who believes the sex binary is an idea created by wicked-whitey to Oppress™ non-whitey?

It’s like there has been a kind of shift akin to continental drift where entire landmasses of thought and perspective have drifted apart and there’s now a vast ocean between them. It’s not merely a shift of political ‘opinion’ but a whole shift in the way things are understood and processed; an entirely new ‘methodology’ has arisen with which to (attempt to) make ‘sense’ of the world.

I think it’s nucking futs.

Or maybe I’m just nucking futs.

Share

Leave a comment