I’ve had a few of those.

Deciding to put nearly a whole jar of marmalade into a pork casserole I was making was one. Actually two. Thinking a subtle orange tangy bitterness would complement the dish was the first. Not doing it in teaspoon-sized stages was the second.

Lived experience here - don’t do this. It tastes bloody awful.

I then compounded my mistakes - in a kind of orgy of aberration - by trying to mask the flavour with whatever sauces and flavourings I had in the cupboard. Whatever I did, the resulting slop still tasted like marmalade stew.

Now that is an aberration. It started off as a momentary one and developed into a veritable tumescence of aberration.

Accosting some 19-year old woman on the street, putting your hand down her pants, and not stopping despite her screams and distress, and having to be pulled off by your mate - that’s not a “momentary aberration”.

Yet this is how a judge in the UK described it when he handed down his sentence on this sexual predator. And, guess what? This clearly dangerous man received a non-custodial sentence. Let me emphasize this a bit.

A man in the UK found guilty of a serious sexual assault was given a non-custodial sentence

What kind of fucking shit hole of a country am I living in?

How is this even possible?

The judge cited the attacker’s troubled background, as if having had it tough gives you some kind of extra licence to sexually assault someone. Someone who is probably still suffering a fair degree of trauma because of this nasty dangerous asshole.

There was a real victim who suffered real harm.

I don’t really want to focus on ethnicity or immigration status here - that’s not the main point - but you can get an idea by doing a Google on the name Ayomide Famakinde.

Let’s have a look at another momentary aberration. Lucy Connolly is languishing in prison right now for posting this tweet

This was posted in the wake of the stabbing of 3 little girls in Southport by, what was assumed to be, an immigrant. Notice that she doesn’t mention race here anywhere - but she’s obviously aware that she will be labelled as racist.

This was assumed to be ‘inciting racial hatred’ by the prosecution - an offence which can carry up to 7 years in prison. Here we can see, in practice, that the bar for determining what is incitement to racial hatred has been set extremely low in the UK.

31 months in prison for an emotional tweet, that is not even racist. It was deleted after 4 hours - and was obviously, by any reasonable standard, a momentary aberration. It shouldn’t be seen as an aberration of any kind, to be honest, because I don’t see anything particularly illegal in this tweet.

Suppose someone got a bit angry at our useless buffoon of a Prime Minister and wrote “he could hang himself, for all I care” - is this an incitement to commit suicide? Well only if you’re a bit not right in the fucking head - reasonable people would completely understand this to be an expression of frustration and not some kind of instruction.

So let’s sum this up. 31 months in prison for an expression of frustration compared to no prison time at all for sexually assaulting a woman and causing real harm?

But the powers-that-be did the dirty on Lucy Connolly, the author of this tweet. She was remanded in custody, denied bail, and told that her best way out was to plead guilty and that she would get a lesser sentence. So, unfortunately, she pleaded guilty when she was guilty of nothing other than expressing her frustration. An expression that could not be linked to any real harm in any causal way - any such harm is entirely assumed to exist.

Apparently people in the UK are so fucked-up that they read some random tweet and go burn a hotel down, like they’ve been programmed by tweet-magic.

Yeah, right.

Let’s do another compare and contrast shall we?

This week we’ve seen the acquittal of Ricky Jones, a former Labour councillor, who at an ‘anti-racist’ rally against those protesting about the Southport stabbings said the following (complete with actions to give us no doubt he wasn’t being ‘metaphorical’)

[The protesters are] disgusting Nazi fascists . . . We need to cut their throats and get rid of them

Now, applying the same ‘logic’ in assigning ‘racism’ to Connolly’s tweet could (and should) we not make the case that the majority of people Jones was talking about are white and so that this constitutes racism against white people?

Both Jones and Connolly assigned a ‘category’. In the case of Jones it was those protesting about immigration in the wake of the Southport stabbings, and in the case of Connolly it was just immigrants in general.

But only one of those is specifically calling for violence against the chosen category.

I don’t think Jones was remanded in custody or denied bail or told to plead guilty (I might be wrong on these points).

So, we can see that the bar for incitement was set in one place for one person and in another completely different place for the other.

Free Speech in the UK? Don’t make me laarf. We have selective free speech for those with ‘approved’ views who target the ‘right’ demographics.

It’s a fucking joke. But more than this it’s deeply sick and twisted.

I can only hope and pray we can find a way to divert this tide of shit, and soon, because the UK is fast becoming a freakshow.

