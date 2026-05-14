I don’t think I’ll be getting a round of a-paws for this one folks, and it’s entirely possible I’m going to be barking up the wrong tree. This isn’t just going to blow the lid off things - it’s going to blow the woof off. But the veracity of what I’m about to reveal has been extensively confirmed by Lab reports. The retriever of this information had to sniff around for quite some time before he unleashed it.

I’ll get me (nicely groomed) coat

The NYT, that bastion of truth and objectivity with impeccably-sourced material, brought to public attention the detailed allegations of Abdul Al-Woofernutter and exposed the fact that the IDF have been training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners. I suppose the intention was to ruff ‘em up a bit.

They first tried it with poodles but found the specialized steps the poodles needed to adopt the correct rear-entry posture were just too expensive. After extensive research on the best dog breeds to, erm, breed with the prisoners, they finally found one randy beast called Aleph the insatiable Alsatian. Unfortunately, Aleph proved to be unreliable as he would more often try to hump the legs of the prison guards than the posteriors of the hapless Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli dog-rape specialists, working tirelessly round the clock, realized that they just couldn’t rely on the natural instincts of the dogs but had to train them. And so was born the highly classified and confidential Hagar’s Happy Humping Hound Pound where they could raise dogs to find the arses of Palestinians even more appealing than a bowl of

Burns? I bet it does

A confidential informant (codename : Boya Mastiff) sent me the documentary evidence the world has been waiting for which I can now exclusively reveal to you, my readers.

The full document is fur too lurid to reveal but I can show one picture from the IDF Dog Training Manual showing the mannequins used to train the pervert pooches.

Thankfully the final section of this highly classified document informs us that the dogged efforts of the Israeli scientists will all end with a whimper. The cost of treats used to train the horny canines was eclipsing the money spent on the Iron Dome. Farewell Fido, Rex, and Rover, no more shall you enjoy a bit of Bonio for your hard day’s work. We thank you for your service. And your servicing.

*(For non-UK people who are not familiar with the word ‘shag’, you might want to Google it)

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