With all the raw eroticism of a telephone directory written in Swahili, our desperately beige overlord has ‘governed’ us for nearly 2 years. At least Boris told us some good jokes whilst he was shafting us.

And with all the charm and personality of an anal fistula Starmer has brought the country to its knees. The elements of a steamy dom/sub novella are all there - the authoritarian control, the punishments for not being submissive enough or for saying the wrong thing, the arbitrary demands and the absolute arrogance of someone who believes himself to be superior.

Welcome to the world of woke - or The Era of Beige

It’s a joyless sludge of a world full of glaring contradictions and hypocrisy. It’s a world of tone policing which can often involve the actual police. Here in the UK, amidst the feverish reaction to the death of St George of the Fentanyl some 5,000 miles away in another country, someone put stickers up saying “It’s OK to be white” and the response of our Gestapo Police? To investigate this as a ‘hate crime’.

The UK is currently in a kind of ‘war’ between those who are disgusted by the actions of the police, their blatant two-tier approach and that of the justice system, and those who are intent on pretending it isn’t real, despite the evidence of our own eyes. The brutal slaying of Henry Nowak was awful, but it is the institutionally racist police response to that that has very many people seething with (righteous) anger.

In the House of Commons Keir Starmer (The Starmcunt™) used the following words saying it was the wrong thing to do to ‘politicize’ Nowak’s death.

I couldn’t find a picture of Starmer actually saying those words - so I just picked a picture at random

I don’t want to be lectured to by anyone with a fashion sense this bad. It should be illegal to make suits of this particular colour. No surprise, then, that it’s The Starmcunt™ himself wearing it.

Over the course of the last decade, possibly more, the UK Police - an institution I once respected almost without question - have beclowned themselves. They have arrested people for causing anxiety. Yes, that’s right. We’re not talking about the kind of anxiety caused by a stalker, say, which is an offence of harassment, but the kind of Offence™ where someone gets arrested for calling another person a muppet. Why? Because it caused anxiety.

This happened in the UK a couple of years ago - somewhere in Yorkshire if I remember correctly. I’m still having a kind of ‘reality break’ as I type these words. Here in the UK the police arrested someone for calling another person a muppet.

Now, it’s likely there’s a bit more to this muppet story than this - one would at least hope so - but there have been many, many similar incidents where the police have turned up mob-handed to arrest someone for hurty words posted on social media. Get them to turn up after a burglary? Good luck, mate.

Perhaps the most famous case was in the anger after the killing of 3 young girls in Southport at the hands of a 1st generation immigrant who had been infected with hard-line Islamic ideals in which a mother angrily posted that the hotels housing immigrants could be burned down, with the immigrants inside, for all she cared.

It’s the sort of thing one might reflexively say in anger - and it’s not something I would say or approve of at all - but neither was it an instruction to commit a specific act of violence. It was a rhetorical device, in the heat of the moment, to express her outrage. The clue is in the words she wrote; “for all I care”

She said, in construction, bad thing X could happen for all I care

For this she was given a sentence of 3 years in prison. She was pressured to take legal ‘advice’ which suggested she’d get a lighter sentence if she admitted guilt. In other words, the ‘system’ closed ranks and pressured her to admit guilt instead of opting for a jury trial which would, with a very high degree of probability, have found her innocent.

In isolation it’s bad enough. There’s no way such a tweet should carry a custodial sentence. It’s an utter perversion of justice. However, when you contrast this with people who have actually harmed someone else - including rapists - and who have walked free from court with a ‘slap on the wrist’ after being found guilty, you can see the depth of betrayal perpetrated by our “justice” system.

Here, then, is the very apotheosis of beige - the criminalization of rhetoric so that we all have to make efforts to sound bland and neutral and ‘professional’ lest we be accused of some microaggression, or rounded up by the woke-addled plod, or thrown in jail for being a bit too colourful with our language.

In short, we are all being encouraged to sound just like The Starmcunt™ - beige, soulless, joyless, dead behind the eyes, robotic slaves to the crushing weight of ‘kindness’, the Handmaids of Humdrum.

But here’s the rub, for there’s always a rub; the beigeification of our existence only works in one direction.

You can be as colourful as you like, as offensive as you like, as hateful as you like, when describing the evils of white people.

Recall that simply putting up a sticker with the words “It’s OK to be white” is enough to initiate a Hate Crime™ investigation here in the UK. You can castigate white people for their White Supremacy™ in the most vigorous terms, call every white person racist simply for being white, and so on and so forth, and you will never get plod turn up mob-handed at your door.

And then they try to say there’s no such thing as a two-tier approach in the UK.

I hope it never happens again, to anyone of any skin colour, but can any of us really imagine a scenario where a white person had stabbed a POP, claimed he was the victim of racism, and the police response would be to handcuff the POP as he lay dying before them?

Yet this is what the police did to Henry Nowak - a white person accused of racism by the POP who had stabbed him.

Anyone who claims the police would have acted in the same way had the situation been reversed is an outright liar.

If that’s not the very definition of a two-tier approach, then what is?

The whole ‘woke’ thing is built on two tiers. One tier for me and one tier for thee. Here’s a particularly stunning example of it from the US from a few years back.

In 2021 Dr. Aruna Khilanani - a psychiatrist, a ‘professional’, someone involved (ostensibly) in healthcare - gave a lecture at the Yale Child Study Centre which gloried in the title :

The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind

There’s no irony here - just some kind of ‘schizophrenic’ inability to recognize that a statement of the form “the problem of the X mind”, whatever race is inserted for X, is deeply offensive and racist.

In the lecture she went on to say of whiteness that “this idea is deeply dangerous and irrational, akin to a psychosis that cannot be simply educated away”. I kind of agree with her here - this idea of whiteness (whatever the fuck ‘whiteness’ is - who knows?) that has been artificially inseminated into culture is definitely a kind of psychosis and very dangerous.

She then went on to describe fantasies of putting a gun to the head of any white person who got in her way and pulling the trigger.

Now one may certainly argue that this ‘doctor’ is an outlier here and represents non-typical views, even amongst ‘the woke’. Maybe. But think about the whole “permission structure” that needs to be in place for an educated professional - a psychiatrist, no less - to say these kinds of things and to think it’s OK to do so - and even worse, to think this is the right thing to say.

Think about the “permission structure” that needs to be in place for the UK police to turn up to a crime scene and to handcuff a guy that has been stabbed and who is bleeding to death before them, merely on some vague accusations of ‘racism’ and the heinous act of (allegedly) knocking someone’s turban off.

I’ve just seen a video clip of a crowd of protestors objecting to the guilty verdict passed on Anthony Karmelo who stabbed a fellow student to death at a sports meet. Karmelo was repeatedly asked to leave an area set aside for the opposing team members and when Austin Metcalf, the victim, pushed Karmelo in frustration, out came the knife. Apparently, the guilty verdict here was ‘racist’ according to the protestors - because reasons, I guess.

But what’s the “permission structure” here that would allow someone to think that stabbing someone in response to a push is acceptable? Is this an OK response for a white person too, or is it just because Anthony Karmelo is black and Austin Metcalf was white?

I abhor racism independently of the skin colour of the person doing it. If you are ‘race’ X and attack (verbally or physically) someone of ‘race’ Y, simply for being of race Y, then you’re in the wrong, no ifs or buts and quite independently of the details of X or Y.

When did we lose this principle? When did ‘racism’ become such an (allegedly) asymmetrical thing? When the woketards started constructing this whole two-tier thing and cast one group as Oppressor™ and anyone else as Oppressed™.

50 shades of beige for thee, but not for me

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