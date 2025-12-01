Yes, there’s definitely a nod to those OnlyFans bonkathons in today’s title. You know, those instances of feminine empowerment in which some mad bint gets filmed being rogered by scores of blokes within a relatively short space of time. Nothing says “smash the patriarchy” quite like getting shafted by a hundred guys.

And lest you think I’m only having a pop at the women here, my opinion of the men involved, the degenerate twats, is even more unprintable.

The new word on the block appears to be ‘slop’. It refers in a derogatory way to the seemingly endless litany of ‘takes’ on some subject or other. So we have gender slop, political slop, race slop, and so on.

I’ve seen it most often applied to ‘gender’ as in “Oh, not more gender slop” and it would, for example, describe an article such as the one that introduced kinkeeping to us, which refers to the extreme amount of unpaid emotional labour women are forced to do when arranging things like family gatherings. I don’t know how women cope with such soulless and crushing servitude, I really don’t.

But I actually quite like the term slop. I enjoy the sloppy articles - and let’s face it, even in the sloppiest of (long-form) slop there’s usually some nugget, if not several, of interesting insight even if it is sometimes over-exaggerated and pushed beyond its breaking point.

I am, as you may have noticed, quite a fan of overcooking stuff and hopelessly exaggerated rhetoric. Having spent a career writing thousands of the most profoundly dull and tedious pieces of the ‘professional report’ variety, it’s quite a joy to just be able to overdo things now.

More accurately the term slop refers to stuff that’s judged to be boring or low-effort or dumb and so on. Of course, nobody thinks of their own fine prose as ‘slop’. But as a general term I think it’s quite apt; there’s a whole lot of slop slopping about out there.

I think I’m OK with being a POS; a Purveyor of Slop. I’ve no real problem with slop, but I’m certainly going to but me some buts with that. I think it’s OK provided we don’t lose perspective on it. People have all sorts of histories, all sorts of backgrounds, all sorts of different insights and capabilities, and sometimes we all need a jolly good rant to get things off our chest. Provided we don’t get too worked up about slop and think it’s some kind of representation of ‘normal’, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

I enjoy reading the opinions and thoughts of others even if my response is “Oh dear” or even worse, “What the fuck did I just read?”

So I see the slop as a way of us ‘collectively’ working stuff out - chewing the cud and putting our thoughts, however ill-formed or bonkers, out there. And that’s a good thing, mostly, provided we don’t let ourselves get too worked up about it all and keep it in perspective. Ultimately, in my view, what matters are those closest to us, the people we see every day, our friends old and new, and even mad uncle bigot (don’t all families have one?) shouldn’t be entirely cut off - although for important family gatherings make sure you have that roofie on hand to slip into his first glass of whisky. You can be guaranteed the event will pass relatively smoothly then.

Doesn’t that all sound jolly marvellous?

Chill, relax, enjoy the verbal jousting and back and forth, maintain a sense of perspective and . . .

Wait! What the fuck did that dickhead Rigger just say? Perspective? What the fuck is that?

Being a fully-paid up member of the COB society (Crusty Old Bugger) I developed a sense of perspective from antiquated and quaint methodologies, things like paper books and libraries and conversations with actual people, in a more civilised time before TikTok gyrations and meltdowns were commonplace and treated as if they were ‘serious discourse’.

Politicians sounded more like professors than game-show hosts. We went to school and we were expected to learn stuff and weren’t required to indulge in endless racially-based comparative exercises or to ponder such weighty issues as whether having a dick was really all that important compared to those special magic feelings of what kind of human we ‘really’ were inside.

Occasionally we might even have been required to read a book or two. If it was a really bad day we might even have been asked to do a long division. Oh, the absolute horror and whiteness of it all!

I’ve just read a fascinating article (and as is usual have entirely forgotten to save a link or even to make a note of the author) in which the point was made that AI trained on AI data ends up producing absolute garbage after a certain number of iterations. It’s a bit like taking a good quality signal and processing it repeatedly, but each processing step adds ‘noise’. Within a certain number of steps, and fewer than you might think (remember compound interest anyone?), the signal gets very degraded.

Now apply that kind of thinking to society as a whole and think about the data we COB’s have been trained on and the data that our current generation is being trained on. Not a very comforting thought, is it?

Add to that the sheer volume and frequency with which we are all bombarded with slop of the modern variety (and slop certainly existed back then, too, but not in such a torrent) and you have the potential for discombobulation on an epic scale.

When you’ve let that simmer for a bit, think back to the covid debacle where governments indulged in one of the most spectacular and widespread campaigns of mis- and dis-information. Not one piece of the ‘official’ covid narrative was fully correct and more than a few pieces of it were downright fabrications. It was deliberate manipulation of entire populations on an absolutely massive scale.

Winter of death, my arse!

Three weeks to flatten the curve, my mask protects you, nobody is safe until everyone is safe, vaccines were only ever meant to reduce symptoms not prevent infection, racism is a more serious public health threat than covid, natural immunity is a myth, it’s just horse paste, follow the arrows, follow the ‘science’, follow the yellow brick road . . .

This litany of absolute horseshit was fucking endless.

And of course who could ever forget the ‘vaccine refuseniks’ and covid ‘sceptics’ being a threat to our democracy?

So we have a three-pronged attack

Repeated iteration of goopslop

Repeated injunctions to inject the goopslop

Government goopslop heavily promoted (along with censorship of countervailing narratives)

The net effect of this is to unmoor us, to decouple us from our senses and reason. Was that some ‘master plan’ all along? Probably not, but then again it’s kind of hard to understand otherwise.

For example, take the proposition that we were faced with a novel and deadly virus. Now, imagine a way of collecting data that undermines any effort at accurate data collection (all death within 28 days of a positive covid test being deemed to be a ‘covid’ death’). Does this make sense to anyone? Anyone at all?

Faced with a novel, and rapidly-developing uncertain situation, why would you want to ensure the data you collect is basically slop?

There are many such questions surrounding covid that could be asked that appear to point more towards deliberate manipulation than any organically-emergent idiocy which can be a feature of large bureaucracies.

Now, let’s think about how there has been a concerted effort to unmoor us from our traditions and our history, to think of ourselves as the ‘bad men of history’, to deny, even, that we have any ‘culture’ at all, that everything we created was ‘stolen’.

Are we seeing a pattern yet?

We seem to be slopping about - and it hasn’t happened by accident has it?

We’re becoming increasingly unmoored from our values, our reason, and our traditions. We have been relentlessly nudged to value our feelings over reason or practicalities. This was really very evident during covid (please, please, please, don’t kill Granny, you heartless bastard) but it’s everywhere you look

Cui bono?

Therefore never send to know for whom the slop rolls; it rolls for thee

