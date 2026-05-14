Riggery Pokery

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Anneliese Gordon's avatar
Anneliese Gordon
4d

Hilarious. And still the retards believe this shite.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
4d

How low can NYT, the paper of record, can go? Lower than we think. I understand that Israeli government is putting together a lawsuit against NYT. I hope that is so significant that will end its existence.

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