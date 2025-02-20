I’m going to start with the curious case of one Dr Jason Nordhaus who, a few years ago, was awarded an NSF grant ostensibly to grow the number of deaf, hard-of-hearing, and Hispanic researchers in astrophysics.
I’ve nothing in principle against having more deaf, hard-of-hearing, and Hispanic astrophysicists. Why would I? But it’s something of a niche market, to be honest. What’s curious here is, as far as progress in astrophysics is concerned, why this matters at all?
Does being deaf and Hispanic give you some special insight into the workings of the universe? An insight not afforded to non-Hispanic people who can hear?
It’s bonkers.
Hopefully things will be changing soon but for some years there has been a requirement to show how your research ‘supports’ the goals of DEI before you even have a chance of getting your hands on all that research funding. It’s not enough to say BHM (Black Holes Matter), you must show how you’re going to promote the cause of all those non-white people who are currently being horribly Oppressed™
It isn’t quite as simple as changing the title of your proposal from Binary Star Formation to Non-Binary Star Formation. You have to demonstrate more vividly how you’re a member of Club Cretin™ before they’ll let you have any funds.
Your desire to understand how quantum entanglement might be used to furnish more efficient solar panels must have the carbuncle of woke commitment unnaturally grafted on.
It’s the same when applying for a university position. You can have a great publication record, but if you can’t write a good enough “diversity statement”, forget it - unless you happen to have just the right kind of ‘diversity’ they’re looking for.
It’s how you end up with the horror that was Claudine Gay becoming president of Harvard with only 11 journal publications to her name1. Shit record - but just look at all that diversity will ya?
Diversity is our strength, don’t you know?
Modern ‘diversity’ is based entirely on how you look. Apparently, to some, this is ultra-important. Kids, it is said, can’t even learn shit unless they are taught by people who “look like them”.
None of my teachers at primary school (age 5 - 11) looked like me. They were all female, and some of them looked like penguins2. I just didn’t realize at the time how unbelievably Oppressed™ I was - if only I could have had teachers that looked like me I would have made something of my life, but I was held back by systemic bias.
But there’s been a whole infrastructure, a lucrative infrastructure, built around these kinds of notions. The principal target, at least in the West™, has been white people. White people, through their promotion of whiteness and white epistemology, have held back non-white people, you see.
Like a lot of these things there is some historical truth to be had. There is no question that things like slavery and Jim Crow existed, or that women, for example, were denied academic positions at universities until that all started to change for women early in the 20th century3. The situation today, however, is very, very different and to go back decades or a century or more to prop up claims of current persecution just doesn’t wash after decades of ‘initiatives’ to address all of the supposedly systemic biases that seem to be more difficult to remove than a grass stain4.
If, like me when I first saw it, you skipped over that epistemology word back there, let’s delve into that now. First of all, what the heck is an ‘epistemology’? My eyes still glaze over whenever I see the word. Basically, it’s a branch of philosophy that purports to understand ‘knowledge’ itself. It includes all sorts of airy-fairy shite about how ‘knowledge’ is acquired, and ties itself up in knots trying to assess the meaning of things like ‘truth’ and ‘evidence’ and ‘perception’.
So it’s basically our knowledge about knowledge. Next year we’ll have meta-epistemology, which would be the knowledge about our knowledge of knowledge.
You might have gathered I often take a somewhat dim view of philosophy. It’s not all pretentious and over-poncified navel-gazing, but much of it is. There’s stuff in our heads we call ‘knowledge’, to be sure, but not all of it is. What kind of ‘knowledge’ can it be if, for example, we believe (or ‘know’) that a trans woman is a woman?
The universe itself cares not one jot, not one iota, about our various frameworks and schemas for analysing ‘knowledge’.
Having resigned ourselves to having to cope with over-fancy words used in a vain attempt to sound scholarly we then discover there’s a whole sub-branch of this cretinous drivel that deals with something called white epistemology.
Type the query “what is white epistemology?” into everyone’s favourite bias generator (i.e. Google) and you’ll get a ton of links to various ‘academic’ papers that have been written about it. These racist screeds masquerading as ‘scholarship’ can’t all be read beyond the abstract5, but that’s enough. It’s easy to miss the fact that this racist claptrap has been generated, by universities, for well over a quarter of a century.
Once you’ve coined such terms and (gasp) written papers about it and (more gasps) these papers have been peer-reviewed, the whole shoddy mess takes on a kind of ghastly life of its own. People start to talk about it as if it’s a real thing and not just some rancid fever-dream produced by someone who couldn’t wire a plug if his white guilt depended on it.
You get a bit white-drunk and start attaching the label white to anything and everything you can lay your grubby little academic and progressive hands on. White privilege, white guilt, white fragility, and even something called the white gaze and pretty soon you have a whole lot of ‘knowledge’ about some invisible spectre that looms over everything - like the bogey man6. What should we call that I wonder? I know, let’s call it whiteness.
You end up with shit built upon shit until pretty soon you’ve got a turd pile as big as a pyramid (which apparently weren’t built by white people at all7).
It’s how you end up with the APA (the American Psychological Association), the oldest and largest psychological society in the world, writing about how psychology .
. . . must move beyond “an oppressive psychological science” that functioned “to protect Whiteness, White people, and White epistemologies.”
Can you imagine it? Some poor black guy waltzes into a psychologist’s office only to be told that they can’t treat him because he doesn’t have a white brain - and their science only knows how to properly treat white people?
Something seems broken. The white-hot lance of FUBAR the Brave has been boldly shoved into the darkest orifices of our hard-won understandings and progress since The Enlightenment and we’re finding it difficult to walk more than a few steps any more.
Which brings me on to the main thing I wanted to mention. All of this jolly jesting poking fun at a ‘progressive’ worldview that is both weird and oddly wonderful8 is me trying to cope with what seems to be to be a fracture line that has developed, and one that has serious implications.
I haven’t been writing as much recently because I have found myself in one of those reflective moods where I chew over my positions on things and ‘re-derive’ everything from first principles, so to speak. I’ve been trying to figure out whether this potentially catastrophic split in worldview is just me getting all frothed up over nothing (a misperception issue on my part) or whether there’s really a serious problem.
For the last few years I have felt that based on some of the things people write, were I to engage in a conversation with them, it would be like talking to a gerbil. I used to be able to understand (more or less) where people were coming from and that I could grasp the basic rationale behind their arguments even if I disagreed with them. I no longer feel capable of this in far too many instances. I feel that the world as I knew it has gone forever.
I’m even prepared to accept that ‘the world as I knew it’ wasn’t always all that great either, but the problem is that I don’t know how to even begin to understand today’s attempts at ‘discourse’ half the time.
I mean, seriously, how does one even start a conversation with someone who believes the sex binary is an idea created by wicked-whitey to Oppress™ non-whitey?
It’s like there has been a kind of shift akin to continental drift where entire landmasses of thought and perspective have drifted apart and there’s now a vast ocean between them. It’s not merely a shift of political ‘opinion’ but a whole shift in the way things are understood and processed9; an entirely new ‘methodology’ has arisen with which to (attempt to) make ‘sense’ of the world.
I think it’s nucking futs.
Or maybe I’m just nucking futs.
Given the allegations of plagiarism perhaps we should say 11 publications in other people’s names?
I went to a Catholic primary school run by nuns
It merely started back then - it took a while to gather sufficient momentum
You’ve been playing on your lawn again haven’t you, you colonialist bastard? According to one academic lawns are “an education in colonialism”. I just think they’re nice places to have a picnic, or have a game of footie, but your mileage may vary.
Academic publishing is a quite lucrative business. You, or more likely your institution, has to fork out a considerable fraction of a DEI administrator’s salary for the great ‘privilege’ of being able to access this shite. If there really was such a thing as ‘justice’ in the world, the publishers would be paying you to read it.
Which these days should probably be called the bogey heteronormative cis white man
Aliens built them
In a kind of ghastly fascination sense of wonderful - a bit like that zombie-ant fungus that takes over the ‘minds’ of ants can be said to be ‘wonderful’
Perhaps we could call this Contra-Mental Drift?
If we take their stuff seriously, the logical conclusion is that you can't have different races living together, since one of them will impose its race-ness onto the others and oppress them.
Which actually bears out when looking at history and reality. (Though with more factors added, such as class and faith, f.e.) Multi-racial societies must have an oppressive and militant authoritarian overlord to stay together and function. Mono-racial ones does not, since the shared intuitive pre-understanding of culture does 95% of the jo of any ruler in advance.
Doesn't mean a specific mono-racial culture looks nice or according to the decorum of the observer. Or vice-versa for that matter.
But since the crap you write about (the stuff from the APA f.e.) is not concerned with logic or history or even finding some kind of hard well-defined episteme of race (which is kind of necessary, given the epistemology in question), the only way out for the people engaging in this stuff for real, is to revert and regress to "I identify as" which is the fancier way of saying "I'm pretending".
And while there's a science to play-pretend too, it in itself is not science.
Finding out how things are, and why they are that way, and what can be done further is part of science: how things ought or ought not to be, is not. Descriptive, not prescriptive.
Anyway.
But you know what? The deans, arch-chancellors, fellow professors and doctors and what not at various journals and universities, when exposed to this?
They could have said no. They could have upheld standards. They could have told politicians off and gone public with it all from day one.
They chose money and career over scientific integrity. And that is not something any particular branch of science or "science" can be blamed for - the Serpent can be blamed for offering and enticing, but not for the actual bite of the fruit of knowledge, to use a common image.
Dear Mr. Riggery Pokery,
Please don't stop writing, you've made me laugh my t*ts off on so many occasions! I'm not subscribed but I have a peek most days at this substack... I really enjoy reading your take on this bizarre and insane world which we live in. You do, so often, connect the nail, head and hammer. Great stuff and very much appreciated.
Yours sincerely,
Simon