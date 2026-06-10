Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Euan's avatar
Euan
Jun 10

The charm and personality of an anal fistula , The Starmcunt

Now that is poetry of the beige

Reply
Share
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Jun 10

I wonder, given the demographics of the rulership of many places in the British Isles, if it's legal to hold up a placard stating: "It's okay to be Jewish"?

Somehow I think it'd get you in trouble, and not just with the filth.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rudolph Rigger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture