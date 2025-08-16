Riggery Pokery

Lon Guyland
2d

“What kind of fucking shit hole of a country am I living in?”

I’m assuming that’s a rhetorical question because it’s completely obvious what kind of fucking shithole of a country you’re living in: a fucking shithole of a country. Sorry to be so blunt, but you started it.

It’s Pakistan on the North Sea, Lahore on the Thames. And you had damn well better like it or the New Stasi will come for you.

But what the heck, who needs the achievements of 2,000+ years of advancing civilization when you can signal your virtue by turning it all over to savages whose cultures never managed to invent the sail or the wheel, who think nothing of “honor killing”, who are proud of raping young girls and boys, who can’t and won’t hold jobs, for whom savage violence is a point of pride, who treat women like livestock. What’s not to like?

Rikard
2d

Find some racism? You know of Thomas de Torquemada of course. I'm not being hyperbolic or attempting some kind of GBA when I state that the methods and logic employed today in finding racism are the same that he used to find secret Jews and heretics.

The Inquisitor determines if you have been racist, not you.

Or in other words, there's only one crime: Thought-crime.

"Rara temporum felicitate, ubi sentire quae velis, et quae sentias dicere licet." Tacitus, Histories.

